Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avista Corporation    AVA

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:05pm EST

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp.’s (NYSE: AVA) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the company’s common stock. The common stock dividend is payable Dec. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 21, 2019.

The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 392,000 customers and natural gas to 357,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com.

Contact:
Avista 24/7 Media Line (509) 495-4174
Media: Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510 laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors: John Wilcox (509) 495-4171 john.wilcox@avistacorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVISTA CORPORATION
11/01AVISTA : Post Falls Boat Ramp to Close for Season
PU
10/15Takeda sells Mideast, Africa drug portfolio to Switzerland's Acino
RE
10/11AVISTA : reaches all-party settlement in Idaho general rate case
AQ
10/09Avista Receives Commission Decision in Oregon Natural Gas Rate Case
GL
10/07Avista Corp. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announce..
GL
08/29AVISTA : performing rock relocation at Monroe Street Dam
PU
08/23Avista Requests Natural Gas Price Increase for Idaho Customers in Annual Natu..
GL
08/22Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington
GL
08/21AVISTA CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14Avista Reaches Settlement in Oregon Natural Gas Rate Request
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 375 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 1,93 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 3 140 M
Chart AVISTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avista Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 43,60  $
Last Close Price 47,49  $
Spread / Highest target -1,03%
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis P. Vermillion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott L. Morris Executive Chairman
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James M. Kensok Chief Information & Security Officer, VP
Reed John Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVISTA CORPORATION13.87%3 161
SEMPRA ENERGY34.80%41 112
NATIONAL GRID PLC17.38%40 301
ENGIE18.88%40 006
ORSTED AS34.77%36 590
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.43%31 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group