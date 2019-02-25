Avista : Amendment to a previously filed 4

SEC Form 4

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MORRIS SCOTT L

AVISTA CORP [ AVA ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

02/25/2019

X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title Other (specify below) below)

1411 E MISSION AVE

Chairman, Pres and CEO

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

02/02/2017

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SPOKANEWA

99202

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Restricted Shares vest 1/3 each year over a 3-year period and are payable in Avista Corp. Common Stock at the end of each year in the 3-year period if performance measures are met.

2. Share withheld to pay income tax on final 1/3 of 2014, second 1/3 of 2015 and first 1/3 of 2016 restricted shares that vested on February 2, 2017.

3. No conversion price. Shares awarded if performance measure is met.

4. Each performance cycle is 3 years in length. Shares will be issued at the end of each 3-year cycle if performance measure is met.

/s/Scott L. Morris 02/25/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

