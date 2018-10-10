Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. (CAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avis Budget : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for November 6, 2018

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2018 results after the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results and its full year outlook on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (630) 395-0021 and providing the participant passcode 2995545. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 6, 2018 until 10:00 p.m. on December 6, 2018 at (402)-220-0222.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 31,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

Contacts Media Contact: Alice Pereira (973) 496-3916 PR@avisbudget.com Investor Contact: Neal Goldner (973) 496-5086 IR@avisbudget.com

Disclaimer

Avis Budget Group Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 19:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
09:18pAVIS BUDGET : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5
PU
09:01pAvis Budget Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5
GL
10/05RAIL TO ROAD : Avis car rentals now available on Brightline's mobile app
AQ
10/05AVIS BUDGET : Announces Closing of 350 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
10/04AVIS BUDGET : Announces Closing of 350 Million Senior Notes Offering
PU
10/04Avis Budget Group Announces Closing of 350 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
10/04Avis Budget Group Partners With Brightline to Support Multi-Modal Transportat..
GL
10/03AVIS BUDGET : Acquires Turiscar Group in Portugal
PU
10/02AVIS BUDGET : Gen Z and Millennials Say There's So Much More to College Than Lif..
AQ
10/01Gen Z and Millennials Say There’s So Much More to College Than Life on ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:33aHow to introduce self-driving vehicles? 
10/05DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
10/04Avis Budget close ?350M senior notes offering 
10/03Avis Budget acquires a car rental company in Portugal 
09/28AVIS : A Costs And Debt Analysis 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 168 M
EBIT 2018 651 M
Net income 2018 206 M
Debt 2018 2 931 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 4,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 2 526 M
Chart AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Avis Budget Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. de Shon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard S. Coleman Chairman
Martyn Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Insall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lynn Krominga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.-27.30%2 526
SIXT SE33.94%4 765
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR15.70%4 455
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-24.24%1 728
CAR INC-8.26%1 700
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-23.71%1 450
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.