AVIVA
01/24/2019 | 07:29pm EST - Britain and Switzerland agree post-Brexit deal for insurers
RE
01/16City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
RE
01/11 - AVIVA : Form 8.3 - Faroe Petroleum
PU
Britain and Switzerland agree post-Brexit deal for insurers

01/24/2019 | 07:29pm EST
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Switzerland have agreed to allow insurers to trade freely between the two countries after Brexit, Britain's finance ministry said on Friday.

Both are home to major global insurers such as Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Aviva and Prudential.

The deal will replicate the effects of the European Union's insurance agreement with Switzerland and will come into force once that agreement ceases to apply in Britain.

British finance minister, Philip Hammond, and Ueli Maurer, president of the Swiss Confederation, signed the agreement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Links to financial industries like the Swiss insurance market are important for global financial systems and it's vital that trade continues between our two countries so firms have the certainty they need to continue to do business and invest in the UK's bright future," Hammond said in a statement.

The agreement allows insurers to open branches in each other's jurisdictions.

Last December Britain agreed terms with the United States to mirror the "covered agreement" on insurance between the United States and the EU.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)
AVIVA -0.19% 412.1 Delayed Quote.9.96%
HISCOX LTD -0.53% 1509 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
PRUDENTIAL 0.67% 1497.5 Delayed Quote.6.10%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP -0.11% 524 Delayed Quote.2.14%
SWISS RE 1.41% 96.4 Delayed Quote.5.48%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 0.77% 313.8 Delayed Quote.6.24%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 33 413 M
EBIT 2018 3 099 M
Net income 2018 1 510 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,30%
P/E ratio 2018 10,00
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 16 113 M
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,32  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA9.96%21 052
AXA7.49%55 929
PRUDENTIAL6.10%50 394
METLIFE8.33%43 895
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL11.15%37 434
AFLAC4.57%36 267
