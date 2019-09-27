Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Colleferro (Rome), 27 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 23 September to 27 September 2019, of no. 10,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.038% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 11.8946 for a total amount of Euro 118,946.20.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Nr. shares
Average price (Euro)
Amount (Euro)
23/09/2019
2.000
11,9010
23.802,00
24/09/2019
2.000
11,9290
23.858,00
25/09/2019
2.000
11,8800
23.760,00
26/09/2019
2.000
11,9315
23.863,00
27/09/2019
2.000
11,8316
23.663,20
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 72,550 own shares, equal to 0.275% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Date
Time
Nr. Shares
Price (euro)
23/09/2019
09.28.24
300
11,92
23/09/2019
09.46.20
200
12
23/09/2019
12.02.29
300
11,92
23/09/2019
12.07.10
300
11,88
23/09/2019
14.07.29
300
11,86
23/09/2019
15.21.59
200
11,84
23/09/2019
16.51.31
200
11,9
23/09/2019
17.03.24
200
11,9
24/09/2019
09.20.46
300
11,86
24/09/2019
11.18.53
116
11,94
24/09/2019
11.18.53
148
11,94
24/09/2019
11.18.53
536
11,94
24/09/2019
12.53.30
200
11,9
24/09/2019
13.37.56
5
11,92
24/09/2019
13.37.56
150
11,92
24/09/2019
13.37.56
20
11,92
24/09/2019
13.37.56
25
11,92
24/09/2019
16.04.42
300
11,96
24/09/2019
16.58.07
200
11,98
25/09/2019
09.11.52
100
11,98
25/09/2019
09.18.33
300
11,94
25/09/2019
10.13.00
100
11,82
25/09/2019
10.14.16
100
11,82
25/09/2019
11.37.52
300
11,88
25/09/2019
12.13.49
299
11,9
25/09/2019
12.18.46
1
11,9
25/09/2019
13.11.58
200
11,84
25/09/2019
15.33.50
300
11,86
25/09/2019
16.27.28
69
11,84
25/09/2019
16.34.29
46
11,84
25/09/2019
16.53.58
85
11,84
25/09/2019
17.10.30
100
11,88
26/09/2019
10.06.13
250
11,92
26/09/2019
10.42.10
150
11,94
26/09/2019
11.09.17
5
11,88
26/09/2019
11.09.17
295
11,88
26/09/2019
11.42.36
300
11,98
26/09/2019
12.24.48
118
11,96
26/09/2019
12.24.48
82
11,96
26/09/2019
14.00.42
300
11,92
26/09/2019
16.07.09
121
11,94
26/09/2019
16.07.09
102
11,94
26/09/2019
16.07.09
77
11,94
26/09/2019
17.18.00
83
11,92
26/09/2019
17.18.00
93
11,92
26/09/2019
17.18.00
24
11,92
27/09/2019
10.05.03
500
11,86
27/09/2019
11.32.15
123
11,8
27/09/2019
11.32.15
92
11,8
27/09/2019
11.32.15
185
11,8
27/09/2019
11.51.27
25
11,76
27/09/2019
11.58.11
6
11,76
27/09/2019
11.58.41
15
11,76
27/09/2019
13.24.01
290
11,86
27/09/2019
13.24.01
210
11,86
27/09/2019
14.37.46
254
11,82
27/09/2019
16.59.13
120
11,8
27/09/2019
16.59.13
180
11,8
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 17:02:01 UTC