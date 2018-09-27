Log in
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Avis Budget : Asia Voted Best Car Rental Company at the 29th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2018

09/27/2018

BANGKOK, Thailand, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group Asia has been declared Best Car Rental Company at the 29th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2018, as voted for by readers of TTG Travel Trade Publishing's print and online titles.

The publications include: TTG Asia, TTG China, TTG India, TTG mice, TTG-BT mice China, TTGassociations and TTG Asia Luxury. The readers of these publications - including tour operators, travel consultants, and destination management company personnel - voted for their favourite travel suppliers, which decided the award winners.

Within the judged criteria, Avis Budget Group Asia came out on top for having the best products, services and facilities, being the most consistent and most reliable in delivery and having the most innovative offerings. In addition, Avis Budget Group Asia was considered to have the best agency-outreach programmes, including trade promotions, marketing, training and relationship-building.

Angeline Tang, Regional Director for Leisure Travel & Partnerships at Avis Budget Group, Asia said: 'We are thrilled to win a TTG Asia Award in Recognition of Excellence in the travel industry. Both Avis and Budget are world-renowned, international car rental brands, with worldwide networks on which the travel industry can rely. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer experience, service and products, and are committed to our relationships with travel trade professionals and industry partners.

'We are continuously examining the overall customer experience to determine how we can make it even more transparent, convenient, personalised, streamlined and seamless for our customers. From mobile apps to connected cars to new offers and processes, our global goal is to make car rental an active player in today's on-demand mobility services industry.'

Avis Budget Group Asia recently launched a training and booking platform, Beep, a one-stop-portal for travel trade professionals. Beep aims to make the booking process simpler, more efficient and rewarding for Avis Budget Group's valuable travel trade partners with the added benefit of all bookings made through the platform being commissionable.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 31,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

About the TTG Travel Awards
The TTG Travel Awards has been recognising the best of Asia-Pacific's travel industry since 1989. This prestigious annual event honours stellar organisations and individuals in 4 categories: Travel Supplier, Travel Agency, Outstanding Achievement and Travel Hall of Fame. This TTG Travel Trade Publishing event is proudly organised by TTG Asia, with the support of TTG China, TTG India, TTGmice, TTG-BTmice China, TTGassociations and TTG Asia Luxury.

For more information please contact:
Laura Watts, Avis Budget Group
Email: laura.watts@abg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c0048f2-2c9f-45e3-8ca0-c562100dc19b

Disclaimer

Avis Budget Group Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:05:09 UTC
