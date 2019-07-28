Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.

(CAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avis Budget Group Launches New Mobility Brand in Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, July 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading mobility solutions provider, Avis Budget Group, (NASDAQ: CAR) today announces the launch of its new, pay per kilometre, mobility brand in Italy: Smile Rent. The low-cost, 100% self-serve brand is the latest addition to the mobility giant’s expanding portfolio in Southern Europe, and will be targeting the budget-conscious, tech-savvy travellers to Italy.

Initially launching in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports this summer, Smile Rent allows its customers to access their rental vehicles via their phones, completely bypassing the rental desk. The keys will be inside the vehicles in the dedicated parking spots near the airport, reachable via the airport shuttle service, and the car can be locked and unlocked via the app.

The Smile Rent offer is pay per kilometre, meaning that the customer pays for the actual kilometres covered during the rental. Furthermore, as a fully self-service experience, customers have complete control of the rental process from beginning to end, by comfortably managing bookings, costs and any modifications – such as an upgrade - through their smartphone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Katie Mille, Director of Strategy - International, Avis Budget Group said of the launch: “This is an exciting step for us as we continue to look at ways to reinvent rental for the present and future needs of different customers and partners. The launch of Smile Rent represents a further step in the path taken by Avis Budget Group to generate innovative mobility solutions. With this launch we are making the rental experience more simple, transparent and on-demand - allowing customers to manage the entire process with complete freedom and autonomy.”

“Smile Rent brings budget-conscious customers, straight-to-vehicle access at a very competitive price: Book, Drive, Enjoy.”

To book one of the four available car groups (Economy, Compact, Compact Automatic, Large Automatic) customers visit SmileRent.com or download mobile app for free, available on Google Play and App Store.

Information on Smile Rent:

  • To use the new service, sign up in just a few clicks, (with an identity document and driving license) on the www.smilerent.com website or via the Smile Rent app.
  • Once the profile has been created, it is possible to select the place to collect the car (among the places available), choosing the car model and the most suitable accessories to make the mobility experience even more comfortable.
  • With Smile Rent it is possible to directly manage the reservation in total autonomy. At any time, you can check booking details and the related costs and modify it according to one's travel needs (car upgrade and addition of accessories).
  • For the return of the car, simply return it at the scheduled time to where it was picked up, and end the rental with a simple click.

    Smile Rent: Book, Drive, Enjoy!
    www.smilerent.com

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 31,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:
MHP Communications
AvisBudgetGroup@mhpc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
07:01pAvis Budget Group Launches New Mobility Brand in Italy
GL
07/23BUCKLE UP, CAR RENTERS : Ontrac Launches New Website to Make Saving Simpler
AQ
07/19AVIS BUDGET : Malaysia Wins the Prestigious Rentalcars.com Award for Outstanding..
AQ
07/18Avis Budget Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 5th
GL
07/10AVIS BUDGET : Announces 2019 Licensees of the Year for Latin America and the Car..
AQ
07/052019 CAR/TRUCKS RENTAL AND LEASING S : Segmented by Applications, Geography and ..
AQ
07/03AVIS BUDGET : Announces Closing of $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
PU
07/03Avis Budget Group Announces Closing of $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
06/20AVIS BUDGET : Announces Intention to Offer $400 Million of Senior Notes
AQ
06/19AVIS BUDGET : Announces Intention to Offer $400 Million of Senior Notes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 239 M
EBIT 2019 624 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 2 916 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 2 737 M
Chart AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Avis Budget Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 43,75  $
Last Close Price 36,06  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. de Shon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard S. Coleman Chairman
Martyn Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Insall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lynn Krominga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.59.74%2 737
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR45.55%8 215
SIXT SE36.20%4 312
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC17.58%2 280
BARLOWORLD LIMITED4.31%1 857
MOVIDA PARTICIPACOES SA82.44%1 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group