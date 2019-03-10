AVITA Medical : Announces Ten RECELL® System Presentations at the American Burn Association (ABA) Annual Meeting

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY) announced today the schedule for
ten presentations describing clinical and cost-savings advantages of the
RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) in the
treatment of severe burns. The presentations at the American Burn
Association (ABA) 51st Annual Meeting to be held from April 2
- 5, 2019 in Las Vegas will highlight positive results obtained with
treatment using the RECELL System in a broad range of patient
populations and burn types. One of the RECELL System presentations
describing the treatment of pediatric patients was selected as a “Best
of the Best Abstract” out of more than 500 submissions.
The RECELL System uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin to prepare
Spray-On Skin™ Cells at the point of care in as little as 30 minutes,
providing a new way to treat thermal burns. Two randomized, controlled
clinical trials demonstrated that treatment of acute burn wounds with
the RECELL System required substantially less donor skin than required
with conventional treatment to achieve closure of burn wounds. Reduction
in donor skin requirements provides key clinical benefits to patients
and significant reductions in the cost of treatment. The RECELL System
was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September
2018 for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and
older.
“With more than 10 years of clinical experience with the RECELL System,
our long-term effectiveness and safety data underscore how we are
changing the treatment paradigm for burn patients,” said Dr. Michael
Perry, AVITA Medical Chief Executive Officer. “Following our recent FDA
approval, our goal is to partner with burn specialists across the
country to help facilitate optimal outcomes for burn patients using this
novel therapy.”
Podium Presentations
|
Session Date, Time, Location
(all times PDT)
|
|
|
Session Description
|
|
|
Presenter
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
8:36 – 8:54 a.m.
Amazon G
|
|
|
*BEST OF THE BEST ABSTRACTS*
“Evaluation of Pediatric Population Treated for Burn Injuries
Using an Autologous Skin Cell Suspension.”
|
|
|
Jeffrey Carter, MD, FACS
University Medical Center New Orleans Burn Center and LSU Health
New Orleans School of Medicine
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Amazon A
Abstract 107
|
|
|
“Post-Operative Wound Management Following the Use of an Autologous
Cell Harvesting Device in the Treatment of Patients with
Life-Threatening Injuries: A Single Center’s Experience.”
|
|
|
Christopher Craig, PA-C, MMS
Wake Forest Baptist Health
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
11:15 – 11:30 a.m.
Amazon A
Abstract 109
|
|
|
“Evaluation of Autologous Skin Cell Suspension for Healing of Burn
Injuries of the Hand.”
|
|
|
Joseph Molnar, MD, PhD, FACS
Wake Forest Baptist Health
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Amazon A
Abstract 111
|
|
|
“10 Years of Clinical Experience Using Point of Care Non Cultured
Autologous Skin Cell Suspension.”
|
|
|
Professor Fiona Wood, AM
Burns Service of Western Australia, Fiona Stanley Hospital,
Princess Margaret Hospital for Children
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Amazon L
Abstract 104
|
|
|
“This is How We Do It: Rehabilitation Following the Use of an
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device.”
|
|
|
Dana Nakamura, OTR/L
Wake Forest Baptist Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poster Presentations
|
Session Date, Time, Location
(all times PDT)
|
|
|
Session Title, Description
|
|
|
Presenter
|
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Exhibit Hall – Rio Pavilion Abstract 339
|
|
|
“The Use of an Autologous Cell Harvesting and Processing Device in
Two Burn Patients at an Urban Pediatric Burn Center.”
|
|
|
Paul Glat, MD, FACS
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
|
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Exhibit Hall – Rio Pavilion Abstract 340
|
|
|
“Autologous Regenerative Epidermal Suspension (RES™): A Case Study.”
|
|
|
Kristina Chang, BA
Massachusetts General Hospital
|
Thursday, April 4, 2019
12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Exhibit Hall – Rio Pavilion Abstract 498
|
|
|
“Healing of Donor Sites with an Autologous Skin Cell Suspension for
Large TBSA Burn Injuries: A Prospective Evaluation.”
|
|
|
Kevin Foster, MD, MBA, FACS
Arizona Burn Center
|
Thursday, April 4, 2019
12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Exhibit Hall – Rio Pavilion Abstract 381
|
|
|
“Budget Impact of Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (ACHD) Use
versus Standard of Care (SOC) for Treatment of Severe Burns: A Case
Study”
|
|
|
Kevin Foster, MD, MBA, FACS
Arizona Burn Center
|
Thursday, April 4, 2019
12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Exhibit Hall – Rio Pavilion Abstract 509
|
|
|
“Evaluation of Autologous Skin Cell Suspension for Definitive
Closure of Extensive Burn Injuries in Adult Population.”
|
|
|
William Hickerson, MD, FACS, Firefighter Burn Center and
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding and technical support for the development of the RECELL System
is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and
Response, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under
ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500028C. Programs funded under the
BARDA contract include two randomized, controlled pivotal clinical
trials, the Compassionate Use and Continued Access programs, development
of the health economic model demonstrating the cost savings associated
with the RECELL System, and two randomized, controlled clinical trials
in pediatric burn patients.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read
the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
In international markets our products are marketed under the RECELL
System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The RECELL System is
TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward-looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
