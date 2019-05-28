Aviva : Could Split UK Business in Two -FT

--Aviva PLC (AV.LN) could stand to split its U.K. business into two parts, dividing its biggest operation into a life-insurance unit and a nonlife-insurance operation, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--According to the FT, new Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch is also likely to announce a push to make Aviva more efficient to tackle rising costs.

--No one at Aviva was immediately available to comment.

