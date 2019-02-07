Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. (CAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Budget Truck Rental and Fetch Partner on Integrated Fleet Services and Self-Serve, On-Demand Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Truck Rental today announced a new partnership with Fetch, the self-service truck startup, which makes Budget trucks available for rent through Fetch’s mobile marketplace. Fetch users can rent Budget box trucks, cargo vans and pickup trucks by the hour, day or week with prices as low as $10 per hour. For consumers who seek access to a larger vehicle for specific transport needs, Fetch offers rental options with more flexible terms. The partnership is currently active at 13 locations across Orlando, Fla., with plans to expand to other regions and states throughout the year.

From making a reservation to unlocking the truck, Fetch users can control the entire rental process directly from a smartphone. There is also 24/7 availability for pickup and drop-off across Orlando, eliminating the need for customers to walk into a store or rely on someone else to hand over the keys. Through this partnership, Budget now offers self-serve, on demand truck rental by making trucks more accessible to help meet customers’ needs as the trucks can be rented for as little as an hour at a time, a level of flexibility not previously available. As it looks to align with businesses that share its vision to empower consumers to make mobility work on their own terms, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR), Budget Truck Rental’s parent company, has also made an early stage investment in Fetch.

The Budget trucks available for rent will be maintained by Avis Budget Group. Through this partnership, Fetch is tapping into Avis Budget Group’s fleet management experience to advance the quality and size of its fleet in the Orlando market. 

“As the mobility landscape continues to evolve, it’s an exciting opportunity to work with Fetch to offer today’s consumers even more ways to fulfill their unique transportation needs,” said Joe Ferraro, president, Americas, Avis Budget Group. “We saw Orlando as a market with a growing demand for hourly truck rentals and are excited to team up with Fetch to offer reliable, safe and professionally maintained vehicles.”

“We’ve seen great success in the Orlando market and expect that the addition of Budget trucks to our expanding fleet will continue to drive our self-service truck rental business forward,” said Adam Steinberg, chief executive officer and co-founder of Fetch. “We’re honored to work with a leader in the industry as we look to make truck rental easier and more efficient for our customers.”

For more information or to reserve a truck in Orlando, visit fetchtruck.com/budget-mco.

About Budget Truck Rental
Budget Truck Rental is a leading truck rental company in the United States, serving both the consumer and light commercial sectors. Budget Truck Rental operates through a network of approximately 1,400 corporate-owned and dealer locations throughout the continental United States. Budget Truck Rental is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR).  For further information, visit www.budgettruck.com.

About Fetch
Fetch is the only self-service truck-rental marketplace. Fetch eliminates the hassle of worrying about business hours, waiting in line or dealing with hidden fees when renting a truck. Through the Fetch app you can find the Fetch truck located nearest to you, book it for as little as one hour, and then use it to lock and unlock the doors. Visit fetchtruck.com to rent a truck instantly and learn more about Fetch.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, anticipated benefits of the announced partnership. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in Avis Budget Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by applicable federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Alice Pereira
Budget Truck Rental
(973) 496-3916    
PR@avisbudget.com

Fetch
(404) 920-4133
contact@fetchtruck.com

Budget Truck Rental Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
10:01aBudget Truck Rental and Fetch Partner on Integrated Fleet Services and Self-S..
GL
02/04Avis Selected as Exclusive Partner For AMResorts
GL
01/30AVIS BUDGET : Zipcar and Honda Expand Strategic Partnership for Mobility Solutio..
AQ
01/28AVIS BUDGET : Zipcar and Honda Expand Strategic Partnership for Mobility Solutio..
AQ
01/25AVIS BUDGET : A.V.R partners with Avis Budget Rent a Car to expand rental servic..
AQ
01/16AVIS BUDGET : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 20
AQ
01/16AVIS BUDGET : First-ever zipcar impact report shows car sharing's significant so..
AQ
01/15AVIS BUDGET : First-Ever Zipcar Impact Report Shows Car Sharing's Significant So..
AQ
01/08AVIS BUDGET : and Continental Expand Collaboration to Offer Connected, On-Demand..
AQ
01/07AVIS BUDGET : and Continental Expand Collaboration to Offer Connected, On-Demand..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 141 M
EBIT 2018 658 M
Net income 2018 171 M
Debt 2018 3 032 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,40
P/E ratio 2019 2,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 2 053 M
Chart AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Avis Budget Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 41,3 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. de Shon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard S. Coleman Chairman
Martyn Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Insall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lynn Krominga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.18.06%2 053
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR5.78%6 134
SIXT SE15.39%3 859
BARLOWORLD LIMITED6.24%1 931
CAR INC17.61%1 858
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-3.05%1 395
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.