AVITA Medical : Announces Presentation at ABA Meeting Highlighting Results of Study Using RECELL® System to Treat Third-Degree Burns in Pediatric Patients

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, announced that interim results describing clinical outcomes for
pediatric patients treated using the RECELL® System were presented at
the American Burn Association (ABA) 51st Annual Meeting in Las Vegas by
Jeffrey Carter, MD, FACS University Medical Center New Orleans Burn
Center and LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Patients enrolled
in the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE), Compassionate Use and
Continued Access studies had mixed-depth and full-thickness
(third-degree) burns and were treated with the combination of Spray-On
Skin™ Cells prepared using the RECELL system and widely meshed
autografts. Patients in the studies experienced excellent healing
outcomes, with 98% of wounds healed four weeks after treatment. Dr.
Carter’s presentation describing the treatment of pediatric patients was
selected as a “Best of the Best Abstract” out of more than 500 abstract
submissions to the ABA meeting.
Another one of the ten presentations related to the RECELL System at the
ABA meeting was a long-term review of patient outcomes by the
co-inventor of the technology, Professor Fiona Wood, AM, Burns Service
of Western Australia, Fiona Stanley and Perth Children’s Hospitals.
Professor Wood described her experience treating more than 3,500
patients with burns and other cutaneous injuries. In addition, the 2018
publication of the RECELL System pivotal trial in second-degree burns in
the Journal of Burn Care & Research was recognized during the
“The Year in Review: The Top Journal Publications” session of the ABA
meeting.
The RECELL System uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin to prepare
Spray-On Skin Cells at the point of care in as little as 30 minutes,
providing a new way to treat thermal burns. The RECELL System was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September
2018 for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and
older. The pediatric presentation includes a class of patients that fall
outside of the currently approved U.S. product labeling. Healthcare
professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE – RECELL® Autologous
Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information, including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
Best of the Best Abstract – Pediatric Burn Care
Dr. Carter presented data showing that 98% of mixed-depth/full-thickness
burn Injuries in pediatric patients treated using Spray-On Skin Cells in
combination with widely spaced meshed autografts were healed within four
weeks of treatment. The presentation, titled “Evaluation of a Pediatric
Population Treated for Burn Injuries Using an Autologous Skin Cell
Suspension: Interim Analysis,” described the interim outcomes for 23
pediatric patients with a median age of 6.7 years old (ranging from 0.8
to 16.0) treated under FDA-IDE approved Compassionate Use and Continued
Access programs. In patients with extensive burn injuries, lack of
available donor skin is a major limitation achieving permanent closure;
and the longer a wound remains open, the more susceptible a patient is
to infection. In the U.S., one-third of burn injuries occur in children,
and the availability of donor skin for traditional meshed autografts is
even more limited in pediatric patients with extensive injuries. The use
of the RECELL System, a donor skin sparing technology that enables rapid
definitive closure of burn wounds, has the potential to improve patient
outcomes.
In this study of pediatric patients which included those with
life-threatening thermal burn injuries, Spray-On Skin Cells prepared
using the RECELL System were applied in combination with widely meshed
split-thickness autografts to achieve definitive closure using minimal
donor skin. A total of 107 burn injuries were treated in the study, and
98% achieved definitive healing within four weeks of treatment.
Importantly, for patients with greater than 50% total body surface area
(TBSA) burns, treatment with the combination of Spray-On Skin Cells and
widely meshed split-thickness autografts achieved the same high rate of
healing at week four as patients with smaller burns (burns equal to or
less than 50% TBSA) treated with the same combination. In addition, in
the study the donor sites on all patients were treated with Spray-On
Skin Cells, and 62.5% of the donor sites were healed within a week of
treatment, and 100% were completely healed within two weeks of treatment.
“This interim analysis supports the use of the RECELL System as a viable
option for treatment in these deeper burn injuries in pediatric
patients,” said Dr. Carter. “In this vulnerable patient population, we
observed excellent clinical outcomes with 98% of wounds healing within
four weeks of treatment, and with the majority of burn sites having
cosmetic outcomes rated as satisfactory or equivalent compared to
uninjured skin. The early healing of donor sites contributed to a
decrease between harvest times for patients with limited donor skin
availability.”
Co-Inventor of the RECELL System Describes More than Ten Years of
Experience with the RECELL System
Professor Wood described her long-term experience treating more than
3,500 patients using the RECELL System in a presentation titled “10
years of clinical experience using point of care non cultured autologous
skin cell suspension harvested using the RECELL System.” Professor Wood,
the co-inventor of the technology forming the basis for the RECELL
System, provided an analysis of the long-term impact of the integration
of the RECELL System as the standard of care in a health system
providing burn care to a population of 2.6 million in Western Australia.
For more than a decade, the RECELL System was used in the treatment of
more than 3,500 patients, 90% of which had acute burn injuries, 9% were
treated for scar revision, and 1% had other wounds. More than 700 of
these patients were pediatric patients, with approximately 50% suffering
scald injuries.
“Our use of cell-based therapies which ultimately evolved into the
RECELL System was driven by our desire to reduce the time to healing and
improve the outcomes for our burn patients. The quality of life must be
worth the pain of survival,“ said Professor Wood. “Treatment using the
RECELL System was associated with a reduction in the number of surgical
procedures, earlier intervention, and reduction in time to healing and
length of stay. The RECELL System facilitated early intervention and
wound healing as a solo treatment in partial-thickness injuries, and in
combination with traditional techniques in deeper injuries with limited
donor sites. Using a cumulative outcome index, intervention within one
week of injury was associated with significantly improved outcome at
three months which was maintained at one-year post injury.”
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing Spray-On Skin™
Cells, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells
necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous
suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring
treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is
a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn
patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings.
Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE – RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://avitamedical.com)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information, including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
Funding and technical support for the development of the RECELL System
is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and
Response, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under
ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500028C. Programs funded under the
BARDA contract include two randomized, controlled pivotal clinical
trials, the Compassionate Use and Continued Access programs, development
of the health economic model demonstrating the cost savings associated
with the RECELL System, and two randomized, controlled clinical trials
in pediatric burn patients.
In international markets, AVITA Medical’s products are marketed under
the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The
RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward- looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
