Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 23 - 27 SEPTEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 27 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 23 September to 27 September 2019, of no. 10,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.038% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 11.8946 for a total amount of Euro 118,946.20.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Nr. shares Average price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 23/09/2019 2.000 11,9010 23.802,00 24/09/2019 2.000 11,9290 23.858,00 25/09/2019 2.000 11,8800 23.760,00 26/09/2019 2.000 11,9315 23.863,00 27/09/2019 2.000 11,8316 23.663,20

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 72,550 own shares, equal to 0.275% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail: