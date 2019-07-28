Avis Budget Group Launches New Mobility Brand in Italy

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, July 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading mobility solutions provider, Avis Budget Group, (NASDAQ: CAR) today announces the launch of its new, pay per kilometre, mobility brand in Italy: Smile Rent . The low-cost, 100% self-serve brand is the latest addition to the mobility giant’s expanding portfolio in Southern Europe, and will be targeting the budget-conscious, tech-savvy travellers to Italy.



Initially launching in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports this summer, Smile Rent allows its customers to access their rental vehicles via their phones, completely bypassing the rental desk. The keys will be inside the vehicles in the dedicated parking spots near the airport, reachable via the airport shuttle service, and the car can be locked and unlocked via the app.

The Smile Rent offer is pay per kilometre, meaning that the customer pays for the actual kilometres covered during the rental. Furthermore, as a fully self-service experience, customers have complete control of the rental process from beginning to end, by comfortably managing bookings, costs and any modifications – such as an upgrade - through their smartphone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Katie Mille, Director of Strategy - International, Avis Budget Group said of the launch: “This is an exciting step for us as we continue to look at ways to reinvent rental for the present and future needs of different customers and partners. The launch of Smile Rent represents a further step in the path taken by Avis Budget Group to generate innovative mobility solutions. With this launch we are making the rental experience more simple, transparent and on-demand - allowing customers to manage the entire process with complete freedom and autonomy.”

“Smile Rent brings budget-conscious customers, straight-to-vehicle access at a very competitive price: Book, Drive, Enjoy.”

To book one of the four available car groups (Economy, Compact, Compact Automatic, Large Automatic) customers visit SmileRent.com or download mobile app for free, available on Google Play and App Store.

Information on Smile Rent:

To use the new service, sign up in just a few clicks, (with an identity document and driving license) on the www.smilerent.com website or via the Smile Rent a pp.

website or via the Once the profile has been created, it is possible to select the place to collect the car (among the places available), choosing the car model and the most suitable accessories to make the mobility experience even more comfortable.

With Smile Rent it is possible to directly manage the reservation in total autonomy. At any time, you can check booking details and the related costs and modify it according to one's travel needs (car upgrade and addition of accessories).

For the return of the car, simply return it at the scheduled time to where it was picked up, and end the rental with a simple click.



Smile Rent: Book, Drive, Enjoy!

www.smilerent.com

