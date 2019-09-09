Avis Budget Group Appoints Keith Rankin as President of International Region

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, the leading global provider of mobility solutions, has recently appointed Keith Rankin as President of the International region, which includes Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



Before his appointment, Keith was chief executive for the automotive division at Barloworld in South Africa – a licensee partner of Avis Budget Group. Barloworld is a distributor of leading global brands, providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions.

Keith started his career at Avis in 1998 where he led the financial planning department. In 2000, Keith was involved in the purchase of Avis businesses in Norway and Sweden, then later appointed as Chief Executive of Avis Car Rental Southern Africa in 2004.

Keith brings a wealth of experience to Avis Budget Group at a pivotal stage as it works towards digitising its business and revolutionises the future of mobility.

Keith Rankin, President - International at Avis Budget Group, says: “My journey with Avis Budget Group started over 20 years ago, and I’m delighted to be joining in this new role at such an exciting time. The world of mobility is changing, heightened by advancing technology and the consumer need for a more on-demand and personalised experience. Across the International region – and globally – we are transforming as a business to not only be a part of this shift, but to be a leading voice in the future of mobility.

“We’re making the overall customer journey more transparent, convenient, personalized and seamless. From our Avis and Zipcar mobile apps to connected cars and new offers and processes, we’re focused on providing mobility on-demand where and when you need it. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Group as we continue to make these innovations a reality.”



About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com .

