AVITA Medical : to Present at Cowen and Company Health Care Conference

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, announced that management will present at the Cowen and Company
39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. The presentation is being
made on 13 March 2019 from 11:20 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. EDT at the Boston
Marriott Copley Place. A copy of the slide presentation will be posted
to the ASX website (https://www.asx.com.au)
and to the Company’s website (http://avitamedical.com).
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read
the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
In international markets our products are marketed under the RECELL
System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The RECELL System is
TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward- looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.
