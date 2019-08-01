Log in
AVIVA

AVIVA

(AV.)
  Report  
News 
News

Aviva : Mulls Asia Unit Sale -Bloomberg

0
08/01/2019 | 09:26am EDT

--Aviva PLC (AV.LN) is evaluating the sale of its business in Asia among other options, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter.

--The media organization said the division could be sold later on this year, and be valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion.

--A number of potential suitors have already come forward, though some of them wouldn't want to acquire the entire unit from the British insurer, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://yhoo.it/31i5p9V

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA 1.40% 411.7 Delayed Quote.8.15%
AVIVA PLC End-of-day quote.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 40 239 M
EBIT 2019 3 297 M
Net income 2019 1 750 M
Finance 2019 5 630 M
Yield 2019 7,85%
P/E ratio 2019 8,61x
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 15 905 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 495,34  GBp
Last Close Price 406,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA8.15%19 439
AXA21.43%60 492
PRUDENTIAL PLC21.11%53 709
METLIFE20.36%46 252
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL24.23%41 132
AFLAC15.54%38 974
