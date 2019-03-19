Avista : notifies customers about natural gas outage in Ashland

Spokane Wash. - March 19, 2019: Avista has identified a wide-spread natural gas outage affecting approximately 2,300 customers in Ashland, Ore. The outage appears to have resulted from a decrease in pressure in the natural gas pipeline. The issue was quickly identified, and work began immediately to remedy the situation.

Avista has deployed all available natural gas crews in the Ashland area as well as additional natural gas crews from across its service area to expedite the restoration process. Crews will work as quickly and as safely as possible until all customers are restored.

As crews work to fully resolve the issue, some impacted customers may have their natural gas service temporarily shut off before an Avista service person comes to relight the natural gas service. This is done for the safety of our customers, communities and employees, but we understand that this is an inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our customers.

We anticipate full restoration within 2-3 days.

As more information is available and the restoration process progresses, we will provide additional updates.

The safety of our customers, communities and employees is our primary goal. Natural gas safety information can be found at https://www.myavista.com/safety.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 388,000 customers and natural gas to 355,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

-1908-

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com