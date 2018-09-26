AVITA Medical : Announces Receipt of $1 Million Research and Development Tax Credit

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH,
OTCQX: AVMXY),
a global regenerative medicine company, today announced that it has
received a Research and Development Tax Incentive cash rebate from the
Australian Tax Office in the amount of A$1.0 million for the year ending
30 June 2017. The R&D Tax Credit incentive program provides a cash
rebate to support companies in Australia in undertaking research and
development projects. Qualifying projects undertaken by AVITA Medical
qualifying for the rebate included the development of its RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System), which was approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week to treat severe
thermal burns in the U.S.
“We appreciate the support of the Australian government in the
development of our regenerative medicine platform, including the RECELL
System,” said Dr. Michael Perry, Chief Executive Officer. “Last week’s
FDA approval of the RECELL System was a major undertaking and resulted
from the contributions by patients, clinical trial investigator teams
and our dedicated employees. The non-dilutive funding provided by the
R&D Credit over the past several years helped make this success
possible.”
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first FDA approved product, the RECELL® System, produces
Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin,
providing a new way to treat acute burns wounds in patients 18 years of
age and older, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin
required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care
alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the
burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials
conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than
7,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a
significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn
patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings.
Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for a full description of important
safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
In international markets outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed
under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics. The RECELL
System is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. The RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device is designed
for the treatment of burns and plastic reconstructive procedures;
REGENERCELL™ Autologous Cell Harvesting Device has been formulated for
chronic wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and RENOVACELL™ Autologous
Cell Harvesting Device is tailored for aesthetic applications including
the restoration of pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward-looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
