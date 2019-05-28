Log in
AVIVA    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA

(AV.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/28 05:25:56 am
404.9 GBp   +0.15%
05:03aAVIVA : Could Split UK Business in Two -FT
DJ
05/24AVIVA : Notification of Major Shareholdings
PU
05/24AVIVA : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
PU
Aviva : Could Split UK Business in Two -FT

05/28/2019 | 05:03am EDT

--Aviva PLC (AV.LN) could stand to split its U.K. business into two parts, dividing its biggest operation into a life-insurance unit and a nonlife-insurance operation, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--According to the FT, new Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch is also likely to announce a push to make Aviva more efficient to tackle rising costs.

--No one at Aviva was immediately available to comment.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2K7TAgT

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA 0.11% 404.701 Delayed Quote.7.67%
AVIVA PLC End-of-day quote.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 37 361 M
EBIT 2019 3 411 M
Net income 2019 1 916 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,69
P/E ratio 2020 7,50
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 15 834 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA7.67%20 077
AXA18.68%60 561
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.69%52 674
METLIFE16.49%45 456
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL19.87%39 687
AFLAC14.16%38 772
