Contact:

Avista: Casey Fielder 509-495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access 509-495-4174

Avista and partner crews continue natural gas relight process

Restoration efforts for some customers may go into Saturday



Spokane Wash. - March 21, 2019, 6:30 p.m.: Avista and mutual assistance crews continue efforts in the field to relight natural gas service for all customers impacted by the natural gas outage in Ashland. As they are making progress moving through the community, it is anticipated that restoration efforts for some customers may go into Saturday.

'We understand this situation is inconvenient for our customers, and we want to assure them that we are working as quickly, efficiently and safely as we can to restore their natural gas service,' Dennis Vermillion, President of Avista said. 'We've added additional service personnel to support this work and are making every effort to have customers restored by end of day Friday, but we acknowledge some customers may go into Saturday. We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers.'

Avista is working to identify those customers who are currently in restoration zone 3 that will now be in restoration zone 4, with restoration that may go into Saturday. Avista will send an email and phone communication to those customers who will be moved into zone 4 and whose contact information is current. Additionally, the restoration map currently available online that includes customer zones and estimated restoration times will be updated on myavista.com soon, so customers can reference this.

The full restoration process and the time it takes to relight at each property is a manual process and can vary depending on size and other factors. We appreciate the support of our customers to help with this process to ensure we are able to gain access to the property.

As crews make their way from property to property to relight, customers can help with the process. To ensure crews are able to complete each relight, customers should make sure gates are unlocked so each meter can be accessed to safely restore gas service. If there is a dog in the yard, customers should make sure it's properly secured either in the home or kenneled outside. An adult will also need to be available to let the service person inside. If the service person is unable to complete the relight, a note will be left at the door inviting customers to call Avista to come back to complete the relight. This may delay the full restoration.

Crews will perform relighting tonight until 11 p.m. and will resume tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

Prior communications about this outage can be found at myavista.com or here.

The safety of our customers, communities and employees is our primary goal. For your safety, please do not relight your natural gas service on your own. Natural gas safety information can be found https://www.myavista.com/safety.

As more restoration process progresses, we will provide additional updates. If customers currently have natural gas service, it is expected that this incident should no longer impact them.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 388,000 customers and natural gas to 355,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

-1913-

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com