Avis Selected as Exclusive Partner For AMResorts

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis today announced that it has been named the exclusive mobility partner for AMResorts and its collection of more than 50 luxury resort destinations across its seven brands.



As part of the preferred partnership, Avis will promote its products, services and offers in AMResorts’ brand channels, including those for Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas, Reflect Resorts & Spas and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. In addition, Avis will be featured during the resort booking process on the AMResorts official website and the AMResorts reservation center.

“AMResorts’ luxury resorts portfolio in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Curacao, Costa Rica and Panama, makes them the perfect partner as travelers seek out world-class destinations for romantic getaways, weddings, honeymoons, reunions, meetings and more,” said Stephen Wright, senior vice president, travel and partnerships, Avis Budget Group. “We’re excited to team up with AMResorts and offer their guests access to our on-demand mobility solutions.”

“We’re excited to partner with Avis and make business and leisure travel planning easier for guests visiting all of our award-winning resorts across Mexico and the Caribbean,” said Colette Baruth, senior vice president of sales, marketing and distribution, AMResorts. “Avis’s comprehensive range of vehicle types and rental options will be an invaluable resource for our guests’ transportation needs.”

About Avis

With approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries, Avis is one of the world’s largest car rental providers dedicated to expanding on-demand mobility solutions and personalizing the customer experience. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which is the parent company of Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Apex Car Rentals, France Cars, Maggiore, Morini Rent and Turiscar. Through these leading mobility brands, customers can get just about any type of vehicle (car, truck, van), for any length of time (minute, hour, day, month), for any purpose (business, leisure), across more than 11,000 locations in approximately 180 countries. For more information, visit www.avis.com.

About AMResorts

AMResorts collectively provide sales, marketing and brand management services to seven individually unique resort brands including Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now, Reflect and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. The Newtown Square-based company is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®and Unlimited-Fun® programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Panama, AMResorts’ 52 award-winning properties treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations and extraordinary inclusions. The brands in the collection include: boutique Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts ( zoetryresorts.com ; 1-888-4-ZOËTRY); adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas ( secretsresorts.com ; 1-866-GO SECRETS); high-energy Breathless Resorts & Spas ( breathlessresorts.com ; 1-855-65-BREATHE); family-friendly Dreams Resorts & Spas ( dreamsresorts.com ; 1-866-2-DREAMS); vibrant Now Resorts & Spas ( nowresorts.com ; 1-877-NOW-9953); spirited Reflect Resorts & Spas ( reflectresorts.com ; 1-855-4REFLECT); and fun-filled Sunscape Resorts & Spas ( sunscaperesorts.com ; 1-866-SUNSCAPE). Images, logos and informational material about the AMResorts Collection of brands and properties are available at amresorts.com/mediasite/media .

Contact: Alice Pereira (973) 496-3916 PR@avisbudget.com