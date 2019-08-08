MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Aviva AV. GB0002162385 AVIVA (AV.) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/09 11:35:08 am 383.1 GBp -1.47% 08/09 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 08/09 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 08/08 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Aviva : Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 - IFRS 0 08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT Send by mail :

Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 - IFRS Released : 08.08.2019 RNS Number : 3223I Aviva PLC 08 August 2019 START PART 3 of 4 Page 37 IFRS financial statements In this section Page B IFRS financial statements and notes Condensed consolidated financial statements Condensed consolidated income statement 38 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 39 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 40 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 41 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 42 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 43 B1 Basis of preparation 43 B2 Presentation changes 44 B3 Exchange rates 45 B4 Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - acquisitions 45 B5 Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - disposals and held for sale 46 B6 Segmental information 47 B7 Tax 56 B8 Earnings per share 58 B9 Dividends and appropriations 59 B10 Contract liabilities and associated reinsurance 60 B11 Insurance liabilities 62 B12 Liabilities for investment contracts 64 B13 Reinsurance assets 65 B14 Effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period 67 B15 Unallocated divisible surplus 68 B16 Borrowings 69 B17 Pension obligations and other provisions 70 B18 Related party transactions 71 B19 Fair value 72 B20 Risk management 79 B21 Cash and cash equivalents 84 B22 Contingent liabilities and other risk factors 84 B23 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 85 B24 Subsequent events 85 Directors' responsibility statement 86 Independent review report to Aviva plc 87 Page 38 Condensed consolidated income statement For the six month period ended 30 June 2019 Note 6 months

£m Income Gross written premiums 15,211 15,180 28,659 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,442) (1,096) (2,326) Premiums written net of reinsurance 13,769 14,084 26,333 Net change in provision for unearned premiums (273) (299) (81) Net earned premiums 13,496 13,785 26,252 Fee and commission income 1,011 1,042 2,178 Net investment income/(expense) 28,014 (801) (10,912) Share of profit after tax of joint ventures and associates 62 24 112 (Loss)/profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates B5(a) (13) 31 102 42,570 14,081 17,732 Expenses Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (11,824) (11,506) (23,142) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance B10(b) (5,448) 1,832 6,246 Change in investment contract provisions (15,927) (1,703) 5,321 Change in unallocated divisible surplus (2,838) 1,508 3,237 Fee and commission expense (2,648) (1,808) (3,326) Other expenses (1,552) (1,706) (3,843) Finance costs (285) (266) (573) (40,522) (13,649) (16,080) Profit before tax 2,048 432 1,652 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns B7 (525) 94 477 Profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 1,523 526 2,129 Tax (expense)/credit B7 (868) (56) 35 Less: tax attributable to policyholders' returns B7 525 (94) (477) Tax attributable to shareholders' profits B7 (343) (150) (442) Profit for the period 1,180 376 1,687 Attributable to: Equity holders of Aviva plc 1,116 330 1,568 Non-controlling interests 64 46 119 Profit for the period 1,180 376 1,687 Earnings per share B8 Basic (pence per share) 28.2p 7.9p 38.2p Diluted (pence per share) 27.9p 7.8p 37.8p 1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. Page 39 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six month period ended 30 June 2019 Note 6 months

£m Profit for the period 1,180 376 1,687 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement Investments classified as available for sale Fair value gains/(losses) 48 (3) 57 Fair value gains transferred to profit on disposals (3) (2) (78) Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures and associates 9 (9) (10) Foreign exchange rate movements 79 (81) 5 Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax on items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement B7(b) (18) 4 8 Items that will not be reclassified to income statement Owner-occupied properties - fair value gains 1 - 1 Remeasurements of pension schemes B17(b) 70 137 (279) Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income statement B7(b) (20) (24) 43 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 166 22 (253) Total comprehensive income for the period 1,346 398 1,434 Attributable to: Equity holders of Aviva plc 1,282 362 1,310 Non-controlling interests 64 36 124 1,346 398 1,434 Page 40 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the six month period ended 30 June 2019 Note 6 months

The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. 2 Cash flows from operating activities includes interest received of £2,876 million (HY18: £2,720 million restated, 2018: £5,469 million restated)and dividends received of £2,748 million (HY18: £2,608 million restated, 2018: £4,881 million restated). 3 The first half of 2018 includes the redemption of €500 million 6.875% subordinated notes. Full year 2018 includes, in addition, the redemption of $575 million 7.875% undated subordinated notes and the maturity of €350 million 0.100% senior notes. 4 Full year 2018 includes £10 million related to goodwill payments to preference shareholders, which was announced on 30 April 2018, and associated administration costs and a £3 million donation of forfeited dividend income to a charitable foundation. Page 43 B1 - Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months to 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as endorsed by the European Union (EU), and the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The results for the six months to 30 June 2019 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The interim results do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative results for the full year 2018 have been taken from the Group's 2018 annual report and accounts as amended for prior period restatements which are described in note B2. Therefore, these interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual report and accounts that were prepared in accordance with IFRS, as endorsed by the EU, and those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to those reporting under IFRS. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP reported on the 2018 financial statements and their report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's 2018 annual report and accounts has been filed with the Registrar of Companies. After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group as a whole have adequate resources to continue in operational existence over a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the interim financial statements. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim financial statements. Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured in the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates (the functional currency). The condensed consolidated financial statements are stated in pounds sterling, which is the Company's functional and presentational currency. Unless otherwise noted, the amounts shown in the financial statements are in millions of pounds sterling (£m). Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in Aviva plc's 2018 annual report and accounts. IFRS 16 Leases In January 2016, the IASB published IFRS 16 Leases. This standard replaces IAS 17 Leasesand applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The standard has been endorsed by the EU. The adoption of IFRS 16 has resulted in an update to the Group's stated accounting policy for lessees. The standard has introduced a definition of a lease with a single lessee accounting model, eliminating the previous classification as either operating or finance leases. Lessees are required to recognise lease assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position for all leases, with the exception of short-term and low-value leases. Depreciation on lease assets and interest on lease liabilities is recognised in the income statement, replacing the previous model whereby expenses on operating leases were recognised on a straight-line basis over the life of the lease. The Group has chosen to adopt the modified retrospective approach on transition as permitted under IFRS 16. This approach does not require prior period comparatives to be restated, and the impact of adoption of the standard on retained earnings is shown as an adjustment to opening retained earnings. This has resulted in a reduction of retained earnings of £110 million at 1 January 2019. This reflects the fact that the right of use assets and lease liabilities amortise to nil at different rates over the lease term. A higher initial amortisation of the right of use asset compared to the lease liability results in the asset value being lower than the lease liability during the lease term, with the difference between the two generally converging to nil as the lease term ends. There have been corresponding increases in the value of assets (£434 million) and liabilities (£544 million), representing the right of use assets and lease liabilities, net of any associated tax impacts, not previously recognised on the balance sheet in accordance with IAS 17. There has been no material impact on profit before tax. The weighted average discount rate applied to the lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019 was 2.95%. Future contractual aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases, as disclosed in note 56 of the Group's 2018 annual report and accounts, were £728 million at 31 December 2018. Lease liabilities in respect of the Group's operating leases brought onto the balance sheet at 1 January 2019 following the adoption of IFRS 16 were £550 million. The balance shown at 1 January 2019 represents a present value of lease payments, whereas the figure disclosed at 31 December 2018 is the aggregated undiscounted payments. Other differences between the commitments disclosed and the opening IFRS 16 lease liabilities recognised relate primarily to amounts payable under service contracts that were included as a commitment in prior periods, but do not meet the definition of a lease under IFRS 16. The Group has made use of the election available under IFRS 16 to not recognise any amounts on the balance sheet associated with leases that are either deemed to be short-term, or where the underlying asset is of low value. A short-term lease in this context is defined as any arrangement that has a lease term of 12 months or less. Lease payments associated with such arrangements continue to be recognised in the Income Statement as an expense on a straight-line basis. Lessor accounting remains similar to the previous approach set out in IAS 17. The Group's lessor accounting policies have not changed as a result of the introduction of IFRS 16. Leased property classified as investment property is held at fair value and measured in accordance with IAS 40 Investment Property. This is consistent with the approach adopted under IAS 17. Page 44 B2 - Presentation changes Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, corrections to previous reported values in the consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated income statement have been identified (with corresponding impacts on the consolidated statement of cash flows) and comparative amounts have been restated. There has been no impact on profit for the period or equity for any of the periods presented. The nature of the restatements are as follows: · fixed maturity securities, loans, derivatives and receivables held indirectly through certain majority-owned fund investments in the UK and France, which in 2018 were presented as cash and cash equivalents, are now presented as financial investments, loans, receivables and payables and other financial liabilities which reflect the classification of the underlying holdings; · corrections to the calculation of minority ownership of certain fund investments have resulted in a restatement of net asset value attributable to unitholders and an adjustment to de-consolidate two investment funds where the Group was incorrectly deemed to have been the controlling entity in 2018; · corrections to the calculation of minority ownership have resulted in a restatement of the investment income attributable to minority shareholders recorded within fee and commission expense, net investment expense and fee and commission income for the periods ended 30 June 2018 and 31 December 2018; and, · accrued interest on certain fixed maturity securities held indirectly through certain majority owned funds, which in 2018 was presented within financial investments, is now presented in prepayments and accrued income (consistent with accrued interest on the Group's directly held fixed maturity securities). On 19 July 2017, Aviva announced the sale of FPI to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of £340 million. The conditions defined in IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operationsfor a subsidiary to be classified as held for sale include the presumption that the sale will be completed within 12 months of the date of reclassification. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is now expected to complete in the second half of 2019. As such, the subsidiary continues to be classified as held for sale and has been remeasured at fair value based on the expected sales price less costs to sell, calculated as £334 million. This resulted in losses on remeasurement of £118 million in 2017, £13 million in 2018 and an additional remeasurement loss of £19 million at 30 June 2019. The business remains a consolidated subsidiary of Aviva at the balance sheet date. (c) Remeasurements due to change in control status In 2018 a £2 million remeasurement gain arose due to the change in control status of the Hong Kong business. There were no such remeasurements in 2019. Page 47 B6 - Segmental information The Group's results can be segmented either by activity or by geography. Our primary reporting format is along market reporting lines, with supplementary information provided by business activity. This note provides segmental information on the income statement and the statement of financial position. (a) Operating segments United Kingdom The United Kingdom comprises two operating segments; Life and General insurance. The principal activities of our UK Life operations are life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business. UK General Insurance provides insurance cover to individuals and businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability (such as employers' liability and professional indemnity liability) and medical expenses. Canada The principal activity of our operation in Canada is general insurance. In particular it provides personal and commercial lines insurance products principally distributed through insurance brokers. France The principal activities of our operations in France are long-term business and general insurance. The long-term business offers a range of long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals, with a focus on the unit-linked market. The general insurance business predominantly sells personal and small commercial lines insurance products through agents and a direct insurer. Poland Activities in Poland comprise long-term business and general insurance and includes our long-term business in Lithuania. Italy, Ireland and Other These countries are not individually significant at a Group level, so have been aggregated into a single reporting segment in line with IFRS 8 Operating Segments. The principal activities of our operations in Italy and Ireland are long-term business and general insurance. Our 'Other' operations include our life operations in Turkey. This segment includes Friends First, which was acquired on 1 June 2018. The comparative results include our operations within Spain, the principal activity of which was the sale of accident and health insurance and a selection of savings products. The comparative results include the entities within Spain up to the date of disposal (Caja Murcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida on 11 July 2018 and Pelayo Vida on 1 October 2018) and the results of Avipop, part of our operations in Italy, up to the date of disposal on 29 March 2018. Asia Our activities in Asia principally comprise our long-term business operations in China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and FPI (see note B5(b)). This segment also includes general insurance and health operations in Singapore and health operations in Indonesia. Aviva Investors Aviva Investors operates in most of the markets in which the Group operates, in particular the UK, France, North America and Asia Pacific. Aviva Investors manages policyholders' and shareholders' invested funds, provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates and manages a range of retail investment products. These include investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies and individual savings accounts. Other Group activities Investment return on centrally held assets and head office expenses, such as Group treasury and finance functions, together with certain taxes and financing costs arising on central borrowings are included in 'Other Group activities', along with central core structural borrowings and certain tax balances in the segmental statement of financial position. The results of our internal reinsurance and digital broker operations and the Group's interest in Wealthify are also included in this segment, as are the elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments. Page 48 B6 - Segmental information continued Measurement basis The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those for the Group as a whole. Any transactions between the business segments are subject to normal commercial terms and market conditions. The Group evaluates performance of operating segments on the basis of: (i) profit or loss from operations before tax attributable to shareholders (ii) profit or loss from operations before tax attributable to shareholders, adjusted for non-operating items outside the segment management's control, including investment market performance and fiscal policy changes. (a) (i) Segmental income statement for the six month period ended 30 June 2019 United Kingdom Europe Life

The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other Group Activities segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to UK property funds (£66 million reclassified to Other Group Activities, which predominantly includes net investment expense (£78 million), other expenses (£24 million credit) and finance costs (£15 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated income statement. 2 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £4,412 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written. 3 Canada adjusted operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to non-insurance activities. 4 Aviva Investors adjusted operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to the Aviva Investors Pensions Limited business. 5 Other Group activities include Group reinsurance and net expenses of £152 million in relation to the UK Digital business. 6 Other includes a movement in the discount rate used for estimating lump sum payments in settlement of bodily injury claims which resulted in a gain of £190 million, a provision release of £78 million relating to the sale of Aviva USA in 2013, a gain of £36 million relating to negative goodwill on the acquisition of Friends First, a charge of £63 million relating to the UK defined benefit pension scheme as a result of the requirement to equalise members' benefits for the effects of Guaranteed Minimum Pension (see note B17) and a charge of £10 million relating to goodwill payments to preference shareholders, which was announced on 30 April 2018, and associated administration costs. Page 51 B6 - Segmental information continued (a) (iv) Segmental statement of financial position as at 30 June 2019 United Kingdom Europe Life

(£56 million) and to a reclassification from non-participating investment contracts to participating investment contracts in the UK (£853 million). For many types of long-term business, including unit-linked and participating funds, movements in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit. The variance between actual and expected experience of £2.8 billion in the period to 30 June 2019 is primarily the result of increased equity returns in the UK and France. The impact of assumption changes in the above analysis shows the resulting movement in the carrying value of participating investment contract liabilities. For participating business, a movement in liabilities is generally offset by a corresponding adjustment to the unallocated divisible surplus and does not impact profit. Where assumption changes do impact profit, these are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the year (shown in note B14), together with the impact of movements in related non-financial assets. (c) Movements in non-participating investment contracts The following movements have occurred in these liabilities (gross of reinsurance) during the period: 6 months

(HY18: £49 million, 2018: £85 million). Page 71 B17 - Pension obligations and other provisions continued (b) Movements in the schemes' surpluses and deficits Movements in the pension schemes' surpluses and deficits since 31 December comprise: 6 months

This additional liability arose following the High Court judgement in October 2018 in the case involving Lloyds Banking Group. 2 Net interest income of £46 million (HY18: £43 million, 2018: £89 million)has been credited to investment income and net interest expense of £12 million (HY18: £12 million, 2018: £22 million)has been charged to finance costs in HY19. 3 Net remeasurements of pension schemes recorded in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of £70 million gain (HY18: £137 million gain, 2018: £279 million loss)includes £70 million of remeasurement gains (HY18: £137 million gain, 2018: £280 million loss)on the main pension schemes and £nil gains in relation to other schemes (HY18: £nil, 2018: £1 million gain). Under the IAS 19 valuation basis, the Group applies the principles of IFRIC 14, IAS 19 The Limit on a Defined Benefit Asset, Minimum Funding Requirements and their Interaction, whereby a surplus is only recognised to the extent that the Company is able to access the surplus either through an unconditional right of refund to the surplus or through reduced future contributions relating to ongoing service, which have been substantively enacted or contractually agreed. The Group has determined that it can derive economic benefit from the surplus in the Aviva Staff Pension Scheme (ASPS) via a reduction to future employer contributions for defined contribution members, which could theoretically be paid from the surplus funds in the ASPS. In the RAC 2003 Pension Scheme (RAC) and Friends Provident Pension Scheme (FPPS), the Group has determined that the rules set out in the schemes' governing documentation provide for an unconditional right to a refund from any future surplus funds in the schemes. The increase in the surplus during the period is primarily due to employer contributions into the schemes and remeasurements recognised in other comprehensive income. The remeasurements recognised are principally a result of positive equity and property performance in the UK, as well as falling interest rates over the period. This has been partly offset by narrowing corporate bond spreads in the UK. B18 - Related party transactions During the period, there have been no changes in the nature of the related party transactions from those described in the Group's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. There were no transactions with related parties that had a material effect on the result for the period ended 30 June 2019, 30 June 2018 or 31 December 2018. Page 72 B19 - Fair value This note explains the methodology for valuing our assets and liabilities measured at fair value, and for fair value disclosures. It also provides an analysis of these according to a 'fair value hierarchy', determined by the market observability of valuation inputs. (a) Basis for determining fair value hierarchy All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 Inputs to Level 1 fair values are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date. Level 2 Inputs to Level 2 fair values are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. If the asset or liability has a specified (contractual) term, a Level 2 input must be observable for substantially the full term of the instrument. Level 2 inputs include the following: · Quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets. · Quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active, the prices are not current, or price quotations vary substantially either over time or among market makers, or in which little information is released publicly. · Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, implied volatilities, and credit spreads). · Market-corroborated inputs. Where we use broker quotes and no information as to the observability of inputs is provided by the broker, the investments are classified as follows: · Where the broker price is validated by using internal models with market observable inputs and the values are similar, we classify the investment as Level 2. · In circumstances where internal models are not used to validate broker prices, or the observability of inputs used by brokers is unavailable, the investment is classified as Level 3. Level 3 Inputs to Level 3 fair values are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. Unobservable inputs may have been used to measure fair value to the extent that observable inputs are not available, thereby allowing for situations in which there is little, if any, market activity for the asset or liability at the measurement date. However, the fair value measurement objective remains the same, i.e. an exit price at the measurement date from the perspective of a market participant that holds the asset or owes the liability. Therefore, unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions the business unit considers that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. Examples are investment properties, and commercial and equity release mortgage loans. The majority of the Group's assets and liabilities measured at fair value are based on quoted market information or observable market data. 16.6% of assets and 3.1% of liabilities measured at fair value are based on estimates and recorded as Level 3. Where estimates are used, these are based on a combination of independent third-party evidence and internally developed models, calibrated to market observable data where possible. 