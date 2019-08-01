Aviva : Mulls Asia Unit Sale -Bloomberg

--Aviva PLC (AV.LN) is evaluating the sale of its business in Asia among other options, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter.

--The media organization said the division could be sold later on this year, and be valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion.

--A number of potential suitors have already come forward, though some of them wouldn't want to acquire the entire unit from the British insurer, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://yhoo.it/31i5p9V

