Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA

(AV.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/07 03:15:24 am
423.5 GBp   -2.26%
02:42aAVIVA : Operating Profit Rose 2% in 2018
DJ
02:24aAVIVA : Final Results part 2 of 4
PU
02:23aAVIVA : Final Results part 4 of 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aviva : Operating Profit Rose 2% in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:42am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Aviva PLC (AV.LN) on Thursday reported a 2% rise in profit in 2018, citing stronger performances from its major businesses.

The insurance company said its adjusted operating profit grew to 3.12 billion pounds ($4.10 billion) during the year ended Dec. 31, compared with GBP3.07 billion in 2017.

The adjusted operating-profit figure, which excludes certain items, is a key metric for Aviva.

Aviva made a pretax profit of GBP1.65 billion, compared with GBP2.37 billion in 2017. Gross written premiums in 2018 rose 3.8% to GBP28.66 billion.

Aviva ended the year with a Solvency II ratio--which represents capital strength--of 204%, and a capital surplus of GBP12 billion.

The insurer declared a final dividend of 20.75 pence a share, taking its total dividend to 30 pence a share, up 9.5% from 27.40 pence in 2017.

On Monday the insurer appointed Maurice Tulloch--formerly CEO of Aviva's general insurance business for U.K. and Ireland--as its new group chief executive. Mr. Tulloch said he was determined to re-energize the company and to deliver long-term growth.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA -1.25% 433.3 Delayed Quote.15.39%
AVIVA PLC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIVA
02:42aAVIVA : Operating Profit Rose 2% in 2018
DJ
02:24aAVIVA : Final Results part 2 of 4
PU
02:23aAVIVA : Final Results part 4 of 4
PU
02:23aAVIVA : Final Results part 1 of 4
PU
02:23aAVIVA : FY operating profit up two percent after life insurance boost
RE
03/06AVIVA : selects new CEO
AQ
03/04AVIVA : eyeing strategy change, picks Tulloch as CEO
RE
03/04Aviva Appoints Maurice Tulloch as New CEO
DJ
03/04AVIVA : Appoints Chief Executive Officer
PU
02/26AVIVA : Form 8.3 - RPC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 36 043 M
EBIT 2018 3 105 M
Net income 2018 1 487 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,90%
P/E ratio 2018 10,52
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 16 913 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,17  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA15.39%22 281
AXA18.54%61 059
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.62%55 378
METLIFE9.45%43 604
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL17.11%39 616
AFLAC7.88%36 879
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.