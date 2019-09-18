Avita Medical : New Data Published in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Explores the Use of the RECELL System in Combination with Dermabrasion to Treat Acne Scars

Recent journal publications investigate the potential use of the RECELL System to treat multiple dermatological conditions

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH) (OTCQX: AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies leveraging the healing properties of a patient’s own skin, announced today data published in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery by the Department of Plastic Surgery at Peking Union Medical College Hospital exploring the use of the RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) in combination with dermabrasion to treat facial acne scars.1

The retrospective study analyzes the healing time and rate of postoperative complications of 78 patients with acne scars treated using dermabrasion with and without the RECELL System, revealing a statistically significant difference in healing time (P 0.001) between the two treatment regimens. Acne scars treated using dermabrasion healed more quickly on average with RECELL (5.27 ± 1.086 days) than without RECELL (average healing time of 12.30 ± 1.725 days). In addition, there were no postoperative complications, such as pigmentation and scar hyperplasia, and higher patient satisfaction rates (P< 0.001) for those patients treated with RECELL.

“It’s exciting to see physicians worldwide interested in studying the possible application of the RECELL System to advance patient care across a broad range of treatments,” said Andrew Quick, AVITA Medical’s Chief Technology Officer. “We look forward to continued collaboration within the global medical community as we explore the full potential of this regenerative technology platform to address unmet medical needs.”

Other recent publications investigating the use of the RECELL System in the treatment of dermatological conditions, include:

The RECELL® System, which uses a small amount of a patient’s own skin to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells at the point of care, is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. In international markets, the RECELL® System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, acute and chronic wounds, scars, and vitiligo.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies leveraging the healing properties of a patient’s own skin. With its novel technology platform, AVITA Medical is advancing the standard-of-care for burn patients and is poised to address unmet medical needs across a range of dermatological indications, including vitiligo, wounds and aesthetic rejuvenation. The company’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology prepares a REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™) comprising the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate a natural healthy epidermis that can then be sprayed onto the areas of the patient’s skin requiring treatment. More information about AVITA Medical is available at www.AvitaMedical.com

AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point-of-care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 8,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.

In international markets our products are marketed under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA- registered in Australia, CFDA-cleared in China, and has CE-mark approval in Europe.

