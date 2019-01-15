Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avista Corp    AVA

AVISTA CORP (AVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
40.76 USD   +0.47%
2018AVISTA CORP : quaterly earnings release
2018AVISTA CORP : half-yearly earnings release
2018AVISTA CORP : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:31pm EST

SPOKANE, Wash. , Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2018 results on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with fourth quarter 2018 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Feb. 8, 2019.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (888) 771-4371, Confirmation number 48122392.
                                             
A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 15, 2019. Call (888) 843-7419, Confirmation number 4812 2392# to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 383,000 customers and natural gas to 349,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA."  For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

Contact:  

Media:Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
 Casey Fielder (509) 495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com 
Investors:Jason Lang (509) 495-2930, jason.lang@avistacorp.com

Avista logo blue for web_jpg.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVISTA CORP
07:31pAvista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announc..
GL
01/10Avista, Duke Energy invest in grid edge software technology to deliver benefi..
AQ
01/09AVISTA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Avista, Duke Energy invest in grid edge software technology to deliver benefi..
GL
01/08Hydro One and Avista receive decision on reconsideration petition in Washingt..
GL
01/08HOSTOPIA COM : Washington State regulator denies bid to reconsider Hydro One-Avi..
AQ
01/04AVISTA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03AVISTA : Idaho joins Washington state in denying Hydro One's takeover of Avista ..
AQ
01/03HYDRO ONE : and Avista receive final order in Idaho
AQ
2018AVISTA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 449 M
EBIT 2018 270 M
Net income 2018 139 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
P/E ratio 2019 18,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 2 665 M
Chart AVISTA CORP
Duration : Period :
Avista Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott L. Morris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis P. Vermillion President & Director
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James M. Kensok VP, Chief Information & Security Officer
Reed John Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVISTA CORP-2.80%2 665
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.29%47 529
ENGIE6.67%37 333
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.92%34 603
SEMPRA ENERGY5.43%30 584
ORSTED-0.07%28 138
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.