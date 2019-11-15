Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group, Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.

(CAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPDATE - Avis Budget Group Recognized for Support of Women in the Workplace at Inaugural WINiT Awards Gala

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:28pm EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group has been honored as the winner of The Creating a Company Culture for Women to Advance and Succeed Award at the inaugural WINiT Awards presented by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). Avis Budget Group’s own Senior Vice President of Sales, Beth Kinerk, was also recognized by the organization as one of the Top 40 Women in Travel. WINiT for Women is a career development network for women in the travel, meetings, events and exhibition industries.

The WINiT Awards recognize the women, men and companies who are committed to supporting the professional development and advancement of women and have established initiatives such as mentor programs, professional development plans or goals for women in leadership.

At the awards gala on November 7, 2019 in New York City, Avis Budget Group was awarded for having recently launched a global Employee Resource Group called #PowerofWOMEN, an employee-driven, long-term global initiative designed to develop women at all levels and promote gender equality and respect for all. The creation of the group stemmed from a demonstrable appetite from employees to celebrate and further encourage the success of female counterparts within the company.

Beth Kinerk, senior vice president of sales at Avis Budget Group, was also recognized by WINiT for Women as one of the Top 40 Women in Travel. This awards category celebrates female leaders who are reinventing, leaning in and creating momentum that will be felt by those beyond their community and field.

“I am grateful and humbled to be named among such amazing trailblazers that are revered by so many. Thank you WINiT for this incredible honor and to my Avis Budget Group family for all of their support,” said Kinerk.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

Contact
Katie McCall
PR@avisbudget.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
04:28pUPDATE - Avis Budget Group Recognized for Support of Women in the Workplace a..
GL
09:00aAvis Budget Group Recognized for Support of Women in the Workplace at Inaugur..
GL
11/14Avis Budget Group Announces Role as Founding Partner of Urban Movement Labs, ..
GL
11/05AVIS BUDGET : Renews Exclusive AARP Relationship; AARP members can save on their..
AQ
11/05AVIS BUDGET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
11/01US Steel and Qorvo post gains while Avis and Arista decline
AQ
11/01AVIS BUDGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/31AVIS BUDGET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
10/31Avis Budget Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 099 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 189 M
Debt 2019 2 982 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 244 M
Chart AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,75  $
Last Close Price 30,40  $
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. de Shon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard S. Coleman Chairman
John F. North Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Insall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lynn Krominga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.35.23%2 244
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.40.50%7 171
SIXT SE29.19%4 083
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.19.27%2 314
BARLOWORLD LIMITED6.90%1 829
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.89.42%1 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group