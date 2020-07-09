Avis Budget : Launches Coalition to Ensure Cleanliness

Log in
Avis Budget Group, Inc.

AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.

(CAR)
07/09/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Avis Budget Group Inc. said Thursday it was launching a coalition designed to enhance the cleanliness and disinfection of its rental facilities and vehicles.

The car rental company said it was being joined by Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, or RB, the maker of Lysol, non-profit Hip Hop Public Health and medical professionals from several institutions, including Columbia University.

The company said a team of scientists and germ experts from RB will provide guidance on the latest science and best practices, and also said the introduction of Lysol products at its rental facilities and vehicles "is part of the new agreement with Lysol and will replace or supplement existing CDC-recommended and EPA-certified products" it currently uses.

Avis Budget also said a group of highly acclaimed medical professionals will form the ABG Medical Advisory Council to guide the company "in deploying effective tools and enhanced protocols grounded in the latest medical science to help curb the spread of infectious diseases."

The Council will work with Hip Hop Public Health, a group known for its ability to curate music-centric content that drives positive behavior change, to cultivate training for Avis Budget employees, the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. -5.02% 26.84 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.53% 7566 Delayed Quote.22.79%
