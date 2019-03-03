AVITA Medical : Announces Temporary Interruption of Sales of Products in EU

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, today announced that sales of the RECELL® Device in the EU have
been temporarily interrupted. The sales interruption occurred after the
notified body responsible for EU certificates reported open items
related to administrative and procedural non-conformities. These open
items are limited to product distributed within the EU and are not
related to product quality, performance or safety. This action has no
impact on the sale of products outside of the EU. The Company does not
actively promote the products in the EU and its activity in the region
is limited to filling purchase requests as they are received, therefore
the financial impact to AVITA of this temporary interruption is
immaterial as EU sales of products have averaged approximately A$40,000
per month during Fiscal 2019.
“It is important to note that this interruption is unrelated to the
performance and safety of our products and does not impact the U.S.
market,” said Dr. Mike Perry, Chief Executive Office of AVITA Medical.
“We will work closely with the authorities to close this administrative
request as soon as possible, and no later than the 3rd quarter
of calendar 2019. We do not actively promote in the EU at this time but
do want to ensure that our products are available as soon as possible to
those institutions who request it and to patients who can benefit from
their use.”
AVITA Medical received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval
of the RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) for
the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older in
September 2018.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read
the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
In international markets, our products are marketed under the RECELL
System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The RECELL System is
TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
