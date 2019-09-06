Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 2 - 6 SEPTEMBER 2019
_________________________________________________________
Colleferro (Rome), 6 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 2 September to 6 September 2019, of no. 7,300 ordinary shares (equal to 0.028% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.1274 for a total amount of Euro 88,529.96. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
|
Date
|
Nr. shares
|
Average price (Euro)
|
Amount (Euro)
|
02/09/2019
|
1,500
|
12.2080
|
18,312.00
|
03/09/2019
|
1,400
|
12.1657
|
17,031.98
|
04/09/2019
|
1,500
|
12.1680
|
18,252.00
|
05/09/2019
|
1,500
|
12.1120
|
18,168.00
|
06/09/2019
|
1,400
|
11.9757
|
16,765.98
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 35,450 own shares, equal to 0.134% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Nr. Shares
|
Price (euro)
|
02/09/2019
|
09.51.58
|
234
|
12.26
|
02/09/2019
|
09.51.58
|
66
|
12.26
|
02/09/2019
|
10.40.32
|
63
|
12.2
|
02/09/2019
|
10.40.32
|
89
|
12.2
|
02/09/2019
|
10.45.01
|
98
|
12.2
|
02/09/2019
|
13.14.24
|
200
|
12.2
|
02/09/2019
|
14.38.34
|
150
|
12.18
|
02/09/2019
|
15.19.15
|
300
|
12.18
|
02/09/2019
|
16.12.15
|
150
|
12.18
|
02/09/2019
|
17.07.50
|
150
|
12.24
|
03/09/2019
|
10.04.56
|
78
|
12.2
|
03/09/2019
|
10.04.56
|
22
|
12.2
|
03/09/2019
|
10.12.14
|
100
|
12.2
|
03/09/2019
|
11.36.07
|
53
|
12.18
|
03/09/2019
|
11.36.07
|
84
|
12.18
|
03/09/2019
|
11.36.07
|
250
|
12.18
|
03/09/2019
|
11.36.07
|
87
|
12.18
|
03/09/2019
|
11.36.07
|
126
|
12.18
|
03/09/2019
|
11.56.45
|
144
|
12.14
|
03/09/2019
|
11.56.45
|
56
|
12.14
|
03/09/2019
|
14.45.54
|
100
|
12.08
|
03/09/2019
|
15.58.57
|
200
|
12.16
|
03/09/2019
|
16.37.28
|
56
|
12.16
|
03/09/2019
|
16.37.28
|
44
|
12.16
|
04/09/2019
|
09.16.38
|
7
|
12.16
|
04/09/2019
|
09.16.38
|
7
|
12.16
|
04/09/2019
|
09.16.38
|
166
|
12.16
|
04/09/2019
|
09.35.26
|
123
|
12.16
|
04/09/2019
|
09.35.27
|
97
|
12.16
|
04/09/2019
|
10.27.59
|
300
|
12.14
|
04/09/2019
|
13.36.06
|
300
|
12.2
|
04/09/2019
|
15.14.21
|
298
|
12.2
|
04/09/2019
|
15.14.21
|
102
|
12.2
|
04/09/2019
|
17.18.22
|
32
|
12.06
|
04/09/2019
|
17.18.22
|
68
|
12.06
|
05/09/2019
|
10.29.48
|
25
|
12.14
|
05/09/2019
|
10.29.48
|
4
|
12.14
|
05/09/2019
|
10.42.39
|
271
|
12.14
|
05/09/2019
|
12.41.49
|
300
|
12.14
|
05/09/2019
|
13.25.39
|
499
|
12.16
|
05/09/2019
|
14.41.37
|
1
|
12.16
|
05/09/2019
|
16.01.41
|
200
|
12.06
|
05/09/2019
|
17.11.59
|
200
|
11.96
|
06/09/2019
|
09.16.09
|
100
|
12.02
|
06/09/2019
|
09.39.08
|
400
|
12
|
06/09/2019
|
12.12.10
|
300
|
12
|
06/09/2019
|
13.15.51
|
40
|
12
|
06/09/2019
|
13.15.51
|
224
|
12
|
06/09/2019
|
13.15.51
|
36
|
12
|
06/09/2019
|
15.48.58
|
242
|
11.88
|
06/09/2019
|
16.06.25
|
58
|
11.88
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.
Disclaimer
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 17:36:06 UTC