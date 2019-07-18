Aviva : Over-50s drive 90% of UK employment growth over the past year

New ONS labour market figures1 report that there are more people in employment today in the UK than ever before - 32.75 million.
Aviva's analysis identifies that the over-50s have driven an incredible 90% of this employment growth over the past year. 319,000 of the 354,000 additional workers have been recorded in the over-50 age group.
Many are choosing to work longer, and many are having to work longer, to pay for a longer life in retirement. Employers must respond to this change in the employment market. Aviva is investing in 'Mid-Life MOTs' for its employees aged 45 and over, to ensure that age represents no barrier to opportunity.
Commenting, Alistair McQueen, Head of Savings & Retirement at Aviva said:
'Our working lives are changing, fast. A record number of us are working deep into our later lives. Today, there are 1.33 million people working beyond the age of 65 - more than ever before.
'Many are choosing to work longer. Many others are having to work longer to fund longer life in retirement.
'Forward-thinking employers will respond to this changing world, and they will be rewarded for doing so, securing and retaining the best of this booming population.
'Aviva is investing in Mid-Life MOTs to provide targeted support for its employees aged 45 and over. Aviva is committed to ensuring that age is no barrier to opportunity.'
