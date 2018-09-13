Aviva : Supplementary Prospectus Euro Note Programme

13 September 2018

Publication of supplementary Euro Note Programme Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary prospectus dated 12 September 2018 (the 'Supplement') to the base prospectus dated 16 July 2018 (the 'Prospectus') relating to the £7,000,000,000 Euro Note Programme of Aviva plc (the 'Issuer'). The programme enables the Issuer to issue debt instruments including a range of hybrid securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States, and are subject to US tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The prospectus may not be accessed from, or transmitted in or into, the United States. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States.

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.

