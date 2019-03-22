Log in
Avista : Steady progress continues as Avista and partner crews work to restore natural gas service

03/22/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

More than 50 service personnel restore natural gas service in Ashland

Spokane Wash. - March 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m.: Avista and mutual assistance crews continue to make progress to restore natural gas service to customers in Ashland. As of Friday afternoon more than 75 percent of the restoration process is complete. Currently, more than 50 service personnel are working from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. conducting natural gas relights, and restoration is expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

'I know that it is difficult and stressful for our customers to be without natural gas service for this extended period of time. I want to assure you that we're making use of every available resource at our disposal to restore service as quickly and safely as possible,' said Dennis Vermillion, President of Avista.

A map and information on restoration times can be found on myavista.com or here. Avista has sent email and phone communication to customers whose contact information is available and current.

The full restoration process and the time it takes to relight at each property is a labor-intensive, manual process and can vary depending on size and other factors. We appreciate the support of our customers to help with this process to ensure we are able to gain access to the property. As a reminder, please note the following:

  • An adult will need to be available to let the service person inside.
  • If the service person is unable to complete the relight, a door hanger will be left asking you to call Avista so we can return and complete the work.
  • Please make sure gates are unlocked so we can access each meter to safely restore gas service.
  • If there is a dog in the yard, please make sure it's properly secured either inside the property or kenneled outside.

As the restoration process progresses we will continue to provide updates. If customers currently have natural gas service, it is expected that this incident should no longer impact them.

We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore natural gas service in Ashland.

The safety of our customers, communities and employees is our primary goal. For your safety, please do not relight your natural gas service on your own. Natural gas safety information can be found https://www.myavista.com/safety.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 388,000 customers and natural gas to 355,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

-1914-

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 23:39:01 UTC
