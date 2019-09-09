Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.

(CAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avis Budget Group Appoints Keith Rankin as President of International Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:00am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, the leading global provider of mobility solutions, has recently appointed Keith Rankin as President of the International region, which includes Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Before his appointment, Keith was chief executive for the automotive division at Barloworld in South Africa – a licensee partner of Avis Budget Group. Barloworld is a distributor of leading global brands, providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions.

Keith started his career at Avis in 1998 where he led the financial planning department. In 2000, Keith was involved in the purchase of Avis businesses in Norway and Sweden, then later appointed as Chief Executive of Avis Car Rental Southern Africa in 2004.

Keith brings a wealth of experience to Avis Budget Group at a pivotal stage as it works towards digitising its business and revolutionises the future of mobility.

Keith Rankin, President - International at Avis Budget Group, says: “My journey with Avis Budget Group started over 20 years ago, and I’m delighted to be joining in this new role at such an exciting time. The world of mobility is changing, heightened by advancing technology and the consumer need for a more on-demand and personalised experience. Across the International region – and globally – we are transforming as a business to not only be a part of this shift, but to be a leading voice in the future of mobility.

“We’re making the overall customer journey more transparent, convenient, personalized and seamless. From our Avis and Zipcar mobile apps to connected cars and new offers and processes, we’re focused on providing mobility on-demand where and when you need it. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Group as we continue to make these innovations a reality.”

Notes to editors:

For more information, please contact:
MHP Communications
AvisBudgetGroup@mhpc.com
02031288576

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa2c6aad-698c-4ed2-b472-fe842d684a12

Primary Logo

Keith Rankin, President - International, Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, the leading global provider of mobility solutions, has recently appointed Keith Rankin as President of the International region.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
04:00aAvis Budget Group Appoints Keith Rankin as President of International Region
GL
09/02Avis Budget Group and Ford Team Up to Connect Cars, Reinventing the Rental Ex..
GL
08/29AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
08/28AVIS BUDGET : DBRS Finalizes Provisional Ratings on Avis Budget Rental Car Fundi..
AQ
08/06AVIS BUDGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/06AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/05AVIS BUDGET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05Avis Budget Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08/01AVIS BUDGET : Partners with Otonomo to Unlock the Potential of Its Connected Car..
AQ
07/31AVIS BUDGET : Partners with Otonomo to Unlock the Potential of Its Connected Car..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 222 M
EBIT 2019 611 M
Net income 2019 240 M
Debt 2019 2 806 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,83x
P/E ratio 2020 6,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 1 904 M
Chart AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Avis Budget Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,75  $
Last Close Price 25,06  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. de Shon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard S. Coleman Chairman
Martyn Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Insall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lynn Krominga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.11.48%1 904
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR57.41%8 289
SIXT SE32.44%4 211
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC-8.94%1 766
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-1.90%1 694
MOVIDA PARTICIPACOES SA81.86%1 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group