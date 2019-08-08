Aviva Reviewing Options for Asian Businesses Amid Challenging 1st Half Environment

By Carlo Martuscelli

Aviva PLC (AV.LN) confirmed on Thursday that it is reviewing its options for its Asia businesses as a difficult trading environment hit its life and asset-management businesses.

The insurer said low bond yields as well as subdued investor confidence had created challenging conditions. Operating profit from its life-insurance business fell 8% to 1.28 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, Aviva Investors made an operating profit of GBP62 million, down from GBP76 million in the same period a year earlier.

At the group level, the operating profit rose 0.7% to GBP1.45 billion pounds.

The FTSE 100 company said that its Solvency II surplus--a measure of balance-sheet strength--was GBP11.8 billion, equal to a cover ratio of 194%.

Aviva said it is reviewing its options for its Asian businesses in order to enhance shareholder value. At the start of the month, media reports suggested the company was considering selling its Asia unit.

It declared an interim dividend of 9.50 pence a share, up from 9.25 pence in the first half of 2018.

