Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 01:15:52 pm
478.2 GBp   +0.21%
12:58pAVIVA : Supplementary Prospectus Euro Note Programme
PU
09/11Network Rail sells $2 billion property portfolio to fund railway ..
RE
09/05AVIVA : Form 8.3 - CME
PU
News 
News

Aviva : Supplementary Prospectus Euro Note Programme

0
09/13/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

13 September 2018

Publication of supplementary Euro Note Programme Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary prospectus dated 12 September 2018 (the 'Supplement') to the base prospectus dated 16 July 2018 (the 'Prospectus') relating to the £7,000,000,000 Euro Note Programme of Aviva plc (the 'Issuer'). The programme enables the Issuer to issue debt instruments including a range of hybrid securities.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7110A_1-2018-9-13.pdf

The Supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Media:

Nigel Prideaux +44 (0)20 7662 0215

Andrew Reid +44 (0)20 7662 3131

Sarah Swailes +44 (0)20 7662 6700

Analysts:

Chris Esson +44 (0)20 7662 8115

Diane Michelberger +44 (0)20 7662 0911

Helen Driver +44 (0)20 7662 3070

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States, and are subject to US tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The prospectus may not be accessed from, or transmitted in or into, the United States. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States.

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.

Notes to editors:

· Aviva provides life insurance, general insurance, health insurance and asset management to 33 million customers.

· In the UK we are the leading insurer serving one in every four households and have strong businesses in selected markets in Europe, Asia and Canada. Our shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and we are a member of the FTSE100 index.

· Aviva's asset management business, Aviva Investors, provides asset management services to both Aviva and external clients, and currently manages over £350 billion in assets. Total group assets under management at Aviva group are £490 billion.

· Aviva helps people save for the future and manage the risks of everyday life; we paid out £34.6 billion in benefits and claims in 2017.

· By serving our customers well, we are building a business which is strong and sustainable, which our people are proud to work for, and which makes a positive contribution to society.

· The Aviva newsroom at www.aviva.com/newsroomincludes links to our image library, research reports and our news release archive.

· For an introduction to what we do and how we do it, please click here www.aviva.com/about-us

· Follow us on twitter: www.twitter.com/avivaplc/

· Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aviva-plc

· For the latest corporate films from around our business, subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/aviva

· We have a Globelynx system for broadcast interviews. Please contact the Press Officer noted above if you would like to make a booking.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 10:57:04 UTC
