Avista : Foundation provides funding to area food banks and United Way

Grants will be directed to help aid communities responding to the COVID-19 crisis



SPOKANE, Wash. - April 27, 2020: The Avista Foundation has approved another round of grants in response to community agencies experiencing increased demand for services due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The donations include $129,000 to area United Way agencies and $100,000 provided to 45 food pantries throughout Avista's service territory.



'Various organizations that provide food and other services are seeing a growing demand beyond what they would normally see this time of year,' said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. 'We want to respond as quickly as possible to help meet these most pressing needs.'



Coupled with the rise in demand for services, agencies are also experiencing unforeseen operating costs for sanitizing and PPE equipment due to COVID-19.



'Current circumstances have made it even more difficult for a growing number of families to meet their basic need for food,' said Lisa Stoddard, executive director of Community Action Partnership in Lewiston, Idaho. 'Food bank resources are stretched to their limits, and we are so grateful to Avista, one of our greatest supporters and most valuable community partners, for stepping up and making a donation that will help us address this need.'



Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $6.5 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. The Avista Foundation is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp. The foundation does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

