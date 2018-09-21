AVITA Medical : Announces FDA Approval of the RECELL® System for the Treatment of Severe Burns in the U.S.

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH)
(OTCQX: AVMXY),
a global regenerative medicine company, today announced that the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Company’s Premarket
Approval (PMA) application to market the RECELL® Autologous Cell
Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) to treat severe thermal burns in
patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System uses a small amount of a
patient’s own skin to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells at the point of care
in as little as 30 minutes, providing a new way to treat thermal burns.
The two randomized, controlled clinical trials supporting the FDA
approval demonstrated that treatment of acute burn wounds with the
RECELL System required substantially less donor skin than required with
conventional split-thickness autografts to achieve closure of burn
wounds. Reduction in donor skin requirements provides key clinical
benefits to patients and significant reductions in the cost of treatment.
“Patients are at the center of everything we do at AVITA Medical, and we
are pleased to be able to provide an innovative solution for the
treatment of severe burn injuries,” said Dr. Michael Perry, Chief
Executive Officer. “Today’s approval of the RECELL System marks an
important milestone for us and provides a new way to treat burns for the
thousands of patients with significant unmet medical needs. We are
grateful to those patients who participated in clinical trials of the
RECELL System and to the clinical trial investigator teams whose
dedication and scientific rigor made this approval possible. We also
greatly appreciate our collaboration with BARDA and the support that
they have provided to us throughout the development of the RECELL
System.”
The RECELL System is approved to be used at the point of care by trained
healthcare professionals to treat adult patients with severe thermal
burns. The RECELL System can be used alone in the treatment of
partial-thickness burns, or in combination with autografting for the
treatment of full-thickness burns. A small skin sample is collected and
immersed in the Company’s proprietary Enzyme solution in the RECELL
System to separate the skin cells to produce Spray-On Skin Cells. The
resultant Regenerative Epidermal Suspension™ (RES™) includes
keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and melanocytes, which play a critical role
in wound healing. The suspension is then sprayed directly onto the
prepared burn wound, providing a broad and even distribution of live
cells across the entire wound bed. The RECELL System can be used to
prepare enough RES™ to treat a wound up to 80 times the size of the
donor skin sample, so a skin sample approximately the size of a credit
card can be used to treat a wound that covers a patient’s entire back.
“Today’s approval of the RECELL System is a significant advancement in
how we treat patients with burns,” said James H Holmes IV, MD, FACS,
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“Dramatically reducing the amount of donor skin needed to treat second-
and third-degree burns has important implications for pain, scarring and
costs of care, while still providing comparable healing to the current
standard of care. Additionally, the potential reduction in mortality is
extremely promising.”
FDA Approval Supported by the Results from Two Randomized, Controlled
Clinical Trials
FDA approval was based on the results of two randomized, controlled
clinical trials comparing the treatment of burn patients with the RECELL
System against the standard of care. The first controlled trial compared
treatment with the RECELL System versus treatment with conventional
split-thickness autografts in patients with deep partial-thickness
(second-degree) burn injuries. During the pivotal trial, the patient
donor skin required to be harvested to treat burn sites with the RECELL
System was 97.5% less than the amount harvested to treat burn sites
using standard of care resulting in a statistically significant
reduction in patient-reported pain, increased patient satisfaction and
improved donor scar outcomes. Despite the statistically significant
reduction in donor skin required to treat with the RECELL System, burn
sites treated with RECELL achieved definitive closure comparable to the
burn sites treated with standard of care. Results from the second-degree
burn pivotal trial were published online on May 24, 2018 in the Journal
of Burn Care & Research (JBCR), followed by publication in the
September/October 2018 issue (Volume 39, Issue 5) of JBCR. The results
have also been presented at multiple scientific conferences, including
the Top Five Abstract plenary session of the American Burn Association
(ABA) 50th Annual Meeting held in April 2018.
The second randomized, controlled pivotal clinical trial evaluated
treatment of deep full-thickness (third-degree) burns with the RECELL
System combined with split-thickness autografts, versus treatment with
standard of care. During the pivotal trial, the patient donor skin
required to be harvested to treat burn sites with the RECELL System was
32 percent less than the amount harvested to treat burn sites with the
standard of care (p<0.001). Despite the statistically significant
reduction in donor skin required to treat with the RECELL System, burn
sites treated with the RECELL System achieved definitive closure
comparable to the burn sites treated with standard of care. At eight
weeks post treatment, 92 percent of the burn sites treated with the
RECELL System achieved complete healing versus 85 percent for the sites
treated with the standard of care, demonstrating non-inferiority.
Results from the pivotal trial in third-degree burns have been presented
at multiple scientific conferences, including the ABA Meeting in April
2018.
In addition to the two pivotal trials, the RECELL System has been used
in the treatment of over 90 burn patients under a Compassionate Use
program, and over 65 patients under a Continued Access program. Both
programs were approved by the FDA and allowed the treatment of patients
with severe burns while the PMA was under review. In addition, more than
7,000 patients worldwide have been treated to date with the RECELL
System.
“I have participated as an investigator in the two pivotal clinical
trials of the RECELL System as well as the Compassionate Use and
Continued Access programs,” said William Hickerson, MD, FACS,
Firefighter Burn Center, Memphis, Tennessee, and University of Tennessee
Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee. “Based on my personal
experience treating patients with the RECELL System, and the strength of
the entire body of clinical evidence supporting this innovative
technology, today’s approval will improve the treatment of burn
patients.”
Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for a full description of important
safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
Economic Model Demonstrates Significantly Reduced Treatment Costs for
RECELL System
The frequency of burn-related injuries and the cost of treatment are
high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that
486,000 patients receive emergency medical treatment for burns annually.
Burn injuries result in approximately 3,400 deaths each year, the
third-leading cause of accidental home injury deaths. Burns covering up
to 90 percent of a person’s body surface area, once considered fatal
injuries, have become survivable with appropriate treatment. Although
split-thickness autografts are the current standard treatment, grafting
is associated with significant donor site pain, delayed healing and
scarring.
IQVIA, with support from AVITA Medical and the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA), developed a Burn Care
Pathway Health Economic Model to determine cost savings to burn centers
as a result of using the RECELL System compared to the current standard
of care to treat second- and third-degree burns of varying sizes. The
validated model demonstrates that using the RECELL System alone in
second-degree burns or in combination with autografts in third-degree
burns reduces hospital costs and length of stay, regardless of
comorbidities, lowering the cost of treatment by 44 percent or more for
patients with large burns. In addition, the model concluded that in a
200-bed burn center, the use of the RECELL System would reduce annual
total treatment costs by USD $13 million.
BARDA Funding Supports Development of RECELL System
Funding for the development of the RECELL System was provided by the
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under
the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, within the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services, under ongoing USG Contract No.
HHSO100201500028C. Since 2015, BARDA has committed USD $50 million
towards specific development initiatives including the two randomized,
controlled clinical trials, the Compassionate Use and Continued Access
programs, the PMA and related activities, development of the health
economic model demonstrating the cost savings associated with the RECELL
System, and two randomized, controlled clinical trials which will
evaluate the RECELL System in the pediatric population. Procurement of
the RECELL System by BARDA under a vendor-managed inventory system would
be triggered in the future to bolster preparedness by providing
availability for use in a national disaster. In addition, part of the
funding for the pivotal clinical trials was provided by the U.S.
Department of the Army, AFIRM 1 Contract #W81XWH-08-2-0032.
“While severe thermal burns happen every day, in a national security
emergency an overwhelming number of people may need burn care quickly,”
said BARDA Director Rick Bright, PhD. “Medical providers need
easy-to-use treatments on hand to save more lives. Our goal is not only
to support product development but also to integrate those products into
routine care to build preparedness.”
U.S. Market Launch
In anticipation of approval, AVITA Medical has undertaken substantial
efforts to prepare for the U.S. market launch. These initiatives include
the recruitment of sales and marketing leadership highly experienced in
regenerative medicine and the treatment of burns, completion and
assimilation of extensive direct market research, and establishment of
pricing and reimbursement strategies and support infrastructure. With
the receipt of FDA approval, the Company will finalize its product
packaging and promotional materials to reflect the final approval
details and will complete the recruitment and hiring of its field sales
team. The Company expects to formally launch the RECELL System in the
U.S. in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018. The Company estimates that
inpatient treatment of burns in the U.S., the initial target for the
RECELL System, is an approximately USD $200 million market.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprising the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first FDA approved product, the RECELL® System, produces
Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin,
providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing
the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be
used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts
depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from
randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings.
In international markets outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed
under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics. The RECELL
System is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. The RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device is designed
for the treatment of burns and plastic reconstructive procedures;
REGENERCELL™ Autologous Cell Harvesting Device has been formulated for
chronic wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and RENOVACELL™ Autologous
Cell Harvesting Device is tailored for aesthetic applications including
the restoration of pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward- looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
