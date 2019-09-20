Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Colleferro (Rome), 20 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 16 September to 20 September 2019, of no. 14,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.028% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 11.9677 for a total amount of Euro 173,351.50.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Nr. shares
Average price (Euro)
Amount (Euro)
16/09/2019
5.000
12,0120
60.060,00
17/09/2019
3.000
11,9875
35.962,50
18/09/2019
2.000
12,0465
24.093,00
19/09/2019
2.500
11,8616
29.654,00
20/09/2019
2.000
11,8810
23.762,00
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 62,550 own shares, equal to 0.237% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Date
Time
Nr. Shares
Price (euro)
16/09/2019
09.24.41
133
12,12
16/09/2019
09.24.41
267
12,12
16/09/2019
10.22.41
200
12,1
16/09/2019
10.22.41
200
12,1
16/09/2019
10.37.01
300
12,08
16/09/2019
13.48.15
1200
11,98
16/09/2019
14.05.56
400
11,92
16/09/2019
14.39.46
169
11,96
16/09/2019
14.39.46
12
11,96
16/09/2019
14.39.46
657
11,96
16/09/2019
14.39.46
162
11,96
16/09/2019
15.17.06
80
11,98
16/09/2019
15.28.01
42
11,98
16/09/2019
15.29.40
178
11,98
16/09/2019
16.35.30
400
12,02
16/09/2019
16.50.29
63
12,08
16/09/2019
16.50.29
109
12,08
16/09/2019
16.50.29
128
12,08
16/09/2019
17.20.17
300
12,06
17/09/2019
09.13.57
150
11,94
17/09/2019
09.47.29
91
12
17/09/2019
09.47.29
259
12
17/09/2019
10.41.02
300
11,96
17/09/2019
11.35.12
166
11,94
17/09/2019
12.28.54
534
11,98
17/09/2019
14.40.14
148
12,04
17/09/2019
14.43.08
148
12,04
17/09/2019
14.45.03
4
12,04
17/09/2019
14.50.14
400
12
17/09/2019
15.20.06
11
12
17/09/2019
15.20.06
289
12
17/09/2019
16.23.58
400
11,98
17/09/2019
17.13.08
71
12
17/09/2019
17.13.08
29
12
18/09/2019
09.53.19
300
12
18/09/2019
11.32.00
300
12,08
18/09/2019
12.22.02
200
12,1
18/09/2019
15.11.33
250
12,1
18/09/2019
15.11.33
74
12,1
18/09/2019
15.11.33
7
12,1
18/09/2019
15.11.33
69
12,1
18/09/2019
15.14.57
300
12,06
18/09/2019
16.31.01
250
11,98
18/09/2019
16.51.06
200
11,98
18/09/2019
17.05.20
50
12
19/09/2019
09.22.58
300
11,94
19/09/2019
10.35.50
300
11,94
19/09/2019
11.16.22
7
11,94
19/09/2019
11.16.22
193
11,94
19/09/2019
11.53.57
200
11,94
19/09/2019
15.36.59
92
11,82
19/09/2019
15.38.35
95
11,82
19/09/2019
15.39.49
50
11,82
19/09/2019
15.40.03
92
11,82
19/09/2019
15.41.48
71
11,82
19/09/2019
16.29.31
160
11,82
19/09/2019
16.29.31
140
11,82
19/09/2019
16.46.02
200
11,8
19/09/2019
17.01.21
100
11,8
19/09/2019
17.12.47
500
11,8
20/09/2019
09.06.04
300
11,78
20/09/2019
11.13.02
35
11,8
20/09/2019
11.13.02
265
11,8
20/09/2019
12.44.15
400
11,84
20/09/2019
15.02.13
200
11,88
20/09/2019
15.02.13
161
11,88
20/09/2019
15.02.13
39
11,88
20/09/2019
16.11.31
300
12
20/09/2019
16.51.57
199
12
20/09/2019
16.51.57
1
12
20/09/2019
16.59.20
100
12
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:01:02 UTC