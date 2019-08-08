|
Aviva : Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 - IFRS
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT
Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 - IFRS
Released : 08.08.2019
RNS Number : 3223I
Aviva PLC
08 August 2019
START PART 3 of 4
Page 37
IFRS financial statements
|
In this section
|
Page
|
B IFRS financial statements and notes
|
|
Condensed consolidated financial statements
|
|
Condensed consolidated income statement
|
38
|
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
39
|
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
40
|
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|
41
|
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
|
42
|
|
|
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
|
43
|
B1 Basis of preparation
|
43
|
B2 Presentation changes
|
44
|
B3 Exchange rates
|
45
|
B4 Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - acquisitions
|
45
|
B5 Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - disposals and held for sale
|
46
|
B6 Segmental information
|
47
|
B7 Tax
|
56
|
B8 Earnings per share
|
58
|
B9 Dividends and appropriations
|
59
|
B10 Contract liabilities and associated reinsurance
|
60
|
B11 Insurance liabilities
|
62
|
B12 Liabilities for investment contracts
|
64
|
B13 Reinsurance assets
|
65
|
B14 Effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period
|
67
|
B15 Unallocated divisible surplus
|
68
|
B16 Borrowings
|
69
|
B17 Pension obligations and other provisions
|
70
|
B18 Related party transactions
|
71
|
B19 Fair value
|
72
|
B20 Risk management
|
79
|
B21 Cash and cash equivalents
|
84
|
B22 Contingent liabilities and other risk factors
|
84
|
B23 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
85
|
B24 Subsequent events
|
85
|
|
|
Directors' responsibility statement
|
86
|
Independent review report to Aviva plc
|
87
Page 38
Condensed consolidated income statement
For the six month period ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Note
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
Restated1
6 months
2018
£m
|
Restated1
full year
2018
£m
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
Gross written premiums
|
|
15,211
|
15,180
|
28,659
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
|
(1,442)
|
(1,096)
|
(2,326)
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
|
13,769
|
14,084
|
26,333
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
|
(273)
|
(299)
|
(81)
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
13,496
|
13,785
|
26,252
|
Fee and commission income
|
|
1,011
|
1,042
|
2,178
|
Net investment income/(expense)
|
|
28,014
|
(801)
|
(10,912)
|
Share of profit after tax of joint ventures and associates
|
|
62
|
24
|
112
|
(Loss)/profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
B5(a)
|
(13)
|
31
|
102
|
|
|
42,570
|
14,081
|
17,732
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
|
(11,824)
|
(11,506)
|
(23,142)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
B10(b)
|
(5,448)
|
1,832
|
6,246
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
|
(15,927)
|
(1,703)
|
5,321
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
|
(2,838)
|
1,508
|
3,237
|
Fee and commission expense
|
|
(2,648)
|
(1,808)
|
(3,326)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(1,552)
|
(1,706)
|
(3,843)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(285)
|
(266)
|
(573)
|
|
|
(40,522)
|
(13,649)
|
(16,080)
|
Profit before tax
|
|
2,048
|
432
|
1,652
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
B7
|
(525)
|
94
|
477
|
Profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
|
1,523
|
526
|
2,129
|
Tax (expense)/credit
|
B7
|
(868)
|
(56)
|
35
|
Less: tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
B7
|
525
|
(94)
|
(477)
|
Tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
B7
|
(343)
|
(150)
|
(442)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
1,180
|
376
|
1,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of Aviva plc
|
|
1,116
|
330
|
1,568
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
64
|
46
|
119
|
Profit for the period
|
|
1,180
|
376
|
1,687
|
Earnings per share
|
B8
|
|
|
|
Basic (pence per share)
|
|
28.2p
|
7.9p
|
38.2p
|
Diluted (pence per share)
|
|
27.9p
|
7.8p
|
37.8p
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information.
Page 39
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
For the six month period ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Note
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Profit for the period
|
|
1,180
|
376
|
1,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement
|
|
|
|
|
Investments classified as available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value gains/(losses)
|
|
48
|
(3)
|
57
|
Fair value gains transferred to profit on disposals
|
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(78)
|
Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures and associates
|
|
9
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
|
79
|
(81)
|
5
|
Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax on items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement
|
B7(b)
|
(18)
|
4
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement
|
|
|
|
|
Owner-occupied properties - fair value gains
|
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Remeasurements of pension schemes
|
B17(b)
|
70
|
137
|
(279)
|
Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income statement
|
B7(b)
|
(20)
|
(24)
|
43
|
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
166
|
22
|
(253)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
1,346
|
398
|
1,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of Aviva plc
|
|
1,282
|
362
|
1,310
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
64
|
36
|
124
|
|
|
1,346
|
398
|
1,434
Page 40
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the six month period ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Note
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Balance at 1 January as reported
|
|
18,455
|
19,135
|
19,135
|
Adjustment at 1 January for adoption of IFRS 161
|
|
(110)
|
-
|
-
|
Balance at 1 January restated1
|
|
18,345
|
19,135
|
19,135
|
Profit for the period
|
|
1,180
|
376
|
1,687
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
166
|
22
|
(253)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
1,346
|
398
|
1,434
|
Dividends and appropriations
|
B9
|
(828)
|
(780)
|
(1,189)
|
Non-controlling interests' share of dividends declared in the period
|
|
(50)
|
(46)
|
(90)
|
Shares purchased in buy-back2
|
|
-
|
(197)
|
(600)
|
Transfer to profit on disposal of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
|
-
|
(31)
|
(4)
|
Changes in non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
|
|
(1)
|
(178)
|
(312)
|
Reserves credit for equity compensation plans
|
|
30
|
35
|
64
|
Shares issued under equity compensation plans
|
|
6
|
-
|
2
|
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
Forfeited dividend income
|
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax
|
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
Balance at 30 June/31 December
|
|
18,850
|
18,340
|
18,455
1 The Group has adopted IFRS 16 Leasesfrom 1 January 2019. In line with the transition options available, prior period comparatives have not been restated and the impact of the adoption has been shown as an adjustment to opening retained earnings. See note B1 for further information.
2 On 1 May 2018 the Group announced a share buy-back of ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to £600 million. This was completed in 2018. In the period ended 30 June 2019 £nil (HY18: £197 million, 2018: £600 million)was purchased and shares with a nominal value of £nil (HY18: £10 million, 2018: £30 million)cancelled, giving rise to additional capital redemption reserve of an equivalent amount.
Page 41
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
Note
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
Restated1
30 June
2018
£m
|
Restated1
31 December 2018
£m
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,871
|
1,881
|
1,872
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
B23
|
3,024
|
3,375
|
3,201
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures
|
|
1,226
|
1,226
|
1,214
|
Interests in, and loans to, associates
|
|
311
|
362
|
304
|
Property and equipment
|
|
972
|
531
|
548
|
Investment property
|
|
11,471
|
11,151
|
11,482
|
Loans
|
|
39,452
|
36,413
|
36,184
|
Financial investments
|
|
343,858
|
328,410
|
319,825
|
Reinsurance assets
|
B13
|
12,414
|
13,831
|
11,755
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
171
|
156
|
185
|
Current tax assets
|
|
81
|
118
|
76
|
Receivables
|
|
9,767
|
9,120
|
8,639
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
|
3,215
|
2,943
|
2,965
|
Pension surpluses and other assets
|
|
3,522
|
3,626
|
3,341
|
Prepayments and accrued income
|
|
3,050
|
3,303
|
3,149
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
15,296
|
16,992
|
15,926
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
B5
|
8,524
|
9,665
|
8,855
|
Total assets
|
|
458,225
|
443,103
|
429,521
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary share capital
|
|
979
|
996
|
975
|
Preference share capital
|
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
|
|
1,179
|
1,196
|
1,175
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Share premium
|
|
1,225
|
1,210
|
1,214
|
Capital redemption reserve
|
|
44
|
24
|
44
|
Merger reserve
|
|
8,974
|
8,974
|
8,974
|
|
|
10,243
|
10,208
|
10,232
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(18)
|
(16)
|
(15)
|
Currency translation reserve
|
|
1,192
|
1,028
|
1,122
|
Other reserves
|
|
(251)
|
(289)
|
(279)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
4,795
|
4,437
|
4,523
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of Aviva plc
|
|
17,140
|
16,564
|
16,758
|
Direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes
|
|
731
|
731
|
731
|
Equity excluding non-controlling interests
|
|
17,871
|
17,295
|
17,489
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
979
|
1,045
|
966
|
Total equity
|
|
18,850
|
18,340
|
18,455
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Gross insurance liabilities
|
B11
|
150,413
|
147,811
|
144,077
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
B12
|
218,881
|
208,397
|
202,468
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
B15
|
8,841
|
7,605
|
5,949
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
|
16,764
|
17,078
|
16,338
|
Pension deficits and other provisions
|
|
1,338
|
1,406
|
1,399
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
2,305
|
2,342
|
1,885
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
526
|
128
|
254
|
Borrowings
|
B16
|
9,234
|
9,786
|
9,420
|
Payables and other financial liabilities
|
|
19,818
|
18,085
|
17,681
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3,065
|
3,029
|
3,074
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
B5
|
8,190
|
9,096
|
8,521
|
Total liabilities
|
|
439,375
|
424,763
|
411,066
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
458,225
|
443,103
|
429,521
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information.
Page 42
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
For the six month period ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Note
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
Restated1
6 months
2018
£m
|
Restated1
full year
2018
£m
|
Cash flows from operating activities2
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operating activities
|
|
824
|
5,044
|
5,848
|
Tax paid
|
|
(173)
|
(292)
|
(447)
|
Total net cash from operating activities
|
|
651
|
4,752
|
5,401
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions of, and additions to, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, net of cash acquired
|
|
(13)
|
191
|
192
|
Disposals of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, net of cash transferred
|
|
12
|
218
|
381
|
Repayment of loans to joint ventures and associates
|
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(52)
|
(21)
|
(87)
|
Proceeds on sale of property and equipment
|
|
3
|
1
|
15
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(32)
|
(20)
|
(64)
|
Total net cash (used in)/from investing activities
|
|
(77)
|
369
|
437
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares
|
|
12
|
6
|
8
|
Shares purchased in buy-back
|
|
-
|
(197)
|
(600)
|
Treasury shares purchased for employee trusts
|
|
(6)
|
-
|
(4)
|
New borrowings drawn down, net of expenses
|
|
187
|
900
|
3,148
|
Repayment of borrowings3
|
|
(358)
|
(1,377)
|
(4,181)
|
Net repayment of borrowings
|
|
(171)
|
(477)
|
(1,033)
|
Interest paid on borrowings
|
|
(274)
|
(253)
|
(551)
|
Preference dividends paid
|
B9
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
(17)
|
Ordinary dividends paid
|
B9
|
(812)
|
(764)
|
(1,128)
|
Forfeited dividend income
|
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Coupon payments on direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes
|
B9
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
(44)
|
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests of subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests of subsidiaries
|
|
(50)
|
(46)
|
(90)
|
Other4
|
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
Total net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(1,317)
|
(1,745)
|
(3,465)
|
Total net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(743)
|
3,376
|
2,373
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January1
|
|
16,051
|
13,617
|
13,617
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
11
|
4
|
61
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June/31 December
|
B21
|
15,319
|
16,997
|
16,051
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information.
2 Cash flows from operating activities includes interest received of £2,876 million (HY18: £2,720 million restated, 2018: £5,469 million restated)and dividends received of £2,748 million (HY18: £2,608 million restated, 2018: £4,881 million restated).
3 The first half of 2018 includes the redemption of €500 million 6.875% subordinated notes. Full year 2018 includes, in addition, the redemption of $575 million 7.875% undated subordinated notes and the maturity of €350 million 0.100% senior notes.
4 Full year 2018 includes £10 million related to goodwill payments to preference shareholders, which was announced on 30 April 2018, and associated administration costs and a £3 million donation of forfeited dividend income to a charitable foundation.
Page 43
B1 - Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months to 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as endorsed by the European Union (EU), and the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.
The results for the six months to 30 June 2019 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The interim results do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative results for the full year 2018 have been taken from the Group's 2018 annual report and accounts as amended for prior period restatements which are described in note B2. Therefore, these interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual report and accounts that were prepared in accordance with IFRS, as endorsed by the EU, and those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to those reporting under IFRS. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP reported on the 2018 financial statements and their report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's 2018 annual report and accounts has been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group as a whole have adequate resources to continue in operational existence over a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the interim financial statements. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim financial statements.
Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured in the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates (the functional currency). The condensed consolidated financial statements are stated in pounds sterling, which is the Company's functional and presentational currency. Unless otherwise noted, the amounts shown in the financial statements are in millions of pounds sterling (£m).
Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in Aviva plc's 2018 annual report and accounts.
IFRS 16 Leases
In January 2016, the IASB published IFRS 16 Leases. This standard replaces IAS 17 Leasesand applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The standard has been endorsed by the EU.
The adoption of IFRS 16 has resulted in an update to the Group's stated accounting policy for lessees. The standard has introduced a definition of a lease with a single lessee accounting model, eliminating the previous classification as either operating or finance leases. Lessees are required to recognise lease assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position for all leases, with the exception of short-term and low-value leases. Depreciation on lease assets and interest on lease liabilities is recognised in the income statement, replacing the previous model whereby expenses on operating leases were recognised on a straight-line basis over the life of the lease.
The Group has chosen to adopt the modified retrospective approach on transition as permitted under IFRS 16. This approach does not require prior period comparatives to be restated, and the impact of adoption of the standard on retained earnings is shown as an adjustment to opening retained earnings. This has resulted in a reduction of retained earnings of £110 million at 1 January 2019. This reflects the fact that the right of use assets and lease liabilities amortise to nil at different rates over the lease term. A higher initial amortisation of the right of use asset compared to the lease liability results in the asset value being lower than the lease liability during the lease term, with the difference between the two generally converging to nil as the lease term ends. There have been corresponding increases in the value of assets (£434 million) and liabilities (£544 million), representing the right of use assets and lease liabilities, net of any associated tax impacts, not previously recognised on the balance sheet in accordance with IAS 17. There has been no material impact on profit before tax.
The weighted average discount rate applied to the lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019 was 2.95%.
Future contractual aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases, as disclosed in note 56 of the Group's 2018 annual report and accounts, were £728 million at 31 December 2018. Lease liabilities in respect of the Group's operating leases brought onto the balance sheet at 1 January 2019 following the adoption of IFRS 16 were £550 million. The balance shown at 1 January 2019 represents a present value of lease payments, whereas the figure disclosed at 31 December 2018 is the aggregated undiscounted payments. Other differences between the commitments disclosed and the opening IFRS 16 lease liabilities recognised relate primarily to amounts payable under service contracts that were included as a commitment in prior periods, but do not meet the definition of a lease under IFRS 16.
The Group has made use of the election available under IFRS 16 to not recognise any amounts on the balance sheet associated with leases that are either deemed to be short-term, or where the underlying asset is of low value. A short-term lease in this context is defined as any arrangement that has a lease term of 12 months or less. Lease payments associated with such arrangements continue to be recognised in the Income Statement as an expense on a straight-line basis.
Lessor accounting remains similar to the previous approach set out in IAS 17. The Group's lessor accounting policies have not changed as a result of the introduction of IFRS 16.
Leased property classified as investment property is held at fair value and measured in accordance with IAS 40 Investment Property. This is consistent with the approach adopted under IAS 17.
Page 44
B2 - Presentation changes
Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, corrections to previous reported values in the consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated income statement have been identified (with corresponding impacts on the consolidated statement of cash flows) and comparative amounts have been restated. There has been no impact on profit for the period or equity for any of the periods presented. The nature of the restatements are as follows:
· fixed maturity securities, loans, derivatives and receivables held indirectly through certain majority-owned fund investments in the UK and France, which in 2018 were presented as cash and cash equivalents, are now presented as financial investments, loans, receivables and payables and other financial liabilities which reflect the classification of the underlying holdings;
· corrections to the calculation of minority ownership of certain fund investments have resulted in a restatement of net asset value attributable to unitholders and an adjustment to de-consolidate two investment funds where the Group was incorrectly deemed to have been the controlling entity in 2018;
· corrections to the calculation of minority ownership have resulted in a restatement of the investment income attributable to minority shareholders recorded within fee and commission expense, net investment expense and fee and commission income for the periods ended 30 June 2018 and 31 December 2018; and,
· accrued interest on certain fixed maturity securities held indirectly through certain majority owned funds, which in 2018 was presented within financial investments, is now presented in prepayments and accrued income (consistent with accrued interest on the Group's directly held fixed maturity securities).
The impact of the changes above on the following captions in the income statement for the prior periods presented is shown below:
|
|
6 months 2018
|
Full year 2018
|
|
As reported
£m
|
Effect of changes
£m
|
Restated
£m
|
As reported
£m
|
Effect of changes
£m
|
Restated
£m
|
Fee and commission income
|
1,042
|
-
|
1,042
|
2,180
|
(2)
|
2,178
|
Net investment expense
|
(492)
|
(309)
|
(801)
|
(10,847)
|
(65)
|
(10,912)
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(2,117)
|
309
|
(1,808)
|
(3,393)
|
67
|
(3,326)
The impact of the changes above on the statement of financial position for the prior periods presented is shown below:
|
|
30 June 2018
|
31 December 2018
|
|
As reported
£m
|
Effect of changes
£m
|
Restated
£m
|
As reported
£m
|
Effect of changes
£m
|
Restated
£m
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
27,717
|
8,696
|
36,413
|
28,785
|
7,399
|
36,184
|
Financial investments
|
309,403
|
19,007
|
328,410
|
297,585
|
22,240
|
319,825
|
Receivables
|
9,352
|
(232)
|
9,120
|
8,879
|
(240)
|
8,639
|
Prepayments and accrued income
|
3,129
|
174
|
3,303
|
2,947
|
202
|
3,149
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
44,443
|
(27,451)
|
16,992
|
46,484
|
(30,558)
|
15,926
|
Other
|
48,865
|
-
|
48,865
|
45,798
|
-
|
45,798
|
Total assets
|
442,909
|
194
|
443,103
|
430,478
|
(957)
|
429,521
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
17,778
|
(700)
|
17,078
|
18,125
|
(1,787)
|
16,338
|
Payables and other financial liabilities
|
17,271
|
814
|
18,085
|
16,882
|
799
|
17,681
|
Other liabilities
|
2,949
|
80
|
3,029
|
3,043
|
31
|
3,074
|
Other
|
386,571
|
-
|
386,571
|
373,973
|
-
|
373,973
|
Total liabilities
|
424,569
|
194
|
424,763
|
412,023
|
(957)
|
411,066
|
Total equity
|
18,340
|
-
|
18,340
|
18,455
|
-
|
18,455
The impact of the changes above on the following captions in the statement of cash flows for the prior periods presented is shown below:
|
|
6 months 2018
|
Full year 2018
|
|
As reported
£m
|
Effect of changes
£m
|
Restated
£m
|
As reported
£m
|
Effect of changes
£m
|
Restated
£m
|
Cash generated from operating activities
|
2,572
|
2,472
|
5,044
|
6,405
|
(557)
|
5,848
|
Total net cash from operating activities
|
2,280
|
2,472
|
4,752
|
5,958
|
(557)
|
5,401
|
Total net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
904
|
2,472
|
3,376
|
2,930
|
(557)
|
2,373
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January1
|
43,587
|
(29,970)
|
13,617
|
43,587
|
(29,970)
|
13,617
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(43)
|
47
|
4
|
92
|
(31)
|
61
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June/31 December1
|
44,448
|
(27,451)
|
16,997
|
46,609
|
(30,558)
|
16,051
1 Cash and cash equivalents shown in the statement of cash flows above include cash and cash equivalents of operations classified as held for sale and bank overdrafts.
The above items have also resulted in a number of corresponding reclassifications in the Group's fair value hierarchy level disclosures included in note B19. The primary changes reflect:
· the inclusion of fixed maturity securities in level 2 and loans in amortised cost (the assets were previously classified as cash and cash equivalents and therefore not included in the fair value hierarchy); and
· a reduction in financial investments reflecting the de-consolidation of two investment funds where the Group was incorrectly deemed to have been the controlling entity.
Additionally, following the review, £33,050 million of fixed maturity securities previously included within level 1 have been reclassified to level 2 at 31 December 2018 (HY18: £38,621 million).
Page 45
B3 - Exchange rates
The Group's principal overseas operations during the period were located within the eurozone, Canada and Poland. The results and cash flows of these operations have been translated into pounds sterling at the average rates for the period and the assets and liabilities have been translated at the period end rates as follows:
|
|
6 months
2019
|
6 months
2018
|
Full year
2018
|
Eurozone
|
|
|
|
Average rate (€1 equals)
|
£0.88
|
£0.88
|
£0.88
|
Period end rate (€1 equals)
|
£0.89
|
£0.88
|
£0.90
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
Average rate ($CAD1 equals)
|
£0.58
|
£0.57
|
£0.58
|
Period end rate ($CAD1 equals)
|
£0.60
|
£0.58
|
£0.57
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
Average rate (PLN1 equals)
|
£0.20
|
£0.21
|
£0.21
|
Period end rate (PLN1 equals)
|
£0.21
|
£0.20
|
£0.21
B4 - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - acquisitions
The Group completed minor acquisitions in Canada and the UK in the first half of 2019. The aggregate consideration paid in these transactions was £13 million. With the exception of the acquisition of an associate in Canada, the acquired entities are all consolidated subsidiaries.
Friends First
During 2019, an adjustment of £2 million was made to the acquisition balance sheet of Friends First which became a wholly owned subsidiary on 1 June 2018. This resulted in a £2 million reduction to the £36 million of negative goodwill that arose on acquisition. The negative goodwill was recognised immediately in the 2018 income statement as required by IFRS 3 Business Combinations. The £2 million adjustment has been recognised in the income statement for the period ended 30 June 2019. This amendment to the acquisition balance sheet is permitted under IFRS 3 as it falls within 12 months of the acquisition date.
Page 46
B5 - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - disposals and held for sale
This note provides details of the disposals of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates that the Group has made during the period, together with the details of business held for sale at the period end.
(a) Summary
The profit on disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates comprises:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Disposals
|
6
|
33
|
113
|
Held for sale remeasurements
|
(19)
|
(4)
|
(13)
|
Remeasurements due to change in control status
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
Total (loss)/profit on disposal and remeasurements
|
(13)
|
31
|
102
The loss on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the period of £13 million(HY18: profit of £31 million)consists of £6 million of gains relating to small disposals and a £19 million remeasurement loss relating to Friends Provident International (FPI). See note B5 (b).
(b) Assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
The assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2019 are as follows:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Goodwill, acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
576
|
950
|
660
|
Property and equipment
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
Financial investments
|
6,909
|
7,747
|
7,251
|
Reinsurance assets
|
53
|
46
|
45
|
Other assets
|
283
|
210
|
206
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
698
|
707
|
688
|
Total assets
|
8,524
|
9,665
|
8,855
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Gross insurance liabilities
|
118
|
509
|
121
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
8,022
|
8,437
|
8,341
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
-
|
19
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
50
|
131
|
59
|
Total liabilities
|
8,190
|
9,096
|
8,521
|
Net assets
|
334
|
569
|
334
Assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 relate to the expected disposal of the international operations of FPI. Assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2018 relate to Spain, which was disposed of in 2018, and FPI.
On 19 July 2017, Aviva announced the sale of FPI to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of £340 million. The conditions defined in IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operationsfor a subsidiary to be classified as held for sale include the presumption that the sale will be completed within 12 months of the date of reclassification. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is now expected to complete in the second half of 2019. As such, the subsidiary continues to be classified as held for sale and has been remeasured at fair value based on the expected sales price less costs to sell, calculated as £334 million. This resulted in losses on remeasurement of £118 million in 2017, £13 million in 2018 and an additional remeasurement loss of £19 million at 30 June 2019. The business remains a consolidated subsidiary of Aviva at the balance sheet date.
(c) Remeasurements due to change in control status
In 2018 a £2 million remeasurement gain arose due to the change in control status of the Hong Kong business. There were no such remeasurements in 2019.
Page 47
B6 - Segmental information
The Group's results can be segmented either by activity or by geography. Our primary reporting format is along market reporting lines, with supplementary information provided by business activity. This note provides segmental information on the income statement and the statement of financial position.
(a) Operating segments
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom comprises two operating segments; Life and General insurance. The principal activities of our UK Life operations are life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business. UK General Insurance provides insurance cover to individuals and businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability (such as employers' liability and professional indemnity liability) and medical expenses.
Canada
The principal activity of our operation in Canada is general insurance. In particular it provides personal and commercial lines insurance products principally distributed through insurance brokers.
France
The principal activities of our operations in France are long-term business and general insurance. The long-term business offers a range of long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals, with a focus on the unit-linked market. The general insurance business predominantly sells personal and small commercial lines insurance products through agents and a direct insurer.
Poland
Activities in Poland comprise long-term business and general insurance and includes our long-term business in Lithuania.
Italy, Ireland and Other
These countries are not individually significant at a Group level, so have been aggregated into a single reporting segment in line with IFRS 8 Operating Segments.The principal activities of our operations in Italy and Ireland are long-term business and general insurance. Our 'Other' operations include our life operations in Turkey. This segment includes Friends First, which was acquired on 1 June 2018. The comparative results include our operationswithin Spain, the principal activity of which was the sale of accident and health insurance and a selection of savings products. The comparative results include the entities within Spain up to the date of disposal (Caja Murcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida on 11 July 2018 and Pelayo Vida on 1 October 2018) and the results of Avipop, part of our operations in Italy, up to the date of disposal on 29 March 2018.
Asia
Our activities in Asia principally comprise our long-term business operations in China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and FPI (see note B5(b)). This segment also includes general insurance and health operations in Singapore and health operations in Indonesia.
Aviva Investors
Aviva Investors operates in most of the markets in which the Group operates, in particular the UK, France, North America and Asia Pacific. Aviva Investors manages policyholders' and shareholders' invested funds, provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates and manages a range of retail investment products. These include investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies and individual savings accounts.
Other Group activities
Investment return on centrally held assets and head office expenses, such as Group treasury and finance functions, together with certain taxes and financing costs arising on central borrowings are included in 'Other Group activities', along with central core structural borrowings and certain tax balances in the segmental statement of financial position. The results of our internal reinsurance and digital broker operations and the Group's interest in Wealthify are also included in this segment, as are the elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
Page 48
B6 - Segmental information continued
Measurement basis
The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those for the Group as a whole. Any transactions between the business segments are subject to normal commercial terms and market conditions. The Group evaluates performance of operating segments on the basis of:
(i) profit or loss from operations before tax attributable to shareholders
(ii) profit or loss from operations before tax attributable to shareholders, adjusted for non-operating items outside the segment management's control, including investment market performance and fiscal policy changes.
(a) (i) Segmental income statement for the six month period ended 30 June 2019
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
£m
|
GI
£m
|
Canada
£m
|
France
£m
|
Poland
£m
|
Italy, Ireland and Other £m
|
Asia
£m
|
Aviva Investors
£m
|
Other
Group
activities2
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Gross written premiums
|
3,509
|
2,338
|
1,525
|
3,407
|
311
|
3,377
|
744
|
-
|
-
|
15,211
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
(814)
|
(180)
|
(67)
|
(40)
|
(5)
|
(70)
|
(266)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,442)
|
Internal reinsurance revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
2,695
|
2,158
|
1,458
|
3,367
|
306
|
3,307
|
474
|
-
|
4
|
13,769
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
(37)
|
(74)
|
(9)
|
(121)
|
-
|
(12)
|
(20)
|
-
|
-
|
(273)
|
Net earned premiums
|
2,658
|
2,084
|
1,449
|
3,246
|
306
|
3,295
|
454
|
-
|
4
|
13,496
|
Fee and commission income
|
450
|
60
|
10
|
142
|
50
|
30
|
109
|
159
|
1
|
1,011
|
|
3,108
|
2,144
|
1,459
|
3,388
|
356
|
3,325
|
563
|
159
|
5
|
14,507
|
Net investment income
|
19,469
|
181
|
128
|
4,582
|
67
|
2,561
|
353
|
35
|
638
|
28,014
|
Inter-segment revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
118
|
-
|
118
|
Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
6
|
32
|
-
|
(13)
|
62
|
Profit/(loss) on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(19)
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
Segmental income1
|
22,610
|
2,325
|
1,593
|
7,974
|
423
|
5,892
|
929
|
312
|
630
|
42,688
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
(4,844)
|
(1,329)
|
(928)
|
(2,434)
|
(200)
|
(1,588)
|
(480)
|
-
|
(21)
|
(11,824)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
(3,696)
|
(59)
|
(36)
|
(792)
|
2
|
(814)
|
(60)
|
-
|
7
|
(5,448)
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
(11,948)
|
-
|
-
|
(2,018)
|
1
|
(2,043)
|
116
|
(35)
|
-
|
(15,927)
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
311
|
-
|
-
|
(1,994)
|
(1)
|
(970)
|
(184)
|
-
|
-
|
(2,838)
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(255)
|
(624)
|
(401)
|
(418)
|
(77)
|
(164)
|
(114)
|
(15)
|
(580)
|
(2,648)
|
Other expenses
|
(506)
|
(174)
|
(79)
|
(122)
|
(51)
|
(90)
|
(134)
|
(204)
|
(192)
|
(1,552)
|
Inter-segment expenses
|
(104)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(118)
|
Finance costs
|
(69)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(204)
|
(285)
|
Segmental expenses
|
(21,111)
|
(2,191)
|
(1,451)
|
(7,781)
|
(328)
|
(5,676)
|
(858)
|
(254)
|
(990)
|
(40,640)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,499
|
134
|
142
|
193
|
95
|
216
|
71
|
58
|
(360)
|
2,048
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
(519)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(525)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
980
|
134
|
142
|
193
|
95
|
210
|
71
|
58
|
(360)
|
1,523
|
Adjusting items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification of corporate costs and unallocated interest
|
-
|
(9)
|
17
|
24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
(34)
|
-
|
Life business: Investment variances and economic assumption changes
|
(400)
|
-
|
-
|
86
|
(2)
|
(39)
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(372)
|
Non-life business: Short-term fluctuation in return on investments
|
-
|
(70)
|
(77)
|
(71)
|
(1)
|
(28)
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
(145)
|
General insurance and health business: Economic assumption changes
|
-
|
54
|
3
|
16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
73
|
Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Amortisation and impairment of intangibles
|
36
|
18
|
17
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
21
|
107
|
Amortisation and impairment of AVIF
|
121
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
5
|
63
|
-
|
1
|
191
|
(Profit)/loss on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Other3
|
-
|
45
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47
|
Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
737
|
172
|
98
|
251
|
95
|
152
|
151
|
62
|
(270)
|
1,448
1 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £25,004 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written.
2 Other Group activities include Group reinsurance and net expenses of £11 million in relation to the UK Digital business.
3 Other includes a charge of £45 million in relation to a change in the discount rate used for estimating lump sum payments in settlement of bodily injury claims (see note B11(c)) and a charge of £2 million relating to the negative goodwill that arose on acquisition of Friends First (see note B4).
Page 49
B6 - Segmental information continued
(a) (ii) Segmental income statement for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 - restated1
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
£m
|
GI
£m
|
Canada3
£m
|
France
£m
|
Poland
£m
|
Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other
£m
|
Asia
£m
|
Aviva Investors
£m
|
Other
Group
activities4
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Gross written premiums
|
3,941
|
2,266
|
1,535
|
2,828
|
297
|
3,769
|
544
|
-
|
-
|
15,180
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
(737)
|
(150)
|
(52)
|
(38)
|
(5)
|
(51)
|
(63)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,096)
|
Internal reinsurance revenue
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
3,204
|
2,110
|
1,483
|
2,790
|
292
|
3,717
|
477
|
-
|
11
|
14,084
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
(34)
|
(96)
|
(33)
|
(124)
|
6
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
(299)
|
Net earned premiums
|
3,170
|
2,014
|
1,450
|
2,666
|
298
|
3,711
|
465
|
-
|
11
|
13,785
|
Fee and commission income
|
447
|
59
|
8
|
137
|
46
|
45
|
114
|
186
|
-
|
1,042
|
|
3,617
|
2,073
|
1,458
|
2,803
|
344
|
3,756
|
579
|
186
|
11
|
14,827
|
Net investment income/(expense)
|
143
|
25
|
22
|
(138)
|
(95)
|
(441)
|
(269)
|
28
|
(76)
|
(801)
|
Inter-segment revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
118
|
-
|
118
|
Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|
71
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
(46)
|
24
|
Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
25
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
Segmental income2
|
3,831
|
2,098
|
1,480
|
2,661
|
249
|
3,343
|
316
|
332
|
(111)
|
14,199
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
(5,150)
|
(1,357)
|
(962)
|
(2,231)
|
(183)
|
(1,333)
|
(271)
|
-
|
(19)
|
(11,506)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
1,915
|
144
|
(112)
|
124
|
143
|
(348)
|
(51)
|
-
|
17
|
1,832
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
672
|
-
|
-
|
(581)
|
-
|
(1,947)
|
183
|
(30)
|
-
|
(1,703)
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
130
|
-
|
-
|
590
|
6
|
680
|
102
|
-
|
-
|
1,508
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(336)
|
(620)
|
(377)
|
(254)
|
(66)
|
(191)
|
(87)
|
(21)
|
144
|
(1,808)
|
Other expenses
|
(710)
|
(117)
|
(95)
|
(133)
|
(50)
|
(55)
|
(135)
|
(209)
|
(202)
|
(1,706)
|
Inter-segment expenses
|
(106)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(118)
|
Finance costs
|
(78)
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(179)
|
(266)
|
Segmental expenses
|
(3,663)
|
(1,954)
|
(1,552)
|
(2,485)
|
(152)
|
(3,199)
|
(262)
|
(260)
|
(240)
|
(13,767)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
168
|
144
|
(72)
|
176
|
97
|
144
|
54
|
72
|
(351)
|
432
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
95
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
94
|
Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
263
|
144
|
(72)
|
176
|
97
|
144
|
53
|
72
|
(351)
|
526
|
Adjusting items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification of corporate costs and unallocated interest
|
-
|
(8)
|
16
|
24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
(34)
|
-
|
Life business: Investment variances and economic assumption changes
|
401
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
2
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
482
|
Non-life business: Short-term fluctuation in return on investments
|
-
|
71
|
23
|
23
|
(1)
|
26
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
206
|
General insurance and health business: Economic assumption changes
|
-
|
(27)
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(34)
|
Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Amortisation and impairment of intangibles
|
38
|
15
|
22
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
13
|
101
|
Amortisation and impairment of AVIF
|
143
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
-
|
2
|
210
|
Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(25)
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
(31)
|
Other5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(36)
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
(22)
|
Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
845
|
195
|
(12)
|
262
|
101
|
145
|
118
|
76
|
(292)
|
1,438
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other Group Activities segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to UK property funds (£46 million reclassified to Other Group Activities, which predominantly includes net investment expense (£23 million) and finance costs (£25 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated income statement.
2 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £6,054 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written.
3 Canada adjusted operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to non-insurance activities.
4 Other Group activities include Group reinsurance and net expenses of £70 million in relation to the UK Digital business.
5 Other includes a gain of £36 million relating to negative goodwill on the acquisition of Friends First and a charge of £14 million relating to goodwill payments to preference shareholders which were announced on 30 April 2018 and associated administration costs.
Page 50
B6 - Segmental information continued
(a) (iii) Segmental income statement for the year ended 31 December 2018 - restated1
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
£m
|
GI
£m
|
Canada3
£m
|
France
£m
|
Poland
£m
|
Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other
£m
|
Asia
£m
|
Aviva
Investors4
£m
|
Other
Group
activities5
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Gross written premiums
|
7,302
|
4,504
|
3,047
|
5,584
|
616
|
6,504
|
1,102
|
-
|
-
|
28,659
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
(1,666)
|
(317)
|
(119)
|
(77)
|
(12)
|
(113)
|
(20)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(2,326)
|
Internal reinsurance revenue
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
5,636
|
4,193
|
2,928
|
5,507
|
604
|
6,389
|
1,075
|
-
|
1
|
26,333
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
14
|
(87)
|
27
|
(38)
|
7
|
9
|
(13)
|
-
|
-
|
(81)
|
Net earned premiums
|
5,650
|
4,106
|
2,955
|
5,469
|
611
|
6,398
|
1,062
|
-
|
1
|
26,252
|
Fee and commission income
|
939
|
122
|
24
|
313
|
94
|
113
|
202
|
368
|
3
|
2,178
|
|
6,589
|
4,228
|
2,979
|
5,782
|
705
|
6,511
|
1,264
|
368
|
4
|
28,430
|
Net investment (expense)/income
|
(6,771)
|
16
|
51
|
(2,302)
|
(73)
|
(1,111)
|
(286)
|
37
|
(473)
|
(10,912)
|
Inter-segment revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
259
|
-
|
259
|
Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
|
144
|
-
|
1
|
9
|
-
|
10
|
14
|
-
|
(66)
|
112
|
Profit/(loss) on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
89
|
(5)
|
27
|
(9)
|
102
|
Segmental income2
|
(38)
|
4,244
|
3,031
|
3,489
|
632
|
5,499
|
987
|
691
|
(544)
|
17,991
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
(10,184)
|
(2,731)
|
(1,989)
|
(4,659)
|
(356)
|
(2,595)
|
(570)
|
-
|
(58)
|
(23,142)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
6,184
|
351
|
(133)
|
557
|
148
|
(872)
|
(40)
|
-
|
51
|
6,246
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
7,540
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
(2,249)
|
42
|
(39)
|
-
|
5,321
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
270
|
-
|
-
|
1,754
|
12
|
1,063
|
138
|
-
|
-
|
3,237
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(738)
|
(1,225)
|
(791)
|
(484)
|
(146)
|
(343)
|
(199)
|
(33)
|
633
|
(3,326)
|
Other expenses
|
(1,663)
|
(220)
|
(182)
|
(256)
|
(106)
|
(188)
|
(272)
|
(449)
|
(507)
|
(3,843)
|
Inter-segment expenses
|
(232)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(259)
|
Finance costs
|
(172)
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(386)
|
(573)
|
Segmental expenses
|
1,005
|
(3,831)
|
(3,106)
|
(3,063)
|
(454)
|
(5,196)
|
(904)
|
(521)
|
(269)
|
(16,339)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
967
|
413
|
(75)
|
426
|
178
|
303
|
83
|
170
|
(813)
|
1,652
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
469
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
477
|
Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
1,436
|
413
|
(75)
|
426
|
178
|
304
|
90
|
170
|
(813)
|
2,129
|
Adjusting items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification of corporate costs and unallocated interest
|
-
|
(16)
|
31
|
48
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
5
|
(67)
|
-
|
Life business: Investment variances and economic assumption changes
|
115
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
10
|
57
|
21
|
-
|
-
|
197
|
Non-life business: Short-term fluctuation in return on investments
|
-
|
172
|
45
|
44
|
2
|
57
|
-
|
-
|
156
|
476
|
General insurance and health business: Economic assumption changes
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
8
|
13
|
Amortisation and impairment of intangibles
|
73
|
32
|
46
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
3
|
30
|
209
|
Amortisation and impairment of AVIF
|
285
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
6
|
130
|
-
|
3
|
426
|
(Profit)/loss on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(89)
|
5
|
(27)
|
9
|
(102)
|
Other6
|
-
|
(190)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(36)
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
(231)
|
Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
1,909
|
415
|
47
|
511
|
199
|
301
|
262
|
151
|
(679)
|
3,116
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other Group Activities segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to UK property funds (£66 million reclassified to Other Group Activities, which predominantly includes net investment expense (£78 million), other expenses (£24 million credit) and finance costs (£15 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated income statement.
2 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £4,412 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written.
3 Canada adjusted operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to non-insurance activities.
4 Aviva Investors adjusted operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to the Aviva Investors Pensions Limited business.
5 Other Group activities include Group reinsurance and net expenses of £152 million in relation to the UK Digital business.
6 Other includes a movement in the discount rate used for estimating lump sum payments in settlement of bodily injury claims which resulted in a gain of £190 million, a provision release of £78 million relating to the sale of Aviva USA in 2013, a gain of £36 million relating to negative goodwill on the acquisition of Friends First, a charge of £63 million relating to the UK defined benefit pension scheme as a result of the requirement to equalise members' benefits for the effects of Guaranteed Minimum Pension (see note B17) and a charge of £10 million relating to goodwill payments to preference shareholders, which was announced on 30 April 2018, and associated administration costs.
Page 51
B6 - Segmental information continued
(a) (iv) Segmental statement of financial position as at 30 June 2019
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
£m
|
GI
£m
|
Canada
£m
|
France
£m
|
Poland
£m
|
Italy, Ireland and Other
£m
|
Asia
£m
|
Aviva Investors £m
|
Other
Group
activities1
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Goodwill
|
663
|
927
|
79
|
-
|
27
|
124
|
51
|
-
|
-
|
1,871
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
2,270
|
148
|
217
|
100
|
70
|
94
|
24
|
3
|
98
|
3,024
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates
|
1,442
|
-
|
9
|
117
|
-
|
51
|
530
|
-
|
(612)
|
1,537
|
Property and equipment
|
62
|
79
|
126
|
271
|
17
|
28
|
17
|
7
|
365
|
972
|
Investment property
|
5,432
|
407
|
-
|
3,758
|
-
|
767
|
-
|
530
|
577
|
11,471
|
Loans
|
28,620
|
-
|
145
|
678
|
-
|
295
|
36
|
-
|
9,678
|
39,452
|
Financial investments
|
187,637
|
4,004
|
5,019
|
81,513
|
3,382
|
37,425
|
5,591
|
353
|
18,934
|
343,858
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
1,443
|
535
|
385
|
392
|
135
|
312
|
13
|
-
|
-
|
3,215
|
Other assets
|
35,563
|
5,065
|
1,301
|
4,440
|
289
|
4,784
|
1,026
|
1,253
|
(9,420)
|
44,301
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,524
|
-
|
-
|
8,524
|
Total assets
|
263,132
|
11,165
|
7,281
|
91,269
|
3,920
|
43,880
|
15,812
|
2,146
|
19,620
|
458,225
|
Insurance liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term business and outstanding claims provisions
|
97,926
|
4,978
|
3,640
|
17,498
|
3,088
|
13,456
|
4,482
|
-
|
5
|
145,073
|
Unearned premiums
|
250
|
2,192
|
1,603
|
624
|
110
|
426
|
119
|
-
|
-
|
5,324
|
Other insurance liabilities
|
-
|
16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
136,006
|
-
|
-
|
56,048
|
3
|
25,881
|
-
|
943
|
-
|
218,881
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
1,932
|
-
|
-
|
5,542
|
56
|
911
|
400
|
-
|
-
|
8,841
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,350
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,414
|
16,764
|
External borrowings
|
1,278
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43
|
-
|
-
|
7,913
|
9,234
|
Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities
|
14,832
|
106
|
1,069
|
5,672
|
274
|
1,284
|
798
|
618
|
2,399
|
27,052
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,190
|
-
|
-
|
8,190
|
Total liabilities
|
252,224
|
7,292
|
6,312
|
88,734
|
3,531
|
42,001
|
13,989
|
1,561
|
23,731
|
439,375
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,850
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
458,225
1 Other Group activities includes elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
(a) (v) Segmental statement of financial position as at 30 June 2018 - restated1
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
£m
|
GI
£m
|
Canada
£m
|
France
£m
|
Poland
£m
|
Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other
£m
|
Asia
£m
|
Aviva Investors
£m
|
Other
Group
activities2
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Goodwill
|
663
|
924
|
82
|
-
|
28
|
123
|
53
|
-
|
8
|
1,881
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
2,602
|
144
|
236
|
88
|
73
|
103
|
27
|
6
|
96
|
3,375
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates
|
1,511
|
-
|
9
|
134
|
-
|
55
|
462
|
-
|
(583)
|
1,588
|
Property and equipment
|
1
|
29
|
46
|
253
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
182
|
531
|
Investment property
|
5,626
|
329
|
-
|
3,339
|
-
|
643
|
-
|
774
|
440
|
11,151
|
Loans
|
26,066
|
-
|
199
|
701
|
-
|
211
|
35
|
-
|
9,201
|
36,413
|
Financial investments
|
180,116
|
3,960
|
4,490
|
78,427
|
3,466
|
32,079
|
5,099
|
384
|
20,389
|
328,410
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
1,351
|
505
|
378
|
356
|
116
|
226
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
2,943
|
Other assets
|
38,983
|
5,524
|
1,355
|
3,291
|
310
|
4,787
|
754
|
1,193
|
(9,051)
|
47,146
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
706
|
8,959
|
-
|
-
|
9,665
|
Total assets
|
256,919
|
11,415
|
6,795
|
86,589
|
3,997
|
38,938
|
15,407
|
2,361
|
20,682
|
443,103
|
Insurance liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term business and outstanding claims provisions
|
97,888
|
5,188
|
3,447
|
17,031
|
2,982
|
11,973
|
4,125
|
-
|
16
|
142,650
|
Unearned premiums
|
263
|
2,111
|
1,576
|
581
|
107
|
417
|
91
|
-
|
-
|
5,146
|
Other insurance liabilities
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
130,131
|
-
|
-
|
53,917
|
4
|
23,176
|
-
|
1,169
|
-
|
208,397
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
2,383
|
-
|
-
|
4,625
|
60
|
300
|
237
|
-
|
-
|
7,605
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,611
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,467
|
17,078
|
External borrowings
|
1,352
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
-
|
-
|
8,400
|
9,786
|
Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities
|
13,640
|
(96)
|
948
|
5,384
|
255
|
989
|
664
|
575
|
2,631
|
24,990
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
470
|
8,626
|
-
|
-
|
9,096
|
Total liabilities
|
245,657
|
7,218
|
5,971
|
84,149
|
3,408
|
37,359
|
13,743
|
1,744
|
25,514
|
424,763
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,340
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
443,103
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other Group Activities segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to UK property funds (net assets of £927 million reclassified to Other Group Activities, which predominantly includes loans (£505 million), investment property (£534 million) and borrowings (£222 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
2 Other Group activities includes elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
Page 52
B6 - Segmental information continued
(a) (vi) Segmental statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 - restated1
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
£m
|
GI
£m
|
Canada
£m
|
France
£m
|
Poland
£m
|
Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other
£m
|
Asia
£m
|
Aviva Investors
£m
|
Other
Group
activities2
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Goodwill
|
663
|
924
|
82
|
-
|
27
|
125
|
51
|
-
|
-
|
1,872
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
2,424
|
154
|
220
|
98
|
72
|
96
|
25
|
5
|
107
|
3,201
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates
|
1,475
|
-
|
8
|
117
|
-
|
55
|
479
|
-
|
(616)
|
1,518
|
Property and equipment
|
-
|
29
|
50
|
258
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
193
|
548
|
Investment property
|
5,595
|
380
|
-
|
3,595
|
-
|
746
|
-
|
616
|
550
|
11,482
|
Loans
|
26,914
|
-
|
164
|
710
|
-
|
255
|
37
|
-
|
8,104
|
36,184
|
Financial investments
|
169,778
|
3,673
|
4,696
|
76,941
|
3,423
|
32,893
|
5,422
|
343
|
22,656
|
319,825
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
1,361
|
489
|
367
|
354
|
124
|
259
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
2,965
|
Other assets
|
38,129
|
5,306
|
1,225
|
3,317
|
304
|
4,834
|
525
|
1,267
|
(11,836)
|
43,071
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,855
|
-
|
-
|
8,855
|
Total assets
|
246,339
|
10,955
|
6,812
|
85,390
|
3,954
|
39,268
|
15,410
|
2,235
|
19,158
|
429,521
|
Insurance liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term business and outstanding claims provisions
|
94,181
|
4,914
|
3,455
|
16,778
|
3,068
|
12,646
|
4,069
|
-
|
4
|
139,115
|
Unearned premiums
|
214
|
2,104
|
1,517
|
501
|
109
|
410
|
91
|
-
|
-
|
4,946
|
Other insurance liabilities
|
-
|
16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
123,406
|
-
|
-
|
54,159
|
4
|
23,874
|
-
|
1,025
|
-
|
202,468
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
2,244
|
-
|
-
|
3,518
|
55
|
(78)
|
210
|
-
|
-
|
5,949
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,427
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,911
|
16,338
|
External borrowings
|
1,448
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
7,937
|
9,420
|
Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities
|
13,661
|
(260)
|
1,011
|
5,350
|
230
|
939
|
801
|
589
|
1,972
|
24,293
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,521
|
-
|
-
|
8,521
|
Total liabilities
|
235,154
|
6,774
|
5,983
|
82,733
|
3,466
|
37,826
|
13,692
|
1,614
|
23,824
|
411,066
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,455
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
429,521
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other Group Activities segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to UK property funds (net assets of £1,219 million reclassified to Other Group Activities, which predominantly includes loans (£705 million), investment property (£585 million) and borrowings (£222 million)) and Europe property funds (net assets of £51 million reclassified to Other Group Activities which predominantly includes investment property (£61 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
2 Other Group activities includes elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
(b) Further analysis by products and services
The Group's results can be further analysed by products and services which comprise long-term business, general insurance and health, fund management and other activities.
Long-term business
Our long-term business comprises life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business written by our life insurance subsidiaries, including managed pension fund business. Long-term business also includes our share of the other life and related business written in our associates and joint ventures, as well as lifetime mortgage business written in the UK.
General insurance and health
Our general insurance and health business provides insurance cover to individuals and to small and medium-sized businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability, such as employers' liability and professional indemnity liability, and medical expenses.
Fund management
Our fund management business invests policyholders' and shareholders' funds and provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates. It manages a range of retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies and individual savings accounts. Clients include Aviva Group businesses and third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organisations, investment professionals and private investors.
Other
'Other' includes service companies, head office expenses, such as Group treasury and finance functions and certain financing costs and taxes not allocated to business segments and elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
Page 53
B6 - Segmental information continued
(b) (i) Segmental income statement - products and services for the six month period ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Long-term business
£m
|
General insurance
and health2
£m
|
Fund management £m
|
Other3
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Gross written premiums1
|
9,649
|
5,562
|
-
|
-
|
15,211
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
(1,126)
|
(316)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,442)
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
8,523
|
5,246
|
-
|
-
|
13,769
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
-
|
(273)
|
-
|
-
|
(273)
|
Net earned premiums
|
8,523
|
4,973
|
-
|
-
|
13,496
|
Fee and commission income
|
687
|
65
|
158
|
101
|
1,011
|
|
9,210
|
5,038
|
158
|
101
|
14,507
|
Net investment income/(expense)
|
26,973
|
427
|
-
|
614
|
28,014
|
Inter-segment revenue
|
-
|
-
|
120
|
-
|
120
|
Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
|
75
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
62
|
(Loss)/profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
(19)
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
Segmental income
|
36,239
|
5,471
|
278
|
702
|
42,690
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
(8,613)
|
(3,211)
|
-
|
-
|
(11,824)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
(5,325)
|
(123)
|
-
|
-
|
(5,448)
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
(15,927)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,927)
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
(2,838)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,838)
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(691)
|
(1,304)
|
(14)
|
(639)
|
(2,648)
|
Other expenses
|
(748)
|
(349)
|
(207)
|
(248)
|
(1,552)
|
Inter-segment expenses
|
(112)
|
(7)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(120)
|
Finance costs
|
(72)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(207)
|
(285)
|
Segmental expenses
|
(34,326)
|
(5,000)
|
(221)
|
(1,095)
|
(40,642)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,913
|
471
|
57
|
(393)
|
2,048
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
(525)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(525)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
1,388
|
471
|
57
|
(393)
|
1,523
|
Adjusting items
|
(106)
|
(80)
|
4
|
107
|
(75)
|
Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
1,282
|
391
|
61
|
(286)
|
1,448
1 Gross written premiums include inward reinsurance premiums assumed from other companies amounting to £79 million relating to property and liability insurance.
2 General insurance and health business segment includes gross written premiums of £541 million relating to health business. The remaining business relates to property and liability insurance.
3 Other includes net expenses of £11 million in relation to the UK Digital business.
(b) (ii) Segmental income statement - products and services for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 - restated1
|
|
Long-term business
£m
|
General insurance
and health3
£m
|
Fund management £m
|
Other4
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Gross written premiums2
|
9,731
|
5,449
|
-
|
-
|
15,180
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
(836)
|
(260)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,096)
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
8,895
|
5,189
|
-
|
-
|
14,084
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
-
|
(299)
|
-
|
-
|
(299)
|
Net earned premiums
|
8,895
|
4,890
|
-
|
-
|
13,785
|
Fee and commission income
|
715
|
61
|
184
|
82
|
1,042
|
|
9,610
|
4,951
|
184
|
82
|
14,827
|
Net investment (expense)/income
|
(742)
|
42
|
(2)
|
(99)
|
(801)
|
Inter-segment revenue
|
-
|
-
|
120
|
-
|
120
|
Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|
71
|
(1)
|
-
|
(46)
|
24
|
Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
30
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
Segmental income
|
8,969
|
4,993
|
302
|
(63)
|
14,201
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
(8,267)
|
(3,239)
|
-
|
-
|
(11,506)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
1,843
|
(11)
|
-
|
-
|
1,832
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
(1,703)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,703)
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
1,508
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,508
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(619)
|
(1,275)
|
(20)
|
106
|
(1,808)
|
Other expenses
|
(911)
|
(307)
|
(213)
|
(275)
|
(1,706)
|
Inter-segment expenses
|
(113)
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
(120)
|
Finance costs
|
(81)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(182)
|
(266)
|
Segmental expenses
|
(8,343)
|
(4,842)
|
(233)
|
(351)
|
(13,769)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
626
|
151
|
69
|
(414)
|
432
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
94
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
94
|
Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
720
|
151
|
69
|
(414)
|
526
|
Adjusting items
|
672
|
151
|
5
|
84
|
912
|
Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
1,392
|
302
|
74
|
(330)
|
1,438
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to property funds (£46 million reclassified from Long-term business to Other, which predominantly includes net investment expense (£23 million) and finance costs (£25 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated income statement.
2 Gross written premiums include inward reinsurance premiums assumed from other companies amounting to £51 million relating to property and liability insurance.
3 General insurance and health business segment includes gross written premiums of £507 million relating to health business. The remaining business relates to property and liability insurance.
4 Other includes net expenses of £70 million in relation to the UK Digital business.
Page 54
B6 - Segmental information continued
(b) (iii) Segmental income statement - products and services for the year ended 31 December 2018 - restated1
|
|
Long-term business
£m
|
General insurance
and health3
£m
|
Fund management £m
|
Other4
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Gross written premiums2
|
18,140
|
10,519
|
-
|
-
|
28,659
|
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|
(1,775)
|
(551)
|
-
|
-
|
(2,326)
|
Premiums written net of reinsurance
|
16,365
|
9,968
|
-
|
-
|
26,333
|
Net change in provision for unearned premiums
|
-
|
(81)
|
-
|
-
|
(81)
|
Net earned premiums
|
16,365
|
9,887
|
-
|
-
|
26,252
|
Fee and commission income
|
1,496
|
138
|
365
|
179
|
2,178
|
|
17,861
|
10,025
|
365
|
179
|
28,430
|
Net investment (expense)/income
|
(10,453)
|
63
|
(1)
|
(521)
|
(10,912)
|
Inter-segment revenue
|
-
|
-
|
263
|
-
|
263
|
Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
|
178
|
-
|
-
|
(66)
|
112
|
Profit/(loss) on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
84
|
-
|
27
|
(9)
|
102
|
Segmental income
|
7,670
|
10,088
|
654
|
(417)
|
17,995
|
Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers
|
(16,540)
|
(6,602)
|
-
|
-
|
(23,142)
|
Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance
|
6,044
|
202
|
-
|
-
|
6,246
|
Change in investment contract provisions
|
5,321
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,321
|
Change in unallocated divisible surplus
|
3,237
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,237
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(1,245)
|
(2,592)
|
(31)
|
542
|
(3,326)
|
Other expenses
|
(2,128)
|
(596)
|
(461)
|
(658)
|
(3,843)
|
Inter-segment expenses
|
(249)
|
(12)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(263)
|
Finance costs
|
(179)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(388)
|
(573)
|
Segmental expenses
|
(5,739)
|
(9,606)
|
(492)
|
(506)
|
(16,343)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,931
|
482
|
162
|
(923)
|
1,652
|
Tax attributable to policyholders' returns
|
477
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
477
|
Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
2,408
|
482
|
162
|
(923)
|
2,129
|
Adjusting items
|
591
|
222
|
(16)
|
190
|
987
|
Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
2,999
|
704
|
146
|
(733)
|
3,116
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to property funds (£66 million reclassified from Long-term business to Other, which predominantly includes net investment expense (£78 million), other expenses (£24 million credit) and finance costs (£15 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated income statement.
2 Gross written premiums include inward reinsurance premiums assumed from other companies amounting to £56 million which all relates to property and liability insurance.
3 General insurance and health business segment includes gross written premiums of £879 million relating to health business. The remaining business relates to property and liability insurance.
4 Other includes net expenses of £152 million in relation to the UK Digital business.
(b) (iv) Segmental statement of financial position - products and services as at 30 June 2019
|
|
Long-term business
£m
|
General insurance
and health
£m
|
Fund management £m
|
Other1
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Goodwill
|
722
|
1,088
|
-
|
61
|
1,871
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
2,525
|
395
|
3
|
101
|
3,024
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates
|
2,131
|
8
|
-
|
(602)
|
1,537
|
Property and equipment
|
278
|
282
|
7
|
405
|
972
|
Investment property
|
10,334
|
560
|
-
|
577
|
11,471
|
Loans
|
29,628
|
146
|
-
|
9,678
|
39,452
|
Financial investments
|
312,939
|
11,930
|
52
|
18,937
|
343,858
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
2,034
|
1,181
|
-
|
-
|
3,215
|
Other assets
|
42,499
|
9,505
|
1,124
|
(8,827)
|
44,301
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
8,524
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,524
|
Total assets
|
411,614
|
25,095
|
1,186
|
20,330
|
458,225
|
Gross insurance liabilities
|
133,389
|
17,024
|
-
|
-
|
150,413
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
218,881
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
218,881
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
8,841
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,841
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
3,350
|
-
|
-
|
13,414
|
16,764
|
External borrowings
|
1,321
|
-
|
-
|
7,913
|
9,234
|
Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities
|
20,902
|
1,869
|
604
|
3,677
|
27,052
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
8,190
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,190
|
Total liabilities
|
394,874
|
18,893
|
604
|
25,004
|
439,375
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
18,850
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
458,225
1 Other includes elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
Page 55
B6 - Segmental information continued
(b) (v) Segmental statement of financial position - products and services as at 30 June 2018 - restated1
|
|
Long-term business
£m
|
General insurance
and health
£m
|
Fund management £m
|
Other2
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Goodwill
|
721
|
1,082
|
3
|
75
|
1,881
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
2,869
|
407
|
6
|
93
|
3,375
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates
|
2,146
|
8
|
-
|
(566)
|
1,588
|
Property and equipment
|
189
|
136
|
4
|
202
|
531
|
Investment property
|
10,252
|
459
|
-
|
440
|
11,151
|
Loans
|
27,013
|
199
|
-
|
9,201
|
36,413
|
Financial investments
|
296,530
|
11,581
|
66
|
20,233
|
328,410
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
1,811
|
1,132
|
-
|
-
|
2,943
|
Other assets
|
44,817
|
9,739
|
1,095
|
(8,505)
|
47,146
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
9,665
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,665
|
Total assets
|
396,013
|
24,743
|
1,174
|
21,173
|
443,103
|
Gross insurance liabilities
|
130,996
|
16,815
|
-
|
-
|
147,811
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
208,397
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
208,397
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
7,605
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,605
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
2,611
|
-
|
-
|
14,467
|
17,078
|
External borrowings
|
1,386
|
-
|
-
|
8,400
|
9,786
|
Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities
|
18,874
|
1,645
|
561
|
3,910
|
24,990
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
9,096
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,096
|
Total liabilities
|
378,965
|
18,460
|
561
|
26,777
|
424,763
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
18,340
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
443,103
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to property funds (net assets of £927 million reclassified from Long-term business to Other, which predominantly includes loans (£505 million), investment property (£534 million) and borrowings (£222 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
2 Other includes elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
(b) (vi) Segmental statement of financial position - products and services as at 31 December 2018 - restated1
|
|
Long-term business
£m
|
General insurance
and health
£m
|
Fund management £m
|
Other2
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Goodwill
|
722
|
1,083
|
-
|
67
|
1,872
|
Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets
|
2,688
|
403
|
5
|
105
|
3,201
|
Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates
|
2,118
|
8
|
-
|
(608)
|
1,518
|
Property and equipment
|
189
|
147
|
4
|
208
|
548
|
Investment property
|
10,405
|
528
|
-
|
549
|
11,482
|
Loans
|
27,915
|
165
|
-
|
8,104
|
36,184
|
Financial investments
|
285,776
|
11,325
|
66
|
22,658
|
319,825
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
1,877
|
1,088
|
-
|
-
|
2,965
|
Other assets
|
44,161
|
9,238
|
1,117
|
(11,445)
|
43,071
|
Assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
8,855
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,855
|
Total assets
|
384,706
|
23,985
|
1,192
|
19,638
|
429,521
|
Gross insurance liabilities
|
127,709
|
16,368
|
-
|
-
|
144,077
|
Gross liabilities for investment contracts
|
202,468
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
202,468
|
Unallocated divisible surplus
|
5,949
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,949
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
2,427
|
-
|
-
|
13,911
|
16,338
|
External borrowings
|
1,483
|
-
|
-
|
7,937
|
9,420
|
Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities
|
19,112
|
1,368
|
574
|
3,239
|
24,293
|
Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
8,521
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,521
|
Total liabilities
|
367,669
|
17,736
|
574
|
25,087
|
411,066
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
18,455
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
429,521
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information. As a result of the review, there have been reclassifications between operating segments to ensure a consistent presentation of investment fund consolidation entries in the Other Group Activities segment. These consolidation adjustment reclassifications relate to property funds (net assets of £1,224 million have been reclassified from Long-term business to Other, which predominantly includes loans (£705 million), investment property (£590 million) and borrowings (£223 million). Net assets of £46 million have been reclassified from General insurance and Health to Other which predominantly includes investment property (£56 million)). This segmental restatement has had no impact on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
2 Other includes elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions and group consolidation adjustments.
Page 56
B7 - Tax
This note analyses the tax charge for the period and explains the factors that affect it.
(a) Tax charged/(credited) to the income statement
(i) The total tax charge/(credit) comprises:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Current tax
|
|
|
|
For the period
|
532
|
144
|
559
|
Prior period adjustments
|
(54)
|
(4)
|
(49)
|
Total current tax
|
478
|
140
|
510
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
|
Origination and reversal of temporary differences
|
393
|
(81)
|
(531)
|
Changes in tax rates or tax laws
|
(6)
|
-
|
(13)
|
Write down/(back) of deferred tax assets
|
3
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Total deferred tax
|
390
|
(84)
|
(545)
|
Total tax charged/(credited) to income statement
|
868
|
56
|
(35)
(ii) The Group, as a proxy for policyholders in the UK, Ireland and Singapore, is required to record taxes on investment income and gains each year. Accordingly, the tax benefit or expense attributable to UK, Ireland and Singapore insurance policyholders' returns is included in the tax charge. The tax charge attributable to policyholders' returns included in the charge above is £525 million(HY18: £94 million credit, 2018: £477 million credit).
(iii) The tax charge above, comprising current and deferred tax, can be analysed as follows:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
UK tax
|
699
|
(39)
|
(236)
|
Overseas tax
|
169
|
95
|
201
|
|
868
|
56
|
(35)
(b) Tax charged/(credited) to other comprehensive income
(i) The total tax charge/(credit) comprises:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Current tax
|
|
|
|
In respect of pensions and other post-retirement obligations
|
(29)
|
(26)
|
(59)
|
In respect of foreign exchange movements
|
4
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
|
(25)
|
(30)
|
(60)
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
|
In respect of pensions and other post-retirement obligations
|
49
|
50
|
16
|
In respect of unrealised gains/(losses) on investments
|
14
|
-
|
(7)
|
|
63
|
50
|
9
|
Total tax charged/(credited) to other comprehensive income
|
38
|
20
|
(51)
(ii) The tax charge attributable to policyholders' returns included above is £nil (HY18: £nil, 2018: £nil).
Page 57
B7 - Tax continued
(c) Tax credited to equity
Tax credited directly to equity in the period in respect of coupon payments on the direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes amounted to £2 million(HY18: £2 million; 2018: £8 million).
(d) Tax reconciliation
The tax on the Group's profit before tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the tax rate of the home country of the Company as follows:
|
|
Shareholder £m
|
Policyholder
£m
|
6 months 2019
£m
|
Shareholder £m
|
Policyholder £m
|
6 months 2018
£m
|
Shareholder £m
|
Policyholder £m
|
Full year 2018
£m
|
Total profit before tax
|
1,523
|
525
|
2,048
|
526
|
(94)
|
432
|
2,129
|
(477)
|
1,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax calculated at standard UK corporation tax rate of 19.00% (2018: 19.00%)
|
289
|
100
|
389
|
100
|
(18)
|
82
|
405
|
(91)
|
314
|
Reconciling items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Different basis of tax - policyholders
|
-
|
426
|
426
|
-
|
(76)
|
(76)
|
-
|
(385)
|
(385)
|
Adjustment to tax charge in respect of prior periods
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
-
|
(8)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(16)
|
Non-assessable income and items not taxed at the full statutory rate
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
8
|
-
|
8
|
(4)
|
-
|
(4)
|
Non-taxable profit on sale of subsidiaries and associates
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(59)
|
-
|
(59)
|
Disallowable expenses
|
17
|
-
|
17
|
37
|
-
|
37
|
50
|
-
|
50
|
Different local basis of tax on overseas profits
|
42
|
(1)
|
41
|
20
|
-
|
20
|
71
|
(1)
|
70
|
Movement in deferred tax not recognised
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
Tax effect of profit from joint ventures and associates
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
Other
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
Total tax charged/(credited) to income statement
|
343
|
525
|
868
|
150
|
(94)
|
56
|
442
|
(477)
|
(35)
The tax charge attributable to policyholders' returns is removed from the Group's total profit before tax in arriving at the Group's profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits. As the net of tax profit attributable to with-profits and unit-linked policyholders is zero, the Group's pre-tax profit attributable to policyholders is an amount equal and opposite to the tax charge attributable to policyholders included in the total tax charge.
The rate of corporation tax in the UK will be reduced from 19% to 17% from 1 April 2020. In addition, the French government has introduced a stepped reduction to the French corporation tax rate from 34.43% to 25.83% from 1 January 2022. These reduced rates were used in the calculation of deferred tax assets and liabilities in the UK and France at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019.
Page 58
B8 - Earnings per share
This note shows how to calculate earnings per share on profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, based both on the present shares in issue (the basic earnings per share) and the potential future shares in issue, including conversion of share options granted to employees (the diluted earnings per share). We have also shown the same calculations based on our Group adjusted operating profit as we believe this gives an important indication of operating performance. Consideration of both these measures gives a full picture of the performance of the business in the period.
(a) Basic earnings per share
(i) The profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is:
|
|
|
|
6 months 2019
|
|
|
6 months 2018
|
|
|
Full year 2018
|
|
Group adjusted operating profit
£m
|
Adjusting items
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Group adjusted operating profit
£m
|
Adjusting items
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Group adjusted operating profit
£m
|
Adjusting items
£m
|
Total
£m
|
Profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits
|
1,448
|
75
|
1,523
|
1,438
|
(912)
|
526
|
3,116
|
(987)
|
2,129
|
Tax attributable to shareholders' profit
|
(319)
|
(24)
|
(343)
|
(303)
|
153
|
(150)
|
(647)
|
205
|
(442)
|
Profit for the period
|
1,129
|
51
|
1,180
|
1,135
|
(759)
|
376
|
2,469
|
(782)
|
1,687
|
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(47)
|
(17)
|
(64)
|
(46)
|
-
|
(46)
|
(100)
|
(19)
|
(119)
|
Cumulative preference dividends for the year
|
(9)
|
-
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
-
|
(9)
|
(17)
|
-
|
(17)
|
Coupon payments in respect of the direct capital instrument (DCI)
and tier 1 notes (net of tax)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
(36)
|
-
|
(36)
|
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
1,067
|
34
|
1,101
|
1,074
|
(759)
|
315
|
2,316
|
(801)
|
1,515
(ii) Basic earnings per share is calculated as follows:
|
|
|
|
6 months 2019
|
|
|
6 months 2018
|
|
|
Full year 2018
|
|
Before tax £m
|
Net of tax, NCI, preference dividends
and DCI1
£m
|
Per share
p
|
Before tax £m
|
Net of tax, NCI, preference dividends
and DCI1
£m
|
Per share
p
|
Before tax £m
|
Net of tax, NCI, preference dividends
and DCI1
£m
|
Per share
p
|
Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
1,448
|
1,067
|
27.3
|
1,438
|
1,074
|
26.8
|
3,116
|
2,316
|
58.4
|
Adjusting items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment variances and economic assumption changes
|
372
|
292
|
7.5
|
(482)
|
(419)
|
(10.5)
|
(197)
|
(198)
|
(5.0)
|
Non-life business: Short-term fluctuation in return on investments
|
145
|
121
|
3.1
|
(206)
|
(160)
|
(4.0)
|
(476)
|
(378)
|
(9.6)
|
General insurance and health business: Economic assumption changes
|
(73)
|
(58)
|
(1.4)
|
34
|
27
|
0.7
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
(13)
|
(0.3)
|
Amortisation and impairment of intangibles
|
(107)
|
(91)
|
(2.3)
|
(101)
|
(82)
|
(2.0)
|
(209)
|
(172)
|
(4.3)
|
Amortisation and impairment of acquired value of in-force business
|
(191)
|
(167)
|
(4.3)
|
(210)
|
(178)
|
(4.4)
|
(426)
|
(371)
|
(9.4)
|
Profit on disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
|
(13)
|
(14)
|
(0.4)
|
31
|
31
|
0.8
|
102
|
102
|
2.6
|
Other2
|
(47)
|
(38)
|
(1.0)
|
22
|
22
|
0.5
|
231
|
230
|
5.8
|
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
1,523
|
1,101
|
28.2
|
526
|
315
|
7.9
|
2,129
|
1,515
|
38.2
1 DCI includes the direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes.
2 Other includes a charge of £45 million (HY18: £nil, 2018: £190 million gain)in relation to a change in the discount rate used for estimating lump sum payments in settlement of bodily injury claims (see note B11), a charge of £2 million (HY18: £36 million gain, 2018: £36 million gain)relating to an adjustment to the Friends First acquisition balance sheet resulting in a corresponding decrease in the negative goodwill previously recognised, a charge of £nil (HY18: £nil, 2018: £63 million charge)relating to the UK defined pension scheme as a results of the requirement to equalise members' benefits for the effects of Guaranteed Minimum Pension, a gain of £nil relating to the sale of Aviva USA in 2013 (HY18:£nil, 2018: £78 million gain)and a charge of £nil (HY18: £14 million charge, 2018: £10 million charge)relating to goodwill payments to preference shareholders which were announced on 30 April 2018.
(iii) The calculation of basic earnings per share uses a weighted average of 3,907 million (HY18: 4,009 million, 2018: 3,963 million)ordinary shares in issue, after deducting treasury shares. The actual number of shares in issue at 30 June 2019 was 3,917 million
(HY18: 3,983 million, 2018: 3,902 million)or 3,913 million (HY18: 3,980 million, 2018: 3,899 million)excluding treasury shares.
(iv) On 1 May 2018 the Group announced a share buy-back of ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to £600 million, which was carried out in full during the period from 1 May 2018 to 17 September 2018. The number of shares in issue reduced by 119 million as at 31 December 2018 in respect of shares acquired and cancelled under the buy-back programme.
Page 59
B8 - Earnings per share continued
(b) Diluted earnings per share
(i) Diluted earnings per share is calculated as follows:
|
|
|
|
6 months 2019
|
|
|
6 months 2018
|
|
|
Full year 2018
|
|
Total
£m
|
Weighted average number of shares million
|
Per share
p
|
Total
£m
|
Weighted average number of shares million
|
Per share
p
|
Total
£m
|
Weighted average number of shares million
|
Per share
p
|
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
1,101
|
3,907
|
28.2
|
315
|
4,009
|
7.9
|
1,515
|
3,963
|
38.2
|
Dilutive effect of share awards and options
|
-
|
43
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
54
|
(0.1)
|
-
|
47
|
(0.4)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
1,101
|
3,950
|
27.9
|
315
|
4,063
|
7.8
|
1,515
|
4,010
|
37.8
(ii) Diluted earnings per share on Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated as follows:
|
|
|
|
6 months 2019
|
|
|
6 months 2018
|
|
|
Full year 2018
|
|
Total
£m
|
Weighted average number of shares million
|
Per share
p
|
Total
£m
|
Weighted average number of shares million
|
Per share
p
|
Total
£m
|
Weighted average number of shares million
|
Per share
p
|
Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
1,067
|
3,907
|
27.3
|
1,074
|
4,009
|
26.8
|
2,316
|
3,963
|
58.4
|
Dilutive effect of share awards and options
|
-
|
43
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
54
|
(0.4)
|
-
|
47
|
(0.6)
|
Diluted group adjusted operating profit per share
|
1,067
|
3,950
|
27.0
|
1,074
|
4,063
|
26.4
|
2,316
|
4,010
|
57.8
B9 - Dividends and appropriations
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Ordinary dividends declared and charged to equity in the period
|
|
|
|
Final 2018 - 20.75 pence per share, paid on 30 May 2019
|
812
|
-
|
-
|
Final 2017 - 19.00 pence per share, paid on 17 May 2018
|
-
|
764
|
764
|
Interim 2018 - 9.25 pence per share, paid on 24 September 2018
|
-
|
-
|
364
|
|
812
|
764
|
1,128
|
Preference dividends declared and charged to equity in the period
|
9
|
9
|
17
|
Coupon payments on DCI and tier 1 notes
|
7
|
7
|
44
|
|
828
|
780
|
1,189
Subsequent to 30 June 2019, the directors declared an interim dividend for 2019 of 9.50 pence per ordinary share (HY18: 9.25 pence), amounting to £372 million (HY18: £364 million). The dividend will be paid on 26 September 2019 and will be accounted for as an appropriation of retained earnings in the year ending 31 December 2019.
Interest on the DCI and tier 1 notes is treated as an appropriation of retained earnings and, accordingly, is accounted for when paid.
Tax relief is obtained at a rate of 19% (2018: 19%).
Page 60
B10 - Contract liabilities and associated reinsurance
The Group's liabilities for insurance and investment contracts it has sold, and the associated reinsurance, is covered in the following notes:
· Note B11 covers insurance liabilities
· Note B12 covers liabilities for investment contracts
· Note B13 details the associated reinsurance assets on these liabilities
· Note B14 shows the effects of changes in the assumptions on the liabilities
(a) Carrying amount
The following is a summary of the contract liabilities and related reinsurance assets as at 30 June/31 December.
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
|
30 June 2018
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Gross provisions £m
|
Reinsurance assets
£m
|
Net
£m
|
Gross provisions
£m
|
Reinsurance assets
£m
|
Net
£m
|
Gross provisions
£m
|
Reinsurance assets
£m
|
Net
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance liabilities
|
(131,347)
|
6,202
|
(125,145)
|
(129,447)
|
5,494
|
(123,953)
|
(125,829)
|
5,836
|
(119,993)
|
Liabilities for participating investment contracts
|
(94,575)
|
1
|
(94,574)
|
(89,604)
|
1
|
(89,603)
|
(90,455)
|
1
|
(90,454)
|
Liabilities for non-participating investment contracts
|
(132,328)
|
4,285
|
(128,043)
|
(127,230)
|
6,356
|
(120,874)
|
(120,354)
|
4,009
|
(116,345)
|
|
(358,250)
|
10,488
|
(347,762)
|
(346,281)
|
11,851
|
(334,430)
|
(336,638)
|
9,846
|
(326,792)
|
Outstanding claims provisions
|
(2,160)
|
81
|
(2,079)
|
(2,058)
|
91
|
(1,967)
|
(2,001)
|
89
|
(1,912)
|
|
(360,410)
|
10,569
|
(349,841)
|
(348,339)
|
11,942
|
(336,397)
|
(338,639)
|
9,935
|
(328,704)
|
General insurance and health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding claims provisions
|
(9,130)
|
724
|
(8,406)
|
(9,127)
|
851
|
(8,276)
|
(9,046)
|
789
|
(8,257)
|
Provisions for claims incurred but not reported
|
(2,554)
|
891
|
(1,663)
|
(2,527)
|
832
|
(1,695)
|
(2,360)
|
822
|
(1,538)
|
|
(11,684)
|
1,615
|
(10,069)
|
(11,654)
|
1,683
|
(9,971)
|
(11,406)
|
1,611
|
(9,795)
|
Provision for unearned premiums
|
(5,324)
|
283
|
(5,041)
|
(5,146)
|
252
|
(4,894)
|
(4,946)
|
254
|
(4,692)
|
Provision arising from liability adequacy tests1
|
(16)
|
-
|
(16)
|
(15)
|
-
|
(15)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(16)
|
|
(17,024)
|
1,898
|
(15,126)
|
(16,815)
|
1,935
|
(14,880)
|
(16,368)
|
1,865
|
(14,503)
|
Total
|
(377,434)
|
12,467
|
(364,967)
|
(365,154)
|
13,877
|
(351,277)
|
(355,007)
|
11,800
|
(343,207)
|
Less: Amounts classified as held for sale
|
8,140
|
(53)
|
8,087
|
8,946
|
(46)
|
8,900
|
8,462
|
(45)
|
8,417
|
|
(369,294)
|
12,414
|
(356,880)
|
(356,208)
|
13,831
|
(342,377)
|
(346,545)
|
11,755
|
(334,790)
1 Provision arising from liability adequacy tests relates to general insurance business only. Liability adequacy test provisions for life operations, where applicable, are included in other line items. At 30 June 2019 this provision is £79 million (2018: £nil)for the life operations and has been included in unallocated divisible surplus.
Page 61
B10 - Contract liabilities and associated reinsurance continued
(b) Change in contract liabilities, net of reinsurance, recognised as an expense
The purpose of the following table is to reconcile the change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance, shown in the income statement, to the change in insurance liabilities recognised as an expense in the relevant movement tables in the following notes.
|
6 months 2019
|
Gross
£m
|
Reinsurance £m
|
Net
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
Change in insurance liabilities (note B11(b))
|
5,517
|
(362)
|
5,155
|
Change in provision for outstanding claims
|
162
|
8
|
170
|
|
5,679
|
(354)
|
5,325
|
General insurance and health
|
|
|
|
Change in insurance liabilities (note B11(c) and B13(c))1
|
123
|
2
|
125
|
Less: Unwind of discount
|
(7)
|
5
|
(2)
|
|
116
|
7
|
123
|
Total change in insurance liabilities
|
5,795
|
(347)
|
5,448
|
6 months 2018
|
Gross
£m
|
Reinsurance £m
|
Net
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
Change in insurance liabilities (note B11(b))
|
(2,466)
|
390
|
(2,076)
|
Change in provision for outstanding claims
|
246
|
(13)
|
233
|
|
(2,220)
|
377
|
(1,843)
|
General insurance and health
|
|
|
|
Change in insurance liabilities (note B11(c) and B13(c))
|
(23)
|
35
|
12
|
Less: Unwind of discount
|
(5)
|
4
|
(1)
|
|
(28)
|
39
|
11
|
Total change in insurance liabilities
|
(2,248)
|
416
|
(1,832)
|
Full year 2018
|
Gross
£m
|
Reinsurance £m
|
Net
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
Change in insurance liabilities (note B11(b))
|
(6,284)
|
61
|
(6,223)
|
Change in provision for outstanding claims
|
190
|
(11)
|
179
|
|
(6,094)
|
50
|
(6,044)
|
General insurance and health
|
|
|
|
Change in insurance liabilities (note B11(c) and B13(c))2
|
(313)
|
111
|
(202)
|
Less: Unwind of discount
|
(8)
|
8
|
-
|
|
(321)
|
119
|
(202)
|
Total change in insurance liabilities
|
(6,415)
|
169
|
(6,246)
1 Includes £45 million in the UK General Insurance and Health business relating to a change in the discount rate used for estimating lump sum payments of bodily injury claims from 0.00% to -0.25%.
2 Includes £(190) million in the UK General Insurance and Health business relating to a change in the discount rate used for estimating lump sum payments of bodily injury claims from -0.75% to 0.00%.
For non-participating investment contracts, deposits collected and amounts withdrawn are not shown on the income statement, but are accounted for directly through the statement of financial position as an adjustment to the gross liabilities for investment contracts. The associated change in the investment contract provisions shown on the income statement consists of the attributed investment return. For participating investment contracts, the change in the investment contract provisions on the income statement primarily consists of the movement in participating investment contract liabilities (net of reinsurance) over the reporting period.
Page 62
B11 - Insurance liabilities
(a) Carrying amount
Insurance liabilities (gross of reinsurance) comprised:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
Participating insurance liabilities1
|
48,204
|
47,716
|
46,768
|
Unit-linked non-participating insurance liabilities
|
15,147
|
15,977
|
14,480
|
Other non-participating insurance liabilities1
|
67,996
|
65,754
|
64,581
|
|
131,347
|
129,447
|
125,829
|
Outstanding claims provisions
|
2,160
|
2,058
|
2,001
|
|
133,507
|
131,505
|
127,830
|
General insurance and health
|
|
|
|
Outstanding claims provisions
|
9,130
|
9,127
|
9,046
|
Provision for claims incurred but not reported
|
2,554
|
2,527
|
2,360
|
|
11,684
|
11,654
|
11,406
|
Provision for unearned premiums
|
5,324
|
5,146
|
4,946
|
Provision arising from liability adequacy tests2
|
16
|
15
|
16
|
|
17,024
|
16,815
|
16,368
|
Total
|
150,531
|
148,320
|
144,198
|
Less: Amounts classified as held for sale
|
(118)
|
(509)
|
(121)
|
|
150,413
|
147,811
|
144,077
1 Comparative amounts at full year 2018 have been revised. In the UK, £5,928 million has been reclassified from other non-participating insurance liabilities to participating insurance liabilities.
2 Provision arising from liability adequacy tests relates to general insurance business only. Liability adequacy test provisions for life operations, where applicable, are included in other line items. At 30 June 2019 this provision is £79 million (2018: £nil) for the life operationsand has been included in unallocated divisible surplus.
(b) Movements in long-term business liabilities
The following movements have occurred in the long-term business liabilities (gross of reinsurance) during the period:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Carrying amount at 1 January
|
125,829
|
130,972
|
130,972
|
Liabilities in respect of new business
|
2,816
|
3,353
|
6,190
|
Expected change in existing business
|
(3,628)
|
(4,082)
|
(7,952)
|
Variance between actual and expected experience
|
2,945
|
(67)
|
(1,844)
|
Impact of operating assumption changes
|
-
|
(199)
|
(1,456)
|
Impact of economic assumption changes
|
3,009
|
(1,389)
|
(959)
|
Other movements recognised as an expense1
|
375
|
(82)
|
(263)
|
Change in liability recognised as an expense (note B10(b))
|
5,517
|
(2,466)
|
(6,284)
|
Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals2
|
-
|
1,144
|
788
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
2
|
(197)
|
413
|
Other movements3
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
(60)
|
Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December
|
131,347
|
129,447
|
125,829
1 Other movements during 2019 relate to a special bonus distribution to with-profits policyholders in UK Life and the reclassification of health liabilities in Singapore. The movement in 2018 relates to a special bonus distribution to with-profits policyholders in UK Life.
2 The movement during the first 6 months of 2018 includes the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland offset by the disposal of Avipop in Italy, while full year 2018 also includes the disposal of remaining business in Spain.
3 Other movements during 2018 include the reclassification in France from insurance to participating investment contracts (£(56) million).
For many types of long-term business, including unit-linked and participating funds, movement in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit. The gross long-term business liabilities increased by £5.5 billion in the first half of 2019 (HY18: £1.5 billion decrease, 2018: £5.1 billion decrease)mainly driven by the variance between actual and expected experience of £2.9 billion, which was mainly due to higher than expected equity returns in the UK and France; and economic assumption changes of £3.0 billion, which reflects a reduction in valuation interest rates in response to decreasing interest rates and narrowing credit spreads, primarily in respect of immediate annuity and participating insurance contracts in the UK.
For participating insurance liabilities, a movement in liabilities is generally offset by a corresponding adjustment to the unallocated divisible surplus and does not impact on profit. Where assumption changes impact profit, these are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period (shown in note B14), together with the impact of movements in related non-financial assets.
Page 63
B11 - Insurance liabilities continued
(c) Movements in general insurance and health liabilities
The following changes have occurred in the general insurance and health claims liabilities (gross of reinsurance) during the period:
1 The movement during 2018 relates to the disposal of Avipop in Italy.
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Carrying amount at 1 January
|
11,406
|
11,801
|
11,801
|
Impact of changes in assumptions
|
115
|
(66)
|
(22)
|
Claim losses and expenses incurred in the current year
|
3,408
|
3,490
|
7,158
|
Decrease in estimated claim losses and expenses incurred in prior periods
|
(58)
|
(83)
|
(544)
|
Incurred claims losses and expenses
|
3,465
|
3,341
|
6,592
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Payments made on claims incurred in the current year
|
(1,440)
|
(1,461)
|
(3,927)
|
Payments made on claims incurred in prior periods
|
(2,097)
|
(2,080)
|
(3,343)
|
Recoveries on claim payments
|
188
|
172
|
357
|
Claims payments made in the period, net of recoveries
|
(3,349)
|
(3,369)
|
(6,913)
|
Unwind of discounting
|
7
|
5
|
8
|
Changes in claims reserve recognised as an expense (note B10(b))
|
123
|
(23)
|
(313)
|
Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals1
|
-
|
(29)
|
(29)
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
153
|
(96)
|
(53)
|
Other movements
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December
|
11,684
|
11,654
|
11,406
Subsequent event
Lump sum payments in settlement of bodily injury claims that are decided by the UK courts are calculated in accordance with the Ogden Tables and discount rate. The Ogden discount rate is set by the Lord Chancellor and is applied when calculating the present value of future care costs and loss of earnings for claims settlement purposes. Following the announcement by the Lord Chancellor on 15 July 2019 to increase the Ogden discount rate from the minus 0.75% set in 2017 to minus 0.25%, balance sheet reserves in the UK have been calculated using a discount rate of minus 0.25% at 30 June 2019. This has resulted in a strengthening of claims reserves in the UK of £45 million. At December 2018, balance sheet reserves were calculated using a rate of 0.00%. The Ogden discount rate is expected to be reviewed by the Lord Chancellor within five years.
Page 64
B12 - Liabilities for investment contracts
(a) Carrying amount
The liabilities for investment contracts (gross of reinsurance) comprised:
Of the non-participating investment contracts measured at fair value, £131,332 million at 30 June 2019 (HY18: £126,186 million, 2018: £119,402 million) are unit-linked in structure and the fair value liability is equal to the current fund value, including any unfunded units, plus if required additional non-unit reserves based on a discounted cash flow analysis.
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
Liabilities for participating investment contracts
|
94,575
|
89,604
|
90,455
|
Liabilities for non-participating investment contracts
|
132,328
|
127,230
|
120,354
|
Total
|
226,903
|
216,834
|
210,809
|
Less: Amounts classified as held for sale
|
(8,022)
|
(8,437)
|
(8,341)
|
|
218,881
|
208,397
|
202,468
(b) Movements in participating investment contracts
The following movements have occurred in these liabilities (gross of reinsurance) during the period:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Carrying amount at 1 January
|
90,455
|
87,654
|
87,654
|
Liabilities in respect of new business
|
3,795
|
3,743
|
6,301
|
Expected change in existing business
|
(2,660)
|
(2,112)
|
(4,491)
|
Variance between actual and expected experience
|
2,833
|
397
|
(1,441)
|
Impact of operating assumption changes
|
-
|
-
|
59
|
Impact of economic assumption changes
|
139
|
(443)
|
(40)
|
Other movements recognised as an expense1
|
161
|
153
|
152
|
Change in liability recognised as an expense2
|
4,268
|
1,738
|
540
|
Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals3
|
-
|
428
|
427
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
(148)
|
(216)
|
774
|
Other movements4
|
-
|
-
|
1,060
|
Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December
|
94,575
|
89,604
|
90,455
1 Other movements during 2018 and 2019 primarily relate to a special bonus distribution to with-profits policyholders in UK Life.
2 Total interest expense for participating investment contracts recognised in profit or loss is £3,341 million (HY18: £189 million, 2018: £(419) million).
3 The movement during 2018 relates to the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland.
4 The movements during 2018 relate to the reclassification in France from non- participating investment contracts to participating investment contracts (£151 million) and from insurance to participating investment contracts
(£56 million) and to a reclassification from non-participating investment contracts to participating investment contracts in the UK (£853 million).
For many types of long-term business, including unit-linked and participating funds, movements in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit.
The variance between actual and expected experience of £2.8 billion in the period to 30 June 2019 is primarily the result of increased equity returns in the UK and France.
The impact of assumption changes in the above analysis shows the resulting movement in the carrying value of participating investment contract liabilities. For participating business, a movement in liabilities is generally offset by a corresponding adjustment to the unallocated divisible surplus and does not impact profit. Where assumption changes do impact profit, these are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the year (shown in note B14), together with the impact of movements in related non-financial assets.
(c) Movements in non-participating investment contracts
The following movements have occurred in these liabilities (gross of reinsurance) during the period:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Carrying amount at 1 January
|
120,354
|
124,995
|
124,995
|
Liabilities in respect of new business
|
2,552
|
2,659
|
4,869
|
Expected change in existing business
|
(2,110)
|
(2,567)
|
(5,509)
|
Variance between actual and expected experience
|
11,545
|
(394)
|
(5,539)
|
Impact of operating assumption changes
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
Impact of economic assumption changes
|
-
|
6
|
(81)
|
Other movements recognised as an expense
|
2
|
21
|
6
|
Change in liability
|
11,989
|
(275)
|
(6,264)
|
Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals1
|
-
|
2,494
|
2,494
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
(15)
|
(7)
|
133
|
Other movements2
|
-
|
23
|
(1,004)
|
Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December
|
132,328
|
127,230
|
120,354
1 The movement during 2018 relates to the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland.
2 Other movements during 2018 relate to the reclassification in France from non- participating investment contracts to participating investment contracts (£(151) million) and to a reclassification from non-participating investment contracts to participating investment contracts in the UK (£(853) million).
Page 65
B12 - Liabilities for investment contracts continued
For unit-linked investment contracts, movements in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit. The variance between actual and expected experience of £11.5 billion in the period to 30 June 2019 is primarily the result of the impact of positive equity returns in the UK.
The impact of assumption changes in the above analysis shows the resulting movement in the carrying value of the non-participating investment contract liabilities. The impacts of assumption changes on profit are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the year as set out in note B14, which combines participating and non-participating investment contracts together with the impact of movements in related non-financial assets.
B13 - Reinsurance assets
(a) Carrying amount
The reinsurance assets comprised:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Long-term business
|
|
|
|
Insurance contracts
|
6,202
|
5,494
|
5,836
|
Participating investment contracts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Non-participating investment contracts1
|
4,285
|
6,356
|
4,009
|
|
10,488
|
11,851
|
9,846
|
Outstanding claims provisions
|
81
|
91
|
89
|
|
10,569
|
11,942
|
9,935
|
General insurance and health
|
|
|
|
Outstanding claims provisions
|
724
|
851
|
789
|
Provisions for claims incurred but not reported
|
891
|
832
|
822
|
|
1,615
|
1,683
|
1,611
|
Provisions for unearned premiums
|
283
|
252
|
254
|
|
1,898
|
1,935
|
1,865
|
|
12,467
|
13,877
|
11,800
|
Less: Amounts classified as held for sale
|
(53)
|
(46)
|
(45)
|
Total
|
12,414
|
13,831
|
11,755
1 Balances in respect of all reinsurance treaties are included under reinsurance assets, regardless of whether they transfer significant insurance risk. The reinsurance assets classified as non-participating investment contracts are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. During the first half of 2019, £277 million of reinsurance assets (UK Life) have been reclassified as collective investments in unit-linked funds following a restructure of a reinsurance treaty. This is a continuation of activity undertaken in 2018 (£3,840 million).
(b) Movements in long-term business liabilities
The following movements have occurred in the reinsurance assets on our insurance and investment contracts liabilities during the period:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Carrying amount at 1 January
|
9,846
|
11,565
|
11,565
|
Assets in respect of new business
|
555
|
1,100
|
1,766
|
Expected change in existing business assets
|
22
|
90
|
(22)
|
Variance between actual and expected experience
|
(32)
|
(104)
|
431
|
Impact of non-economic assumption changes
|
-
|
-
|
(460)
|
Impact of economic assumption changes
|
131
|
(110)
|
21
|
Other movements1
|
(38)
|
(1,105)
|
(3,877)
|
Change in assets2
|
638
|
(129)
|
(2,141)
|
Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals3
|
-
|
409
|
399
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
4
|
6
|
23
|
Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December
|
10,488
|
11,851
|
9,846
1 Other movements during 2019 primarily relate to the reclassification of health reinsurance assets in Singapore and collective investments in unit-linked funds following a restructure of a reinsurance treaty. The latter part is a continuation of activity undertaken in 2018 (£3,840 million).
2 Change in assets does not reconcile with values in note B10(b) due to the inclusion of reinsurance assets classified as non-participating investment contracts where, for such contracts, deposit accounting is applied on the income statement.
3 The movement during 2018 primarily relates to the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland.
The impact of assumption changes in the above analysis shows the resulting movement in the carrying value of reinsurance assets, with corresponding movements in gross insurance contract liabilities. For participating businesses, a movement in reinsurance assets is generally offset by a corresponding adjustment to the unallocated divisible surplus and does not impact profit. Where assumption changes impact profit, these are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period (shown in note B14), together with the impact of movements in related liabilities and other non-financial assets.
Page 66
B13 - Reinsurance assets continued
(c) Movements in general insurance and health claims liabilities
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Carrying amount at 1 January
|
1,611
|
1,729
|
1,729
|
Impact of changes in assumptions
|
41
|
(33)
|
(22)
|
Reinsurers' share of claim losses and expenses
|
|
|
|
Incurred in current year
|
89
|
86
|
176
|
Incurred in prior years
|
(2)
|
39
|
40
|
Reinsurers' share of incurred claim losses and expenses
|
87
|
125
|
216
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Reinsurance recoveries received on claims
|
|
|
|
Incurred in current year
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(54)
|
Incurred in prior years
|
(129)
|
(124)
|
(259)
|
Reinsurance recoveries received in the period
|
(135)
|
(131)
|
(313)
|
Unwind of discounting
|
5
|
4
|
8
|
Change in reinsurance asset recognised as income (note B10(b))
|
(2)
|
(35)
|
(111)
|
Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals1
|
-
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
6
|
(2)
|
2
|
Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December
|
1,615
|
1,683
|
1,611
1 The movement during 2018 relates to the proportion of reinsurance assets held by Avipop which was sold in 2018.
Page 67
B14 - Effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period
This note analyses the impact of changes in estimates and assumptions on liabilities for insurance and investment contracts, and related assets and liabilities, such as unallocated divisible surplus, reinsurance, deferred acquisition costs and acquired value of in-force business, and does not allow for offsetting movements in the value of backing financial assets.
|
|
Effect on profit 6 months
2019
£m
|
Effect on profit 6 months
2018
£m
|
Effect on profit Full year
2018
£m
|
Assumptions
|
|
|
|
Long-term insurance business
|
|
|
|
Interest rates
|
(2,504)
|
907
|
1,061
|
Expenses
|
-
|
(1)
|
9
|
Persistency rates
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
Mortality and morbidity for assurance contracts
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
Mortality for annuity contracts
|
-
|
200
|
780
|
Tax and other assumptions
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Long-term investment business
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
General insurance and health business
|
|
|
|
Change in discount rate assumptions
|
(73)
|
34
|
1
|
Total
|
(2,577)
|
1,140
|
1,915
In the first half of 2019 the impact of interest rates on long-term insurance business relates primarily to annuities in the UK (including any change in credit default and reinvestment risk provisions), where a reduction in the valuation interest rate, in response to decreasing risk-free rates and narrowing of credit spreads, has increased liabilities.
In the first half of 2018 the impact of mortality for annuity contracts on long-term insurance business related to the UK with a reduction in reserves of £200 million arising from changes in base mortality assumptions. These changes included a refined financial estimate of the impact of longevity experience for bulk annuities (£145 million) and the impact of completing our review of prior period longevity experience for individual annuities (£55 million).
In the general insurance and health business, a negative impact of £(73) million (HY18: £34 million positive) has arisen primarily as a result of a decrease in the interest rates used to discount claim reserves for both periodic payment orders (PPOs) and latent claims. During the first half of 2018, the estimated future inflation rate used to value PPOs decreased and there was an increase in the interest rates used to discount claim reserves for both PPOs and latent claims.
Page 68
B15 - Unallocated divisible surplus
An unallocated divisible surplus (UDS) is established where the nature of policy benefits is such that the division between shareholder reserves and policyholder liabilities is uncertain at the reporting date. Therefore, the expected duration for settlement of the UDS is undefined.
The amount of UDS at 30 June 2019 has increased to £8.8 billion (HY18: £7.6 billion, 2018: £5.9 billion). The increase is mainly due to market movements in Europe as a result of decreasing interest rates, narrowing credit spreads and increasing equity returns.
Where the aggregate amount of participating assets is less than the participating liabilities within a fund then the shortfall may be held as negative UDS, subject to recoverability testing as part of the liability adequacy requirements of IFRS 4. There are no negative UDS balances at the participating fund-level within each life entity in the current period, whereas there was negative UDS in one fund in UK Life (HY18: £15 million, 2018: no negative UDS)and five funds in Italy(HY18: £30 million, 2018: £355 million)in the comparative periods.
Page 69
B16 - Borrowings
Our borrowings are classified as either core structural borrowings, which are included within the Group's capital employed, or operational borrowings drawn by operating subsidiaries. This note shows the carrying values of each type.
(a) Analysis of total borrowings:
Total borrowings comprise:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Core structural borrowings, at amortised cost
|
7,694
|
8,170
|
7,699
|
Operational borrowings, at amortised cost
|
313
|
417
|
496
|
Operational borrowings, at fair value
|
1,227
|
1,199
|
1,225
|
|
1,540
|
1,616
|
1,721
|
|
9,234
|
9,786
|
9,420
(b) Core structural borrowings
The carrying amounts of these borrowings are:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
|
|
6.125% £700 million subordinated notes 2036
|
694
|
694
|
694
|
6.125% £800 million undated subordinated notes
|
797
|
796
|
797
|
6.875% £600 million subordinated notes 2058
|
594
|
594
|
594
|
12.000% £162 million subordinated notes 2021
|
185
|
197
|
191
|
8.250% £500 million subordinated notes 2022
|
555
|
572
|
563
|
6.625% £450 million subordinated notes 2041
|
449
|
448
|
449
|
7.875% $575 million undated subordinated notes
|
-
|
441
|
-
|
6.125% €650 million subordinated notes 2043
|
580
|
573
|
582
|
3.875% €700 million subordinated notes 2044
|
623
|
615
|
625
|
5.125% £400 million subordinated notes 2050
|
395
|
395
|
395
|
3.375% €900 million subordinated notes 2045
|
797
|
787
|
799
|
4.500% C$450 million subordinated notes 2021
|
270
|
257
|
257
|
4.375% £400 million subordinated notes 2049
|
394
|
394
|
394
|
|
6,333
|
6,763
|
6,340
|
Senior notes
|
|
|
|
0.100% €350 million senior notes 2018
|
-
|
309
|
-
|
0.625% €500 million senior notes 2023
|
445
|
440
|
446
|
1.875% €750 million senior notes 2027
|
665
|
-
|
667
|
|
1,110
|
749
|
1,113
|
Commercial paper
|
251
|
666
|
251
|
|
7,694
|
8,178
|
7,704
|
Less: Amount held by Group companies
|
-
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
Total
|
7,694
|
8,170
|
7,699
(c) Operational borrowings
The carrying amounts of these borrowings are:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Amounts owed to financial institutions
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
313
|
417
|
496
|
Securitised mortgage loan notes
|
|
|
|
UK lifetime mortgage business1
|
1,227
|
1,199
|
1,225
|
Total
|
1,540
|
1,616
|
1,721
1 The fair value of these loan notes is calculated using similar techniques to the related securitised mortgage assets discussed in note C5.
Page 70
B17 - Pension obligations and other provisions
(a) Carrying amounts
(i) Provisions in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position
In the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, provisions include pension scheme deficits and comprise:
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Total IAS 19 obligations to the main staff pension schemes
|
692
|
662
|
693
|
Deficits in other staff pension schemes
|
66
|
63
|
65
|
Total IAS 19 obligations to staff pension schemes
|
758
|
725
|
758
|
Restructuring provisions
|
60
|
71
|
64
|
Other provisions
|
520
|
617
|
577
|
|
1,338
|
1,413
|
1,399
|
Less: Amounts classified as held for sale
|
-
|
(7)
|
-
|
Total
|
1,338
|
1,406
|
1,399
Other provisions shown above primarily include amounts set aside throughout the Group relating to product governance rectification and staff entitlements.
(ii) Pension obligations
The Group operates a number of defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes. The material defined benefit schemes are in the UK, Ireland and Canada. The assets and liabilities of these schemes as at 30 June/31 December are shown below.
|
|
30 June
2019
£m
|
30 June
2018
£m
|
31 December 2018
£m
|
Total fair value of scheme assets
|
19,472
|
18,388
|
18,083
|
Present value of defined benefit obligation
|
(16,696)
|
(15,473)
|
(15,520)
|
Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes
|
2,776
|
2,915
|
2,563
|
|
|
|
|
Surpluses included in other assets1
|
3,468
|
3,577
|
3,256
|
Deficits included in provisions
|
(692)
|
(662)
|
(693)
|
Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes
|
2,776
|
2,915
|
2,563
1 Pension surpluses and other assets totalling £3,522 million (HY18: £3,626 million, 2018: £3,341 million)includes pension surpluses of £3,468 million (HY18: £3,577 million, 2018: £3,256 million)and other assets of £54 million
(HY18: £49 million, 2018: £85 million).
Page 71
B17 - Pension obligations and other provisions continued
(b) Movements in the schemes' surpluses and deficits
Movements in the pension schemes' surpluses and deficits since 31 December comprise:
|
|
6 months
2019
£m
|
6 months
2018
£m
|
Full year
2018
£m
|
Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes at 1 January
|
2,563
|
2,635
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
|
Past service costs - amendments1
|
-
|
-
|
(63)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(19)
|
Total pension cost charged to net operating expenses
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(82)
|
Net interest credited to investment income/(finance costs)2
|
34
|
31
|
67
|
Total recognised in income statement
|
25
|
21
|
(15)
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements:
|
|
|
|
Actual return on these assets
|
1,575
|
(79)
|
(182)
|
Less: Interest income on scheme assets
|
(240)
|
(220)
|
(442)
|
Return on scheme assets excluding amounts in interest income
|
1,335
|
(299)
|
(624)
|
(Losses)/gains from change in financial assumptions
|
(1,277)
|
449
|
622
|
Losses from change in demographic assumptions
|
(10)
|
-
|
(185)
|
Experience gains/(losses)
|
22
|
(13)
|
(93)
|
Total remeasurements recognised in other comprehensive income3
|
70
|
137
|
(280)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
-
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
Employer contributions
|
119
|
129
|
236
|
Administrative expenses paid from scheme assets
|
-
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
(1)
|
3
|
-
|
Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes at 30 June/31 December
|
2,776
|
2,915
|
2,563
1 2018 past service costs included a charge of £63 million relating to the estimated additional liability arising in the UK defined benefit pension schemes as a result of the requirement to equalise members' benefits for the effects of Guaranteed Minimum Pension (GMP). This additional liability arose following the High Court judgement in October 2018 in the case involving Lloyds Banking Group.
2 Net interest income of £46 million (HY18: £43 million, 2018: £89 million)has been credited to investment income and net interest expense of £12 million (HY18: £12 million, 2018: £22 million)has been charged to finance costs in HY19.
3 Net remeasurements of pension schemes recorded in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of £70 million gain (HY18: £137 million gain, 2018: £279 million loss)includes £70 million of remeasurement gains (HY18: £137 million gain, 2018: £280 million loss)on the main pension schemes and £nil gains in relation to other schemes (HY18: £nil, 2018: £1 million gain).
Under the IAS 19 valuation basis, the Group applies the principles of IFRIC 14, IAS 19 The Limit on a Defined Benefit Asset, Minimum Funding Requirements and their Interaction, whereby a surplus is only recognised to the extent that the Company is able to access the surplus either through an unconditional right of refund to the surplus or through reduced future contributions relating to ongoing service, which have been substantively enacted or contractually agreed. The Group has determined that it can derive economic benefit from the surplus in the Aviva Staff Pension Scheme (ASPS) via a reduction to future employer contributions for defined contribution members, which could theoretically be paid from the surplus funds in the ASPS. In the RAC 2003 Pension Scheme (RAC) and Friends Provident Pension Scheme (FPPS), the Group has determined that the rules set out in the schemes' governing documentation provide for an unconditional right to a refund from any future surplus funds in the schemes.
The increase in the surplus during the period is primarily due to employer contributions into the schemes and remeasurements recognised in other comprehensive income. The remeasurements recognised are principally a result of positive equity and property performance in the UK, as well as falling interest rates over the period. This has been partly offset by narrowing corporate bond spreads in the UK.
B18 - Related party transactions
During the period, there have been no changes in the nature of the related party transactions from those described in the Group's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. There were no transactions with related parties that had a material effect on the result for the period ended 30 June 2019, 30 June 2018 or 31 December 2018.
Page 72
B19 - Fair value
This note explains the methodology for valuing our assets and liabilities measured at fair value, and for fair value disclosures. It also provides an analysis of these according to a 'fair value hierarchy', determined by the market observability of valuation inputs.
(a) Basis for determining fair value hierarchy
All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:
Level 1
Inputs to Level 1 fair values are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.
Level 2
Inputs to Level 2 fair values are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. If the asset or liability has a specified (contractual) term, a Level 2 input must be observable for substantially the full term of the instrument. Level 2 inputs include the following:
· Quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets.
· Quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active, the prices are not current, or price quotations vary substantially either over time or among market makers, or in which little information is released publicly.
· Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, implied volatilities, and credit spreads).
· Market-corroborated inputs.
Where we use broker quotes and no information as to the observability of inputs is provided by the broker, the investments are classified as follows:
· Where the broker price is validated by using internal models with market observable inputs and the values are similar, we classify the investment as Level 2.
· In circumstances where internal models are not used to validate broker prices, or the observability of inputs used by brokers is unavailable, the investment is classified as Level 3.
Level 3
Inputs to Level 3 fair values are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. Unobservable inputs may have been used to measure fair value to the extent that observable inputs are not available, thereby allowing for situations in which there is little, if any, market activity for the asset or liability at the measurement date. However, the fair value measurement objective remains the same, i.e. an exit price at the measurement date from the perspective of a market participant that holds the asset or owes the liability. Therefore, unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions the business unit considers that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. Examples are investment properties, and commercial and equity release mortgage loans.
The majority of the Group's assets and liabilities measured at fair value are based on quoted market information or observable market data. 16.6% of assets and 3.1% of liabilities measured at fair value are based on estimates and recorded as Level 3. Where estimates are used, these are based on a combination of independent third-party evidence and internally developed models, calibrated to market observable data where possible. Third-party valuations using significant unobservable inputs validated against Level 2 internally modelled valuations are classified as Level 3, where there is a significant difference between the third-party price and the internally modelled value. Where the difference is insignificant, the instrument would be classified as Level 2.
(b) Changes to valuation techniques
There were no changes in the valuation techniques during the period compared to those described in the 2018 annual report and accounts.
Page 73
B19 - Fair value continued
(c) Comparison of the carrying amount and fair values of financial instruments
Set out below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and liabilities, excluding those classified as held for sale. These amounts may differ where the asset or liability is carried on a measurement basis other than fair value, e.g. amortised cost.
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
Restated1
30 June 2018
|
Restated1
31 December 2018
|
|
Fair value
£m
|
Carrying amount
£m
|
Fair value
£m
|
Carrying amount
£m
|
Fair value
£m
|
Carrying amount
£m
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans2
|
39,417
|
39,452
|
36,362
|
36,413
|
36,130
|
36,184
|
Financial investments
|
343,858
|
343,858
|
328,410
|
328,410
|
319,825
|
319,825
|
Fixed maturity securities
|
204,307
|
204,307
|
193,276
|
193,276
|
193,876
|
193,876
|
Equity securities
|
94,743
|
94,743
|
94,395
|
94,395
|
88,227
|
88,227
|
Other investments (including derivatives)
|
44,808
|
44,808
|
40,739
|
40,739
|
37,722
|
37,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-participating investment contracts
|
124,306
|
124,306
|
118,793
|
118,793
|
112,013
|
112,013
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders
|
16,764
|
16,764
|
17,078
|
17,078
|
16,338
|
16,338
|
Borrowings2
|
10,213
|
9,234
|
10,456
|
9,786
|
9,826
|
9,420
|
Derivative liabilities
|
7,041
|
7,041
|
6,520
|
6,520
|
6,478
|
6,478
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information.
2 Within the fair value total, the estimated fair value has been provided for the portion of the loans and borrowings that are carried at amortised cost.
Fair value of the following assets and liabilities approximate to their carrying amounts:
· Receivables
· Cash and cash equivalents
· Payables and other financial liabilities
(d) Fair value hierarchy analysis
An analysis of assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost and fair value categorised by fair value hierarchy is given below.
|
|
Fair value hierarchy
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2019
|
Level 1
£m
|
Level 2
£m
|
Level 3
£m
|
Sub-total
Fair value
£m
|
Amortised cost
£m
|
Total
carrying value
£m
|
Recurring fair value measurements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment property
|
-
|
-
|
11,471
|
11,471
|
-
|
11,471
|
Loans
|
-
|
-
|
27,279
|
27,279
|
12,173
|
39,452
|
Financial investments measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturity securities
|
70,238
|
114,929
|
19,140
|
204,307
|
-
|
204,307
|
Equity securities
|
94,267
|
-
|
476
|
94,743
|
-
|
94,743
|
Other investments (including derivatives)
|
32,296
|
8,161
|
4,351
|
44,808
|
-
|
44,808
|
Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
5,075
|
20
|
1,814
|
6,909
|
-
|
6,909
|
Total
|
201,876
|
123,110
|
64,531
|
389,517
|
12,173
|
401,690
|
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-participating investment contracts1
|
124,260
|
46
|
-
|
124,306
|
-
|
124,306
|
Net asset value attributable to unit holders
|
16,742
|
-
|
22
|
16,764
|
-
|
16,764
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
1,227
|
1,227
|
8,007
|
9,234
|
Derivative liabilities
|
304
|
6,054
|
683
|
7,041
|
-
|
7,041
|
Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
5,075
|
20
|
2,927
|
8,022
|
-
|
8,022
|
Total
|
146,381
|
6,120
|
4,859
|
157,360
|
8,007
|
165,367
1 In addition to the balances in this table, included within reinsurance assets in the condensed statement of financial position and note B13 are £4,285 million of non-participating investment contracts, which are legally reinsurance but do not meet the definition of a reinsurance contract under IFRS. These assets are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit and loss and are classified as Level 1 assets.
|
|
Fair value hierarchy
|
|
At 30 June 2019
|
Level 1
£m
|
Level 2
£m
|
Level 3
£m
|
Total
fair value
£m
|
Non-recurring fair value measurement
|
|
|
|
|
Properties occupied by group companies
|
-
|
-
|
362
|
362
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
362
|
362
IFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement,permits assets and liabilities to be measured at fair value on either a recurring or non-recurring basis. Recurring fair value measurements are those that other IFRSs require or permit in the statement of financial position at the end of each reporting period, whereas non-recurring fair value measurements of assets or liabilities are those that other IFRSs require or permit in the statement of financial position in particular circumstances. The value of owner-occupied properties measured on a non-recurring basis at 30 June 2019 was £362 million (HY18: £337 million; 2018: £352 million), stated at their revalued amounts in line with the requirements of IAS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment.
Page 74
B19 - Fair value continued
(d) Fair value hierarchy analysis continued
|
|
Fair value hierarchy
|
|
|
|
Restated1 At 30 June 2018
|
Level 1
£m
|
Level 2
£m
|
Level 3
£m
|
Sub-total
Fair value
£m
|
Amortised
cost
£m
|
Total
carrying value £m
|
Recurring fair value measurements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment property
|
-
|
-
|
11,151
|
11,151
|
-
|
11,151
|
Loans
|
-
|
437
|
23,885
|
24,322
|
12,091
|
36,413
|
Financial investments measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturity securities
|
64,409
|
112,936
|
15,931
|
193,276
|
-
|
193,276
|
Equity securities
|
93,886
|
1
|
508
|
94,395
|
-
|
94,395
|
Other investments (including derivatives)
|
30,001
|
7,105
|
3,633
|
40,739
|
-
|
40,739
|
Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
5,740
|
7
|
2,000
|
7,747
|
-
|
7,747
|
Total
|
194,036
|
120,486
|
57,108
|
371,630
|
12,091
|
383,721
|
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-participating investment contracts2
|
118,594
|
199
|
-
|
118,793
|
-
|
118,793
|
Net asset value attributable to unit holders
|
17,057
|
-
|
21
|
17,078
|
-
|
17,078
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
1,199
|
1,199
|
8,587
|
9,786
|
Derivative liabilities
|
435
|
5,674
|
411
|
6,520
|
-
|
6,520
|
Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
5,283
|
23
|
3,147
|
8,453
|
-
|
8,453
|
Total
|
141,369
|
5,896
|
4,778
|
152,043
|
8,587
|
160,630
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of the consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information.
2 In addition to the balances in this table, included within reinsurance assets in the condensed statement of financial position and note B13 are £6,356 million of non-participating investment contracts, which are legally reinsurance but do not meet the definition of a reinsurance contract under IFRS. These assets are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit and loss and are classified as Level 1 assets.
|
|
Fair value hierarchy
|
|
At 30 June 2018
|
Level 1
£m
|
Level 2
£m
|
Level 3
£m
|
Total
fair value
£m
|
Non-recurring fair value measurement
|
|
|
|
|
Properties occupied by group companies
|
-
|
-
|
337
|
337
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
337
|
337
|
|
Fair value hierarchy
|
|
|
|
Restated1 At 31 December 2018
|
Level 1
£m
|
Level 2
£m
|
Level 3
£m
|
Sub-total
Fair value
£m
|
Amortised
cost
£m
|
Total
carrying value £m
|
Recurring fair value measurements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment property
|
-
|
-
|
11,482
|
11,482
|
-
|
11,482
|
Loans
|
-
|
518
|
25,008
|
25,526
|
10,658
|
36,184
|
Financial investments measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturity securities
|
65,996
|
110,302
|
17,578
|
193,876
|
-
|
193,876
|
Equity securities
|
87,813
|
-
|
414
|
88,227
|
-
|
88,227
|
Other investments (including derivatives)
|
26,237
|
7,378
|
4,107
|
37,722
|
-
|
37,722
|
Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale
|
5,240
|
19
|
1,992
|
7,251
|
-
|
7,251
|
Total
|
185,286
|
118,217
|
60,581
|
364,084
|
10,658
|
374,742
|
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-participating investment contracts2
|
111,966
|
47
|
-
|
112,013
|
-
|
112,013
|
Net asset value attributable to unit holders
|
16,313
|
-
|
25
|
16,338
|
-
|
16,338
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
1,225
|
1,225
|
8,195
|
9,420
|
Derivative liabilities
|
466
|
5,478
|
534
|
6,478
|
-
|
6,478
|
Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
|
5,241
|
-
|
3,100
|
8,341
|
-
|
8,341
|
Total
|
133,986
|
5,525
|
4,884
|
144,395
|
8,195
|
152,590
1 Following a review of the Group's presentation of consolidated investment funds, comparative amounts have been restated from those previously reported. The restatement has had no impact on the profit for the period or equity. See note B2 for further information.
2 In addition to the balances in this table, included within reinsurance assets in the condensed statement of financial position and note B13 are £4,009 million of non-participating investment contracts, which are legally reinsurance but do not meet the definition of a reinsurance contract under IFRS. These assets are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit and loss and are classified as Level 1 assets.
|
|
Fair value hierarchy
|
|
At 31 December 2018
|
Level 1
£m
|
Level 2
£m
|
Level 3
£m
|
Total
fair value
£m
|
Non-recurring fair value measurement
|
|
|
|
|
Properties occupied by group companies
|
-
|
-
|
352
|
352
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
352
|
352
Page 75
B19 - Fair value continued
(e) Transfers between Levels of the fair value hierarchy
For financial instruments that are recognised at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels of the fair value hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of the reporting period.
Transfers between Level 1 and Level 2
There were no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 investments during the six month period ended 30 June 2019.
Transfers to/from Level 3
The table below shows the movement in the Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value.
Transfers into Level 3 of £0.8 billion and transfers out of Level 3 of £0.2 billion relate principally to debt securities held in the UK. These are transferred between Levels 2 and 3 depending on the availability of observable inputs and whether the counterparty and broker quotes are corroborated using valuation models with observable inputs.
There were also transfers into Level 3 of £0.5 billion relating to commercial mortgage loans held by our UK business which are valued using discounted cash flow models.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
At 30 June 2019
|
Investment property £m
|
Loans
£m
|
Debt securities £m
|
Equity securities £m
|
Other investments (including derivatives) £m
|
Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale
£m
|
Non-participating investment contracts £m
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders £m
|
Derivative liabilities £m
|
Borrowings £m
|
Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale
£m
|
Opening balance at 1 January 2019
|
11,482
|
25,008
|
17,578
|
414
|
4,107
|
1,992
|
-
|
(25)
|
(534)
|
(1,225)
|
(3,100)
|
Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement1
|
34
|
688
|
583
|
3
|
97
|
34
|
-
|
-
|
(168)
|
(10)
|
(34)
|
Total net gains/(losses) recognised in other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Purchases
|
753
|
1,802
|
1,200
|
95
|
493
|
36
|
(68)
|
-
|
(62)
|
-
|
(40)
|
Issuances
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals
|
(788)
|
(818)
|
(852)
|
(29)
|
(321)
|
(163)
|
68
|
3
|
83
|
8
|
162
|
Transfers into Level 3
|
-
|
519
|
848
|
(8)
|
8
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
Transfers out of Level 3
|
-
|
-
|
(197)
|
-
|
(32)
|
(94)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
93
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
(10)
|
-
|
(20)
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
Balance at 30 June 2019
|
11,471
|
27,279
|
19,140
|
476
|
4,351
|
1,814
|
-
|
(22)
|
(683)
|
(1,227)
|
(2,927)
1 Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement includes realised gains/(losses) on disposals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
At 30 June 2018
|
Investment property
£m
|
Loans
£m
|
Debt securities £m
|
Equity securities £m
|
Other investments (including derivatives) £m
|
Financial assets of operations classified
as held
for sale
£m
|
Non-participating investment contracts
£m
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders £m
|
Derivative liabilities
£m
|
Borrowings £m
|
Financial liabilities of operations classified
as held
for sale
£m
|
Opening balance at 1 January 2018
|
10,797
|
23,949
|
15,137
|
776
|
2,863
|
2,093
|
-
|
(13)
|
(358)
|
(1,180)
|
(3,306)
|
Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement1
|
163
|
(309)
|
(80)
|
(11)
|
(6)
|
(37)
|
-
|
-
|
(89)
|
(20)
|
37
|
Total net gains/(losses) recognised in other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Purchases
|
531
|
631
|
798
|
124
|
940
|
56
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(56)
|
Issuances
|
-
|
51
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals
|
(319)
|
(437)
|
(411)
|
(544)
|
(157)
|
(78)
|
-
|
(8)
|
36
|
1
|
144
|
Transfers into Level 3
|
5
|
-
|
1,322
|
165
|
158
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15)
|
Transfers out of Level 3
|
-
|
-
|
(802)
|
(2)
|
(161)
|
(49)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
Foreign exchange rate movements
|
(26)
|
-
|
(33)
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance at 30 June 2018
|
11,151
|
23,885
|
15,931
|
508
|
3,633
|
2,000
|
-
|
(21)
|
(411)
|
(1,199)
|
(3,147)
1 Total net (losses)/gains recognised in the income statement includes realised gains/(losses) on disposals.
Page 76
B19 - Fair value continued
(e) Transfers between Levels of the fair value hierarchy continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
At 31 December 2018
|
Investment property
£m
|
Loans
£m
|
Debt securities £m
|
Equity securities £m
|
Other investments (including derivatives) £m
|
Financial assets of operations classified
as held
for sale
£m
|
Non-participating investment contracts
£m
|
Net asset value attributable to unitholders £m
|
Derivative liabilities
£m
|
Borrowings £m
|
Financial liabilities of operations classified
as held
for sale
£m
|
Opening balance at 1 January 2018
|
10,797
|
23,949
|
15,137
|
776
|
2,863
|
2,093
|
-
|
(13)
|
(358)
|
(1,180)
|
(3,306)
|
Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement1
|
376
|
(530)
|
(363)
|
(102)
|
(69)
|
(73)
|
-
|
-
|
(136)
|
(81)
|
74
|
Total net gains/(losses) recognised in other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Purchases
|
1,185
|
3,451
|
3,175
|
189
|
1,761
|
201
|
(108)
|
-
|
(59)
|
-
|
(95)
|
Issuances
|
-
|
200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-