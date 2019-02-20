Log in
AVISTA CORP

AVISTA CORP

(AVA)
Avista : Amendment to a previously filed 4

02/20/2019 | 07:06pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

/s/R. John Taylor 02/20/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:05:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 477 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 19,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 2 731 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott L. Morris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis P. Vermillion President & Director
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James M. Kensok VP, Chief Information & Security Officer
Reed John Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVISTA CORP-2.94%2 731
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.97%45 703
ENGIE12.46%38 893
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.61%37 622
SEMPRA ENERGY6.53%31 818
ORSTED10.10%30 644
