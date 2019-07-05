Aviva : Risk Committee Chair Appointment

5 July 2019

Aviva plc Board Risk Committee Chair Appointment

Aviva plc announces that, following the receipt of regulatory approval, Belén Romana Garcia is confirmed as Chair of the Board Risk Committee and a member of the Board Audit Committee.

The announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

