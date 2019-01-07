AVITA Medical : Announces U.S. National Market Launch of RECELL® System

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, today announced that it has commenced the U.S. national market
launch of the RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System)
for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older.
The U.S. sales team of Regenerative Tissue Specialists and Clinical
Training Specialists that joined AVITA Medical in November 2018 has been
trained and fully deployed across the U.S. in support of the nationwide
launch of the RECELL System.
In advance of the national launch, AVITA Medical has been actively
fulfilling orders in response to strong market demand. Clinical
evidence, years of successful patient outcomes and favorable health
economic results have created ideal market conditions for the RECELL
System. AVITA’s new commercial team is now in active discussions with
nearly half of the total number of burn centers across the U.S. The
Company also announced the successful commercial results that have been
achieved in advance of the national market launch:
-
36 burns centers have begun the purchase authorization process with
their hospital administration.
-
25 burn centers have been trained and certified in the use of the
RECELL System.
-
12 accounts have already placed orders and have received commercial
shipments.
“We are pleased that in advance of our market launch and without any
direct promotional effort the clinical and economic benefits of the
RECELL System have generated strong interest and sales orders,” said
Erin Liberto, Chief Commercial Officer. “Based on the pre-promotion
demand, we are excited to see the response now that our full sales team
of 20 has been deployed.”
AVITA Medical’s U.S. commercial team brings extensive surgical and
operating room experience to support the RECELL market adoption. Each
member of the sales team has burn care experience with an average of 16
years of experience in the field, and 100 percent of the team members
have previously launched a new product. The team’s Clinical Training
Specialists are all credentialed clinicians with first-hand burn
experience, and the Regenerative Tissue Specialists are adept at
effectively navigating hospital approval processes. With the continued
scientific and clinical support of a distinguished Medical Affairs
staff, the AVITA team is well positioned to drive the market success of
the RECELL System.
“I could not be more pleased with the quality of individuals and the
collective focus they have all devoted to the RECELL System launch,”
said Terry Bromley, Vice President of Commercial Operations. “We are
very delighted with the enthusiasm our highly experienced sales team has
expressed for the RECELL System, and how quickly this team of
professionals has prepared for the U.S. launch.”
Key commercial achievements after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) approved the RECELL System in September 2018 include:
-
American Burn Association (ABA) issued reimbursement coding guidelines
within one week of approval.
-
Commercial product availability within two weeks of approval.
-
First commercial sale within two days of product availability.
-
Entire U.S. sales team in place within eight weeks of approval.
-
National sales launch commenced in January 2019.
Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of important safety information including
contraindications, warnings and precautions.
ABOUT THE RECELL SYSTEM
The RECELL System uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin to prepare
Spray-On Skin™ Cells at the point of care in as little as 30 minutes,
providing a new way to treat thermal burns. A small skin sample is
enzymatically and mechanically processed in the RECELL System at the
point of care to isolate the skin cells to produce a suspension of
Spray-On Skin Cells. The regenerative cell suspension includes
keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and melanocytes, which play a critical role
in wound healing. The suspension can be sprayed directly on a second
degree burn or with an expanded skin graft on a third-degree burn,
allowing for broad and even distribution of live cells across the entire
wound bed. The RECELL System can be used to prepare enough suspension to
treat a wound up to 80 times the size of the donor skin sample, so a
skin sample approximately the size of a credit card can be used to treat
a wound that covers an adult patient’s entire back. Randomized,
controlled trials have demonstrated that treatment of acute burn wounds
with the RECELL System requires substantially less donor skin than
required with conventional split-thickness autografts to achieve closure
of burn wounds. Reduction in donor skin requirements provides key
clinical benefits to patients and significant reductions in the cost of
treatment.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings.
In international markets outside of Europe, our products are marketed
under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics. The RECELL
System is TGA-registered in Australia, CFDA-cleared in China, and
received CE-mark approval in Europe.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward- looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006119/en/