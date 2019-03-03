Avita Medical : Announces Collaboration with COSMOTEC, an M3 Group Company, to Commercialize the RECELL® System in Japan

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine
company, announced that it has collaborated with COSMOTEC, an M3 Group
company, to market and distribute the RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting
Device (RECELL® System) for the treatment of burns and other wounds in
Japan. In addition, COSMOTEC filed on 25 February 2019 a Japan’s
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act (“JPMDA”) application for
approval to market the RECELL System in Japan. The JPMDA has accepted
the application and review is expected to take nine months to a year.
“The number of patients suffering from chronic wounds and decubitus
ulcers is increasing in Japan due to aging. Japan is also planning for
the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020 and must be prepared for major disasters
such as a large earthquake. We are very proud to add the RECELL System
to our product lineup,” said Mr. Kiyoshi Takei, President of COSMOTEC.
“With over 30 years since our foundation, COSMOTEC has been doing
business in 90-100% of high acute care hospitals in Japan in the fields
of cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, and wound care. As a member of the
M3 Group, we can deliver the RECELL System's benefits to at least 90% of
Japanese plastic surgeons and dermatologists through the portal site
'm3.com.' With this opportunity, we would like to contribute to the
advancement of burn injury and wound care in Japan.”
“We are very excited to partner with COSMOTEC on the commercialization
of the RECELL System in Japan, a key global market,” said Dr. Michael
Perry, AVITA Medical Chief Executive Officer. “COSMOTEC’s experience
marketing medical devices and other products into hospitals and surgical
suites throughout Japan, including specialties requiring a high level of
training such as cardiovascular treatment, make them an ideal partner
for us. We are also pleased that they are backed by the M3 Group, a
major healthcare company with great physician access in Japan and other
markets. The filing of the JPMDA application is a major milestone, and
we look forward to making the RECELL System available to patients in
Japan.“
Japan is the second largest healthcare market in the world and
represents a valuable market for the RECELL System with more than 6,000
patients with severe burns treated in hospitals each year. Over two
million people in Japan are estimated to have vitiligo, a disease that
causes the loss of skin color in blotches and can affect the skin on any
part of a patient’s body. Financial terms of the collaboration were not
disclosed.
About M3
M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan,
South Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the
life science industry. In addition to market research, these services
include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development,
job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 Inc. operates in
the US, Asia, and Europe with over 4.5 million physician members
globally via its portals including MDLinx.com, m3.com, Doctors.net.uk,
medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Washington D.C.,
Fort Washington, PA, Oxford, London, Beijing, and Seoul. Please visit https://corporate.m3.com/en/
for more information.
About COSMOTEC
COSMOTEC Co., Ltd. , established in 1992 specialises in sales and
consulting of medical devices focusing on cardiac surgery, general
surgery and endovascular treatment. COSMOTEC has 98% market share of the
institutions conducting cardiovascular surgery in Japan. COSMOTEC has
offices in Tokyo, Sapporo, Sendai, Nagoya, Osaka, Okayama and Fukuoka
across Japan. COSMOTEC is an M3,Inc., group company. Please visit http://cosmotec.com/english/
for more information.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™), an autologous suspension
comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural
healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the
areas of the patient requiring treatment.
AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The
RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal
burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to
prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own
skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly
reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is
designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with
autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data
from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn
centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally,
reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the
current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in
clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read
the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/)
for a full description of indications for use and important safety
information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.
In international markets our products are marketed under the RECELL
System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The RECELL System is
TGA- registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
