AVIO SPA

(AVIO)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/20
12.06 EUR   +1.69%
02:02pAVIO : Share buyback report
PU
09/13AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
09/12AVIO : Filing of 2019 hy financial report
PU
Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

09/20/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 16 - 20 SEPTEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 20 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 16 September to 20 September 2019, of no. 14,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.028% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 11.9677 for a total amount of Euro 173,351.50.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

16/09/2019

5.000

12,0120

60.060,00

17/09/2019

3.000

11,9875

35.962,50

18/09/2019

2.000

12,0465

24.093,00

19/09/2019

2.500

11,8616

29.654,00

20/09/2019

2.000

11,8810

23.762,00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 62,550 own shares, equal to 0.237% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

16/09/2019

09.24.41

133

12,12

16/09/2019

09.24.41

267

12,12

16/09/2019

10.22.41

200

12,1

16/09/2019

10.22.41

200

12,1

16/09/2019

10.37.01

300

12,08

16/09/2019

13.48.15

1200

11,98

16/09/2019

14.05.56

400

11,92

16/09/2019

14.39.46

169

11,96

16/09/2019

14.39.46

12

11,96

16/09/2019

14.39.46

657

11,96

16/09/2019

14.39.46

162

11,96

16/09/2019

15.17.06

80

11,98

16/09/2019

15.28.01

42

11,98

16/09/2019

15.29.40

178

11,98

16/09/2019

16.35.30

400

12,02

16/09/2019

16.50.29

63

12,08

16/09/2019

16.50.29

109

12,08

16/09/2019

16.50.29

128

12,08

16/09/2019

17.20.17

300

12,06

17/09/2019

09.13.57

150

11,94

17/09/2019

09.47.29

91

12

17/09/2019

09.47.29

259

12

17/09/2019

10.41.02

300

11,96

17/09/2019

11.35.12

166

11,94

17/09/2019

12.28.54

534

11,98

17/09/2019

14.40.14

148

12,04

17/09/2019

14.43.08

148

12,04

17/09/2019

14.45.03

4

12,04

17/09/2019

14.50.14

400

12

17/09/2019

15.20.06

11

12

17/09/2019

15.20.06

289

12

17/09/2019

16.23.58

400

11,98

17/09/2019

17.13.08

71

12

17/09/2019

17.13.08

29

12

18/09/2019

09.53.19

300

12

18/09/2019

11.32.00

300

12,08

18/09/2019

12.22.02

200

12,1

18/09/2019

15.11.33

250

12,1

18/09/2019

15.11.33

74

12,1

18/09/2019

15.11.33

7

12,1

18/09/2019

15.11.33

69

12,1

18/09/2019

15.14.57

300

12,06

18/09/2019

16.31.01

250

11,98

18/09/2019

16.51.06

200

11,98

18/09/2019

17.05.20

50

12

19/09/2019

09.22.58

300

11,94

19/09/2019

10.35.50

300

11,94

19/09/2019

11.16.22

7

11,94

19/09/2019

11.16.22

193

11,94

19/09/2019

11.53.57

200

11,94

19/09/2019

15.36.59

92

11,82

19/09/2019

15.38.35

95

11,82

19/09/2019

15.39.49

50

11,82

19/09/2019

15.40.03

92

11,82

19/09/2019

15.41.48

71

11,82

19/09/2019

16.29.31

160

11,82

19/09/2019

16.29.31

140

11,82

19/09/2019

16.46.02

200

11,8

19/09/2019

17.01.21

100

11,8

19/09/2019

17.12.47

500

11,8

20/09/2019

09.06.04

300

11,78

20/09/2019

11.13.02

35

11,8

20/09/2019

11.13.02

265

11,8

20/09/2019

12.44.15

400

11,84

20/09/2019

15.02.13

200

11,88

20/09/2019

15.02.13

161

11,88

20/09/2019

15.02.13

39

11,88

20/09/2019

16.11.31

300

12

20/09/2019

16.51.57

199

12

20/09/2019

16.51.57

1

12

20/09/2019

16.59.20

100

12

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:01:02 UTC
