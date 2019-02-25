Log in
AVISTA CORP (AVA)

AVISTA CORP

(AVA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/25 04:00:14 pm
41.09 USD   -1.53%
AVISTA : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
AVISTA CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
AVISTA : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
Avista : Amendment to a previously filed 4

02/25/2019 | 06:13pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MORRIS SCOTT L

AVISTA CORP [ AVA ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

02/25/2019

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

1411 E MISSION AVE

Chairman, Pres and CEO

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

02/02/2017

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SPOKANEWA

99202

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Restricted Shares vest 1/3 each year over a 3-year period and are payable in Avista Corp. Common Stock at the end of each year in the 3-year period if performance measures are met.

  • 2. Share withheld to pay income tax on final 1/3 of 2014, second 1/3 of 2015 and first 1/3 of 2016 restricted shares that vested on February 2, 2017.

  • 3. No conversion price. Shares awarded if performance measure is met.

  • 4. Each performance cycle is 3 years in length. Shares will be issued at the end of each 3-year cycle if performance measure is met.

/s/Scott L. Morris 02/25/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 23:12:10 UTC
