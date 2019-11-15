Avis Budget Group Recognized for Support of Women in the Workplace at Inaugural WINiT Awards Gala

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group has been honored as the winner of The Creating a Company Culture for Women to Advance and Succeed Award at the inaugural WINiT Awards presented by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). Avis Budget Group’s own Senior Vice President of Sales, Beth Kinerk, was also recognized by the organization as one of the Top 40 Women in Travel. WINiT for Women is a career development network for women in the travel, meetings, events and exhibition industries.



The WINiT Awards recognize the women, men and companies who are committed to supporting the professional development and advancement of women and have established initiatives such as mentor programs, professional development plans or goals for women in leadership.

At the awards gala on November 7, 2019 in New York City, Avis Budget Group was awarded for having recently launched a global Employee Resource Group called #PowerofWOMEN, an employee-driven, long-term global initiative designed to develop women at all levels and promote gender equality and respect for all. The creation of the group stemmed from a demonstrable appetite from employees to celebrate and further encourage the success of female counterparts within the company.

Beth Kinerk, senior vice president of sales at Avis Budget Group, was also recognized by WINiT for Women as one of the Top 40 Women in Travel. This awards category celebrates female leaders who are reinventing, leaning in and creating momentum that will be felt by those beyond their community and field.

“I am grateful and humbled to be named among such amazing trailblazers that are revered by so many. Thank you WINiT for this incredible honor and to my Avis Budget Group family for all of their support,” said Kinerk.

