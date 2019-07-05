Log in
AVIVA    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA

(AV.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/05 08:14:03 am
429.8 GBp   -1.17%
07:58aAVIVA : Risk Committee Chair Appointment
PU
07/03AVIVA : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
07/03British companies, pension funds may have to report climate risks
RE
Aviva : Risk Committee Chair Appointment

07/05/2019

Risk Committee Chair Appointment

Released : 05.07.2019

RNS Number : 6723E
Aviva PLC
05 July 2019

5 July 2019

Aviva plc Board Risk Committee Chair Appointment

Aviva plc announces that, following the receipt of regulatory approval, Belén Romana Garcia is confirmed as Chair of the Board Risk Committee and a member of the Board Audit Committee.

The announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Enquiries:

Media:

Nigel Prideaux +44 (0)20 7662 0215

Andrew Reid +44 (0)20 7662 3131

Group Secretarial:

Roy Tooley +44 (0)20 7662 6019

Investors and analysts:

Chris Esson +44 (0)20 7662 8115

About Aviva

· Aviva provides life insurance, general insurance, health insurance and asset management to 33 million customers.

· In the UK we are the leading insurer serving one in every four households and have strong businesses in selected markets in Europe, Asia and Canada. Our shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and we are a member of the FTSE100 index.

· Aviva's asset management business, Aviva Investors, provides asset management services to both Aviva and external clients, and currently manages over £331 billion in assets. Total group assets under management at Aviva group are £470 billion.

· Aviva helps people save for the future and manage the risks of everyday life; last year we paid £32.9 billion in claims and benefits on behalf of our 33 million customers.

· By serving our customers well, we are building a business which is strong and sustainable, which our people are proud to work for, and which makes a positive contribution to society.

· The Aviva newsroom at www.aviva.com/newsroomincludes links to our image library, research reports and our news release archive.

· For an introduction to what we do and how we do it, please click here www.aviva.com/about-us

· Follow us on twitter: www.twitter.com/avivaplc/

· Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aviva-plc

· For the latest corporate films from around our business, subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/aviva

· We have a Globelynx system for broadcast interviews. Please contact the Press Officer noted above if you would like to make a booking.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:57:17 UTC
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
