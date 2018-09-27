AVITA Medical : Announces Presentation of RECELL® System Effectiveness and Safety at Eastern Great Lakes Burn Conference

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, today announced that the results from two U.S. pivotal clinical
trials demonstrating the effectiveness and clinical benefits of the
RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) were
presented at the 46th Annual Eastern Great Lakes Burn
Conference in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The results were presented by Jeffrey
Carter, MD, FACS, Medical Director of University Medical Center New
Orleans Burn Center & Associate Professor of Surgery at LSU Health New
Orleans School of Medicine.
“The RECELL System technology provides a major advancement for burn
care,” said Dr. Carter. “Within these studies we demonstrated comparable
healing and scar outcomes to standard of care using significantly less
skin. My team is excited to learn of the recent FDA approval and we are
looking forward to treating our patients outside of the clinical trials.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved on 20 September
2018 the RECELL System to treat acute thermal burns in patients 18 years
and older. The RECELL System uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin
to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells at the point of care in as little as 30
minutes, providing a new way to treat thermal burns. The two randomized,
controlled clinical trials presented by Dr. Carter at the conference
were used to support the FDA approval and demonstrated that treatment of
acute burn wounds with the RECELL System required substantially less
donor skin than required with conventional split-thickness autografts to
achieve closure of burn wounds. Reduction in donor skin requirements
provides key clinical benefits to patients and significant reductions in
the cost of treatment.
In his presentation, titled “Establishing the Safety and Effectiveness
of RECELL as an Autograft-Sparing Technology for Definitive Closure of
Burn Injuries,” Dr. Carter provided an overview of the key shortcomings
of the current standard of care, split-thickness autografts. These
include the large donor skin requirements, donor site pain and
complications, and extended hospitalization and treatment cost. In the
first of the pivotal randomized, controlled clinical trials presented by
Dr. Carter, use of the RECELL System in the treatment of deep
partial-thickness (second-degree) burns demonstrated statistically
significant reduction in donor skin requirements (97.5 percent
reduction) and pain, increased patient satisfaction, and improved donor
scar outcomes. In the second pivotal randomized, controlled clinical
trial presented, use of the RECELL System in mixed and full-thickness
(third-degree) burns met the trial’s co-primary endpoints and
demonstrated statistically significant reduction in donor skin
requirements (32.0 percent reduction).
The RECELL System is approved to be used at the point of care by
licensed healthcare professionals to treat adult patients with acute
thermal burn wounds. The RECELL System can be used alone in the
treatment of partial-thickness burns, or in combination with
autografting for the treatment of full-thickness burns. A small skin
sample is enzymatically and mechanically processed in the RECELL System
at the point of care to isolate the skin cells to produce a suspension
of Spray-On Skin Cells. The regenerative cell suspension includes
keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and melanocytes, which play a critical role
in wound healing. The suspension can be sprayed directly on a
second-degree burn or with an expanded skin graft on a third-degree
burn, allowing for broad and even distribution of live cells across the
entire wound bed. The RECELL System can be used to prepare enough
suspension to treat a wound up to 80 times the size of the donor skin
sample, so a skin sample approximately the size of a credit card can be
used to treat a wound that covers a patient’s entire back.
Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE – RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for a full description of important
safety information, including contraindications, warnings, and
precautions.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension comprised of the
patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis.
This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient
requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first FDA-approved product, the RECELL® System, produces
Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin,
providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing
the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be
used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts
depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from
randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings.
In international markets outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed
under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications, including burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics. The
RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. The RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device is designed
for the treatment of burns and plastic reconstructive procedures;
REGENERCELL™ Autologous Cell Harvesting Device has been formulated for
chronic wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and RENOVACELL™ Autologous
Cell Harvesting Device is tailored for aesthetic applications including
the restoration of pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
