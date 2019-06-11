AVITA Medical : Announces RECELL® System Preliminary Data Focused on Vitiligo and Facial Acne Scars at the 24th Annual World Congress of Dermatology

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company
with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs
in therapeutic skin restoration, announces new preliminary RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) data at the 24th
annual World Congress of Dermatology Meeting June 10-15, 2019, in Milan,
Italy. Three posters at the World Congress of Dermatology will highlight
the potential use of the RECELL® System for the treatment of vitiligo
and facial acne scars.
“Building on the foundation of long-term safety and efficacy of the
RECELL® System for the treatment of burn patients, we look forward to
presenting data at the World Congress of Dermatology exploring the use
of this innovative therapy for regenerative dermatology,” said Dr.
Michael Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are
committed to pursuing the full potential of the RECELL® System as a
meaningful treatment option to advance patient care in areas with
significant unmet medical need.”
The RECELL® System, which uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells at the point of care, is approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute
thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. In international markets,
the RECELL® System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range
of applications including burns, acute wounds, scars, and vitiligo.
RECELL® System Poster Presentations at World Congress of Dermatology
|
Poster Exhibition Date,
Time (CET), Location
|
|
|
|
Poster Title
|
|
|
|
Authors
|
June 11, 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
“Treatment of Facial Acne Scars in
|
|
|
|
Nanze Yu, et al.
|
June 12, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Chinese Patients: Combination of
|
|
|
|
Peking Union Medical
|
June 13, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Dermabrasion and ReCell Technique.”
|
|
|
|
College Hospital
|
June 14, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beijing, China
|
June 15, 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MiCo – Milano Congressi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Wing, Level 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 11, 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
“Is Suction Blister Epidermal Grafting
|
|
|
|
Weiwei Li, et al.
|
June 12, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
a Simple and Reliable Way to Screen
|
|
|
|
Beijing Tsinghua
|
June 13, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Patients with Large Area Vitiligo for
|
|
|
|
Changgung Hospital
|
June 14, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
ReCell Treatment?”
|
|
|
|
Beijing, China
|
June 15, 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MiCo – Milano Congressi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Wing, Level 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 11, 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
“Spontaneous Pigmentation Spots are
|
|
|
|
Zhi-Fei Liu, et al.
|
June 12, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Signs of Successful RECELL® Therapy in
|
|
|
|
Peking Union Medical
|
June 13, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Patients with Stable Large Area
|
|
|
|
College Hospital
|
June 14, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Vitiligo”
|
|
|
|
Beijing, China
|
June 15, 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MiCo – Milano Congressi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Wing, Level 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension comprised of the
patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis.
This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient
requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read
the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information, including contraindications, warnings, and precautions.
In international markets our products are marketed under the RECELL
System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications,
including burns, acute wounds, scars, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is
TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward-looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006061/en/