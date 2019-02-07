Budget Truck Rental and Fetch Partner on Integrated Fleet Services and Self-Serve, On-Demand Vehicles

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Truck Rental today announced a new partnership with Fetch , the self-service truck startup, which makes Budget trucks available for rent through Fetch’s mobile marketplace. Fetch users can rent Budget box trucks, cargo vans and pickup trucks by the hour, day or week with prices as low as $10 per hour. For consumers who seek access to a larger vehicle for specific transport needs, Fetch offers rental options with more flexible terms. The partnership is currently active at 13 locations across Orlando, Fla., with plans to expand to other regions and states throughout the year.



From making a reservation to unlocking the truck, Fetch users can control the entire rental process directly from a smartphone. There is also 24/7 availability for pickup and drop-off across Orlando, eliminating the need for customers to walk into a store or rely on someone else to hand over the keys. Through this partnership, Budget now offers self-serve, on demand truck rental by making trucks more accessible to help meet customers’ needs as the trucks can be rented for as little as an hour at a time, a level of flexibility not previously available. As it looks to align with businesses that share its vision to empower consumers to make mobility work on their own terms, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR), Budget Truck Rental’s parent company, has also made an early stage investment in Fetch.

The Budget trucks available for rent will be maintained by Avis Budget Group. Through this partnership, Fetch is tapping into Avis Budget Group’s fleet management experience to advance the quality and size of its fleet in the Orlando market.

“As the mobility landscape continues to evolve, it’s an exciting opportunity to work with Fetch to offer today’s consumers even more ways to fulfill their unique transportation needs,” said Joe Ferraro, president, Americas, Avis Budget Group. “We saw Orlando as a market with a growing demand for hourly truck rentals and are excited to team up with Fetch to offer reliable, safe and professionally maintained vehicles.”

“We’ve seen great success in the Orlando market and expect that the addition of Budget trucks to our expanding fleet will continue to drive our self-service truck rental business forward,” said Adam Steinberg, chief executive officer and co-founder of Fetch. “We’re honored to work with a leader in the industry as we look to make truck rental easier and more efficient for our customers.”

For more information or to reserve a truck in Orlando, visit fetchtruck.com/budget-mco .

About Budget Truck Rental

Budget Truck Rental is a leading truck rental company in the United States, serving both the consumer and light commercial sectors. Budget Truck Rental operates through a network of approximately 1,400 corporate-owned and dealer locations throughout the continental United States. Budget Truck Rental is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR). For further information, visit www.budgettruck.com .

About Fetch

Fetch is the only self-service truck-rental marketplace. Fetch eliminates the hassle of worrying about business hours, waiting in line or dealing with hidden fees when renting a truck. Through the Fetch app you can find the Fetch truck located nearest to you, book it for as little as one hour, and then use it to lock and unlock the doors. Visit fetchtruck.com to rent a truck instantly and learn more about Fetch.

Forward-Looking Statements

