AVIO SPA

(AVIO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/06
11.78 EUR   -1.67%
AVIO : Share buyback report
AVIO : Call hy 2019 results
Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

09/06/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 2 - 6 SEPTEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 6 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 2 September to 6 September 2019, of no. 7,300 ordinary shares (equal to 0.028% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.1274 for a total amount of Euro 88,529.96. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

02/09/2019

1,500

12.2080

18,312.00

03/09/2019

1,400

12.1657

17,031.98

04/09/2019

1,500

12.1680

18,252.00

05/09/2019

1,500

12.1120

18,168.00

06/09/2019

1,400

11.9757

16,765.98

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 35,450 own shares, equal to 0.134% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

02/09/2019

09.51.58

234

12.26

02/09/2019

09.51.58

66

12.26

02/09/2019

10.40.32

63

12.2

02/09/2019

10.40.32

89

12.2

02/09/2019

10.45.01

98

12.2

02/09/2019

13.14.24

200

12.2

02/09/2019

14.38.34

150

12.18

02/09/2019

15.19.15

300

12.18

02/09/2019

16.12.15

150

12.18

02/09/2019

17.07.50

150

12.24

03/09/2019

10.04.56

78

12.2

03/09/2019

10.04.56

22

12.2

03/09/2019

10.12.14

100

12.2

03/09/2019

11.36.07

53

12.18

03/09/2019

11.36.07

84

12.18

03/09/2019

11.36.07

250

12.18

03/09/2019

11.36.07

87

12.18

03/09/2019

11.36.07

126

12.18

03/09/2019

11.56.45

144

12.14

03/09/2019

11.56.45

56

12.14

03/09/2019

14.45.54

100

12.08

03/09/2019

15.58.57

200

12.16

03/09/2019

16.37.28

56

12.16

03/09/2019

16.37.28

44

12.16

04/09/2019

09.16.38

7

12.16

04/09/2019

09.16.38

7

12.16

04/09/2019

09.16.38

166

12.16

04/09/2019

09.35.26

123

12.16

04/09/2019

09.35.27

97

12.16

04/09/2019

10.27.59

300

12.14

04/09/2019

13.36.06

300

12.2

04/09/2019

15.14.21

298

12.2

04/09/2019

15.14.21

102

12.2

04/09/2019

17.18.22

32

12.06

04/09/2019

17.18.22

68

12.06

05/09/2019

10.29.48

25

12.14

05/09/2019

10.29.48

4

12.14

05/09/2019

10.42.39

271

12.14

05/09/2019

12.41.49

300

12.14

05/09/2019

13.25.39

499

12.16

05/09/2019

14.41.37

1

12.16

05/09/2019

16.01.41

200

12.06

05/09/2019

17.11.59

200

11.96

06/09/2019

09.16.09

100

12.02

06/09/2019

09.39.08

400

12

06/09/2019

12.12.10

300

12

06/09/2019

13.15.51

40

12

06/09/2019

13.15.51

224

12

06/09/2019

13.15.51

36

12

06/09/2019

15.48.58

242

11.88

06/09/2019

16.06.25

58

11.88

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 17:36:06 UTC
