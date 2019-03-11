Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA

(AV.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit fallout on UK finance intensifies: think tank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rain clouds pass over Canary Wharf financial financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 275 financial firms are moving a combined $1.2 trillion in assets and funds and thousands of staff from Britain to the European Union in readiness for Brexit at a cost of up to $4 billion, a report from a think tank said on Monday.

UK lawmakers are due to vote on Tuesday on an EU divorce settlement. But with less than three weeks to go before Brexit day on March 29, it is still unclear whether the deal will be approved, whether departure from the EU will be delayed, or whether it will happen without agreement.

The report by the New Financial think tank, one of the most detailed yet on the impact of Brexit on financial services, said Dublin alone accounted for 100 relocations, ahead of Luxembourg with 60, Paris 41, Frankfurt 40, and Amsterdam 32.

The independent think tank said half of the affected asset management firms, such as Goldman Sachs Investment Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Vanguard, had chosen Dublin, with Luxembourg the next port of call, attracting firms like Schroders, JP Morgan Wealth Management and Aviva Investors.

Nearly 90 percent of all firms moving to Frankfurt are banks, while two-thirds of those going to Amsterdam are trading platforms or brokers. Paris is carving out a niche for markets and trading operations of banks and attracting a broad spread of firms.

New Financial identified 5,000 expected staff moves or local hires, a figure that is expected to rise in coming years.

A better measure of Brexit's impact is the scale of assets and funds being transferred, it said.

Ten large banks and investment banks are together moving 800 billion pounds of assets from Britain - or 10 percent of banking assets in the country. A small selection of insurers have shifted a combined 35 billion pounds in assets, and a handful of asset managers have moved a total of 65 billion pounds in funds.

William Wright, founder and managing director of New Financial, said the hit to London was bigger than expected and would get worse.

"Business will continue to leak from London to the EU, with more activity being booked through local subsidiaries," Wright said.

"This will reduce the UK's influence in European banking and finance, reduce tax receipts from the industry, and reduce financial services exports to the EU."

A 10 percent shift in banking and finance activity would cut UK tax receipts by about 1 percent, the report said.

Relocations have cost firms $3 billion to $4 billion, which will be passed on to customers and shareholders, the report said.

But the breadth and depth of relocations so far, combined with pacts between regulators in Britain and the EU, mean the industry is well prepared for whatever form Brexit takes, New Financial said.

London will remain the dominant financial center for the foreseeable future, but other European cities will chip away at London's lead over time, it added.


New Financial chart:

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA -0.98% 414.9 Delayed Quote.10.49%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.35% 28.65 Delayed Quote.16.27%
BLACKROCK INC -0.44% 421.31 Delayed Quote.7.25%
CME GROUP -0.56% 171.54 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 1.28% 195.24 Delayed Quote.16.88%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.04% 103.01 Delayed Quote.5.52%
LOEWS CORPORATION 0.13% 46.88 Delayed Quote.2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIVA
03/11BREXIT FALLOUT ON UK FINANCE INTENSI : think tank
RE
03/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weak results, financials, ex-dividend trading drag FTSE ..
RE
03/07LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Weighed By Disappointing Results
DJ
03/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
03/07AVIVA : Shares Fall on Gloomy 2019 Outlook -- Update
DJ
03/07AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
RE
03/07AVIVA : Operating Profit Rose 2% in 2018
DJ
03/07AVIVA : Final Results part 2 of 4
PU
03/07AVIVA : Final Results part 4 of 4
PU
03/07AVIVA : Final Results part 1 of 4
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 36 424 M
EBIT 2019 3 244 M
Net income 2019 2 001 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,02%
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
P/E ratio 2020 7,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 16 195 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA10.49%21 078
AXA16.58%59 896
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.24%51 216
METLIFE7.94%42 273
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL15.40%38 160
AFLAC6.74%36 429
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.