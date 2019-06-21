Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avista Corp    AVA

AVISTA CORP

(AVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avista : reminds you to be safe when enjoying area rivers this summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Emergency whistles and personal floatation devices serve as a reminder to be safe when on the river and around Spokane River dams

SPOKANE, Wash.; June 21, 2019: Today marks the first day of summer, and Avista wants you to be safe while enjoying the recreation activities on area reservoirs and waterways. Avista owns and operates six dams on a 71-mile stretch of the Spokane River. These dams not only provide clean renewable hydropower, they create many recreational activities for our community to enjoy.

To assist in keeping people safely and legally on the river this year, Avista has provided personal floatation devices and safety whistles to the Spokane County Sheriff Marine Division to serve as reminders of the importance of safe recreation near dams and provide tools to comply with local ordinances.

Avista would like to remind you that waters near a dam contain hidden dangers. Swirling water, submerged objects, strong currents and open spill gates pose serious hazards to boaters and swimmers. Sudden discharges of water from spillways and turbines can also rapidly increase water levels and river flow below a dam.

To protect yourself when recreating on or along a reservoir or river near a dam, follow these safety tips:

  • Obey all posted warning and closure signs.
  • Never cross the boater safety cable above a dam. Strong currents could pull you through an open spillway gate or into an intake area.
  • Be alert for debris, obstructions and partially submerged objects.
  • Never fish, swim, play or anchor your boat in the area above or below a dam.
  • Look out for overhead bridges, cables and power lines.
  • Always wear a PFD/life jacket when on the water.

As of June 3, 2018 Spokane Municipal Code 16A.60.040 came into effect. Stating: All persons on a vessel, regardless of age, shall wear a United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved Type I, Type II, Type III or Type V PFD while on moving water.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 388,000 customers and natural gas to 355,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 16:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVISTA CORP
01:00pAVISTA : reminds you to be safe when enjoying area rivers this summer
PU
06/17AVISTA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors
GL
06/17AVISTA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06/13AVISTA : Spokane River Access at Post Falls Opens
PU
06/12Avista honored by 2020 Women on Boards
GL
06/12AVISTA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11AVISTA : requests modest electric base rate change in Idaho
AQ
06/10Avista requests modest electric base rate change in Idaho
GL
05/24AVISTA : Predicted rain likely to bring changing water levels in Coeur d' Alene ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 431 M
EBIT 2019 260 M
Net income 2019 146 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
P/E ratio 2020 21,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 2 919 M
Chart AVISTA CORP
Duration : Period :
Avista Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott L. Morris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis P. Vermillion President & Director
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James M. Kensok VP, Chief Information & Security Officer
Reed John Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVISTA CORP4.50%2 803
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.62%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY28.53%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.25%34 332
ENGIE7.35%34 295
ORSTED AS28.30%34 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About