Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

09/27/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 23 - 27 SEPTEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 27 September 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 23 September to 27 September 2019, of no. 10,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.038% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 11.8946 for a total amount of Euro 118,946.20.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

23/09/2019

2.000

11,9010

23.802,00

24/09/2019

2.000

11,9290

23.858,00

25/09/2019

2.000

11,8800

23.760,00

26/09/2019

2.000

11,9315

23.863,00

27/09/2019

2.000

11,8316

23.663,20

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 72,550 own shares, equal to 0.275% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

23/09/2019

09.28.24

300

11,92

23/09/2019

09.46.20

200

12

23/09/2019

12.02.29

300

11,92

23/09/2019

12.07.10

300

11,88

23/09/2019

14.07.29

300

11,86

23/09/2019

15.21.59

200

11,84

23/09/2019

16.51.31

200

11,9

23/09/2019

17.03.24

200

11,9

24/09/2019

09.20.46

300

11,86

24/09/2019

11.18.53

116

11,94

24/09/2019

11.18.53

148

11,94

24/09/2019

11.18.53

536

11,94

24/09/2019

12.53.30

200

11,9

24/09/2019

13.37.56

5

11,92

24/09/2019

13.37.56

150

11,92

24/09/2019

13.37.56

20

11,92

24/09/2019

13.37.56

25

11,92

24/09/2019

16.04.42

300

11,96

24/09/2019

16.58.07

200

11,98

25/09/2019

09.11.52

100

11,98

25/09/2019

09.18.33

300

11,94

25/09/2019

10.13.00

100

11,82

25/09/2019

10.14.16

100

11,82

25/09/2019

11.37.52

300

11,88

25/09/2019

12.13.49

299

11,9

25/09/2019

12.18.46

1

11,9

25/09/2019

13.11.58

200

11,84

25/09/2019

15.33.50

300

11,86

25/09/2019

16.27.28

69

11,84

25/09/2019

16.34.29

46

11,84

25/09/2019

16.53.58

85

11,84

25/09/2019

17.10.30

100

11,88

26/09/2019

10.06.13

250

11,92

26/09/2019

10.42.10

150

11,94

26/09/2019

11.09.17

5

11,88

26/09/2019

11.09.17

295

11,88

26/09/2019

11.42.36

300

11,98

26/09/2019

12.24.48

118

11,96

26/09/2019

12.24.48

82

11,96

26/09/2019

14.00.42

300

11,92

26/09/2019

16.07.09

121

11,94

26/09/2019

16.07.09

102

11,94

26/09/2019

16.07.09

77

11,94

26/09/2019

17.18.00

83

11,92

26/09/2019

17.18.00

93

11,92

26/09/2019

17.18.00

24

11,92

27/09/2019

10.05.03

500

11,86

27/09/2019

11.32.15

123

11,8

27/09/2019

11.32.15

92

11,8

27/09/2019

11.32.15

185

11,8

27/09/2019

11.51.27

25

11,76

27/09/2019

11.58.11

6

11,76

27/09/2019

11.58.41

15

11,76

27/09/2019

13.24.01

290

11,86

27/09/2019

13.24.01

210

11,86

27/09/2019

14.37.46

254

11,82

27/09/2019

16.59.13

120

11,8

27/09/2019

16.59.13

180

11,8

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 17:02:01 UTC
