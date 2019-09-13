Log in
AVIO SPA

(AVIO)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/13
12.22 EUR   --.--%
02:57pAVIO : Share buyback report
PU
09/12AVIO : Filing of 2019 hy financial report
PU
09/12AVIO : Hy 2019 results
PU
Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

09/13/2019

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 9 - 13 SEPTEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 13 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 9 September to 13 September 2019, of no. 12,600 ordinary shares (equal to 0.048% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.0850 for a total amount of Euro 152,172.95. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

09/09/19

1,600

12.0525

19,284.00

10/09/19

1,500

12.0013

18,001.95

11/09/19

4,000

11.9740

47,896.00

12/09/19

2,500

12.1932

30,483.00

13/09/19

3,000

12.2020

36,606.00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 48.050 own shares, equal to 0.182% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

09/09/19

09.45.09

305

12

09/09/19

09.54.28

95

12

09/09/19

11.24.10

227

12

09/09/19

11.24.10

73

12

09/09/19

15.16.59

500

12.04

09/09/19

16.30.49

300

12.16

09/09/19

16.44.18

100

12.16

10/09/19

09.25.02

150

12.08

10/09/19

10.06.35

300

12.08

10/09/19

11.33.45

15

12

10/09/19

11.33.45

419

12

10/09/19

11.33.45

16

12

10/09/19

12.31.14

120

11.98

10/09/19

12.57.11

180

11.98

10/09/19

15.41.34

200

11.92

10/09/19

16.47.22

100

11.88

11/09/19

09.08.56

300

11.94

11/09/19

09.16.39

183

11.96

11/09/19

09.16.39

317

11.96

11/09/19

09.20.09

600

11.98

11/09/19

09.39.27

300

12.02

11/09/19

09.43.29

300

12

11/09/19

09.48.59

190

12.02

11/09/19

09.48.59

10

12.02

11/09/19

09.53.11

253

12.04

11/09/19

09.53.11

47

12.04

11/09/19

10.34.04

134

11.96

11/09/19

11.42.30

199

11.96

11/09/19

11.42.30

67

11.96

11/09/19

12.38.11

300

11.94

11/09/19

16.00.42

500

11.94

11/09/19

17.06.08

10

11.96

11/09/19

17.06.08

277

11.96

11/09/19

17.06.08

13

11.96

12/09/19

09.04.18

500

12.28

12/09/19

10.54.22

500

12.14

12/09/19

10.58.38

2

12.1

12/09/19

11.09.58

298

12.1

12/09/19

12.31.52

1

12.12

12/09/19

13.34.52

101

12.24

12/09/19

13.34.52

98

12.24

12/09/19

15.50.04

250

12.22

12/09/19

15.51.52

250

12.2

12/09/19

16.53.51

104

12.18

12/09/19

16.53.51

169

12.18

12/09/19

16.53.51

121

12.18

12/09/19

16.54.02

106

12.18

13/09/19

09.30.08

126

12.26

13/09/19

09.30.08

174

12.26

13/09/19

10.07.43

300

12.2

13/09/19

11.24.59

83

12.16

13/09/19

11.35.34

317

12.16

13/09/19

14.05.01

100

12.24

13/09/19

14.19.18

300

12.24

13/09/19

14.36.58

26

12.26

13/09/19

14.36.58

274

12.26

13/09/19

16.05.45

500

12.14

13/09/19

16.57.41

187

12.2

13/09/19

17.13.42

129

12.2

13/09/19

17.13.42

484

12.2

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 18:56:06 UTC
