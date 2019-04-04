AVITA Medical : RECELL® System Health Economic Data Project USD $28 Million in Annual Savings at a Single Major Burn Center Versus Standard of Care

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, announced health economic data projecting that use of the
RECELL System to treat patients with severe burns could save a major
U.S. burn center up to USD $28 million annually compared to treatment
with the standard of care. The health economic results were presented at
the American Burn Association (ABA) 51st Annual Meeting in Las Vegas by
Kevin Foster, MD, MBA, FACS, of the Arizona Burn Center, and were
calculated based on the demographic mix of patients treated at that
institution in 2018.
An additional presentation at the ABA meeting, awarded best in category
at the conference, highlighted preliminary study results demonstrating
that donor sites treated with the Spray-On Skin™ Cells prepared using
the RECELL System could be reharvested in as little as seven days after
treatment. Also presented were data showing that patients with extensive
burns, greater than 50% total body surface area (TBSA), treated with
Spray-On Skin Cells in combination with widely meshed autografts healed
as quickly as patients with smaller burn injuries provided the same
treatment combination. Patients from both the donor site and large TBSA
presentations were treated under Compassionate Use and Continued Access
programs, which allowed treatment of patients with life-threatening
burns in advance of the September 2018 approval to market the RECELL
System in the U.S.
The RECELL System uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin to prepare
Spray-On Skin Cells at the point of care in as little as 30 minutes,
providing a new way to treat thermal burns. Two randomized, controlled
clinical trials demonstrated that treatment of acute burn wounds using
the RECELL System required substantially less donor skin than
conventional treatment to achieve closure of burn wounds. Reduction in
donor skin requirements provides key clinical benefits to patients and
significant reductions in the cost of treatment. The RECELL System was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September
2018 for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and
older. The donor site and large TBSA presentations include classes of
burns or injuries that are unapproved indications that fall outside of
the currently approved U.S. product labeling. Healthcare professionals
should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE – RECELL® Autologous Cell
Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information, including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
RECELL Projected to Reduce Cost of Treating Severe Burns at Major
Center by USD $28 Million Annually
The results of the health economic model were highlighted by Dr. Foster
in a presentation titled “Budget impact of autologous cell harvesting
device (ACHD) use versus standard of care (SOC) for treatment of severe
burns: A case study for the Arizona Burn Center” and demonstrated:
-
The Arizona Burn Center would save approximately USD $28 million (16%)
per year using the RECELL System versus the current standard of care
(net of the cost of the RECELL System)
-
The largest driver of the predicted cost savings is reduction in
length of stay per patient, comprising 70% of the savings
-
Also contributing to the estimated cost savings is an approximate 67%
less autografting procedures, with reduction in operating room time
contributing another 13% to the estimated cost savings
The Arizona Burn Center is part of the Maricopa Integrated Health System
(MIHS), a major public teaching hospital and safety net system of care
based in Phoenix.
“We now have a tool to economically assess any new intervention into the
burn market, which can be used in our hospitals to determine fiscal
responsibility of new treatments,” said Dr. Foster. “Based on the
characteristics of our burn center and the patients we treated in 2018,
use of the RECELL System is estimated to produce significant cost
savings of about 16% of our total center costs, or approximately $28
million per year. Key drivers of projected cost savings were decreased
length of hospital stay, fewer autograft surgeries, reduced donor site
size and associated wound care, and reduced rehabilitation needs.”
To investigate the value proposition and potential transformative impact
of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
investments in burn care such as the RECELL System, an evaluation and
modeling tool which emulated the cost effectiveness in routine care was
developed by IQVIA™, BARDA and AVITA Medical. The BEACON model evaluates
how practice patterns, interventions and patient characteristics
interact across all phases of care (wound assessment,
debridement/excision, temporary coverage and permanent closure) to
understand how patient and burn center outcomes change given the
incorporation of a new burn care treatment, such as the RECELL System.
Results from the model demonstrate that the RECELL System would reduce
treatment costs for patients with burns ranging from 10 percent to 40
percent TBSA were presented last year at the 2018 ABA Annual Meeting and
at a series of other burn and health economic meetings. As described in
this week’s presentation, the patient characteristics for the Arizona
Burn Center (for example, age, burn depth, TBSA) were input into the
BEACON model based on the 800 patients with 10% TBSA and greater burns
treated in 2018 at the institution.
“Our ability to run this economic model based on the specific
demographics of an individual burn center is a great resource to them as
they evaluate the potential benefits of the RECELL System,” said Dr.
Michael Perry, Chief Executive Officer. “We thank Dr. Foster, IQVIA,
BARDA and others who have participated in the development of the BEACON
model. The cost savings benefits of the RECELL System demonstrated by
the model complement the clinical benefits which are also being
prominently featured in a series of ten presentations at the ABA meeting
this week.”
Funding and technical support for the development of the RECELL System
is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and
Response, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under
ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500028C. Programs funded under the
BARDA contract include two randomized, controlled pivotal clinical
trials, the Compassionate Use and Continued Access programs, development
of the health economic model demonstrating the cost savings associated
with the RECELL System, and two randomized, controlled clinical trials
in pediatric burn patients.
Healing of Donor Sites after Treatment Using the RECELL System
Another presentation by Dr, Foster, “Healing of Donor Sites with
Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Enables Early Reharvesting for Large
TBSA Burn Injuries: A Prospective Evaluation,” described the treatment
of donor sites in patients with large TBSA burn injuries. In large TBSA
injuries the patient may not have enough donor skin available to allow
for immediate treatment of the entire area of burn injuries with
traditional autografting techniques. In severely burned patients with
extensive injuries, surgeons often must wait until the donor sites have
healed so that they can reharvest from the site, resulting in delays in
treatment and healing and the need for multiple procedures and extended
hospital time.
In the prospective observational study of 73 subjects with
life-threatening thermal burn injuries treated under the Compassionate
Use program, 426 donor sites wounds were treated with Spray-On Skin™
Cells prepared using the RECELL System. The mean TBSA of the patients in
the study was 54% with burns ranging from 20% to 91% TBSA. Two weeks
after treatment, 91% of the donor sites had healed in this compromised
patient population, and 98% had healed by week eight. Donor sites
treated using the RECELL System were able to be reharvested as early as
seven days after treatment. No infection or delayed healing were
reported for donor sites treated with Spray-On Skin™ Cells.
“The ability to reharvest additional donor skin from a site in as little
one week after treatment with the RECELL system is extremely beneficial
in this population of patients with extensive life-threatening injuries
and limited available donor skin,” said Dr. Foster. “Treatment of donor
sites using the RECELL System may provide improved healing rates as well
as pain reduction and additional exploration of the potential benefits
of the RECELL System should be undertaken.”
Treatment of Patients with Burns Greater than 50% TBSA
William Hickerson, MD, FACS, Firefighter Burn Center and University of
Tennessee Health Science Center, presented data showing that the use of
the RECELL System in combination with meshed autografts achieves
definitive closure for patients with burn injuries greater than 50% TBSA
and achieved comparable outcomes to patients with less severe injuries
in a presentation titled “Evaluation of Autologous Skin Cell Suspension
(ASCS) for Definitive Closure of Extensive Burn Injuries in an Adult
Population.” In patients with extensive burn injuries, lack of available
donor skin is a major limitation in achieving permanent closure, and the
longer a wound remains open the more susceptible a patient is to
infection. The use of the RECELL System, a donor skin sparing technology
that enables rapid definitive closure, has the potential to improve
patient outcomes. The purpose of this study was to evaluate clinical
outcomes for patients with life-threatening, greater than 50% TBSA burn
injuries, in which the RECELL System was used in combination with widely
meshed split-thickness autografts.
In this study of 35 patients with life-threatening thermal burn
injuries, the RECELL System was used in combination with widely meshed
split-thickness autografts to achieve definitive closure using minimal
donor skin. For patients with greater than 50% TBSA burns, 150 burn
wounds were treated with the combination of Spray-On Skin™ Cells and
widely meshed split-thickness autografts, with 95% of the wounds
achieving complete wound closure two months after treatment. For
patients with equal to or less than 50% TBSA burns, 53 burn wounds were
treated with the same combination and the rate of healing was similar to
the large TBSA patients, with 92% of wounds achieving full healing two
months after treatment
“The RECELL System combined with widely meshed split-thickness
autografts achieved definitive closure and achieved healing outcomes for
patients with life-threatening injuries greater than 50% TBSA, largely
equivalent to those with less severe injuries equal to or less than 50%
TBSA,” said Dr. Hickerson. “There were no device-related adverse events
and long-term durability was excellent.”
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension comprised of the
patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis.
This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient
requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use globally reinforce that the RECELL System is
a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn
patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings.
Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE – RECELL®
Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://avitamedical.com)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information, including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
In international markets, AVITA Medical’s products are marketed under
the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications, including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The
RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
