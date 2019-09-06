Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 2 - 6 SEPTEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 6 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 2 September to 6 September 2019, of no. 7,300 ordinary shares (equal to 0.028% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.1274 for a total amount of Euro 88,529.96. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Nr. shares Average price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 02/09/2019 1,500 12.2080 18,312.00 03/09/2019 1,400 12.1657 17,031.98 04/09/2019 1,500 12.1680 18,252.00 05/09/2019 1,500 12.1120 18,168.00 06/09/2019 1,400 11.9757 16,765.98

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 35,450 own shares, equal to 0.134% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail: