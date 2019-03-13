Log in
AVIVA

(AV.)
03/13 05:09:11 am
421.9 GBp   +0.45%
04:23aAVIVA : FCA fines Dixons Carphone for mis-selling Geek Squad phone insurance
RE
03/12AVIVA : Form 8.3 - Charter Court FS
PU
03/12AVIVA : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank
PU
Aviva : FCA fines Dixons Carphone for mis-selling Geek Squad phone insurance

03/13/2019 | 04:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign displays the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London

(Reuters) - A British financial watchdog imposed a fine of about 29 million pounds on Dixons Carphone Plc on Wednesday for mis-selling its Geek Squad phone insurance and technical support service.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the company's Carphone Warehouse did not give its staff the right training to give proper advice to customers purchasing the service and were trained to recommend it to customers who already had cover.

"Carphone Warehouse sales staff were trained in 'spin selling', where the focus was on persuading customers to purchase Geek Squad and on selling the features of the product," the FCA said http://bit.ly/2Hs9Mby.

The company also failed to properly investigate and fairly consider customer complaints about the product, the watchdog said.

Carphone Warehouse, Britain's biggest mobile phone seller, merged with electricals retailer Dixons in 2014.

The Geek Squad mobile insurance program, backed by Aviva Plc, covers phone damage and theft protection. The service was recently rebranded as Team Knowhow.

The investigation into the selling processes of Geek Squad was between December 2008 and June 2015 and the FCA imposed a discounted fine as Dixons had accepted the regulator's findings, the regulator and the company said in separate statements.

Dixons Carphone accepted that its practices "fell short" in the past and it has made significant improvements since then, Dixons said.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA 0.24% 420.9 Delayed Quote.11.85%
DIXONS CARPHONE -1.47% 130.8 Delayed Quote.10.53%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 37 361 M
EBIT 2019 3 221 M
Net income 2019 1 975 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 7,71
P/E ratio 2020 7,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 16 394 M
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA11.85%21 458
AXA17.46%60 519
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.13%52 609
METLIFE8.55%42 666
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL16.17%38 675
AFLAC7.90%36 819
