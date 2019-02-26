Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA

(AV.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 05:07:18 am
428.4 GBp   -0.09%
04:56aUK finance sector ready for any type of Brexit - minister
RE
02/20Wholesale insurers given all clear by British watchdog
RE
02/19Aviva, NatWest to join 'Brexodus' of business to EU
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK finance sector ready for any type of Brexit - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 04:56am EST
Newly elected Conservative Party MP Robert Jenrick speaks with local residents at the Bramley Apple pub in Southwell, central England

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial services sector will continue to function properly whatever form Brexit takes, junior finance minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday.

"We are very focused at the Treasury for preparing for any outcome," Jenrick told the annual conference of insurance trade body ABI.

Britain is putting EU law on to its statute books.

"This will ensure that whatever the outcome of the exit from the European Union, we have a functioning financial services regime," Jenrick said.

Britain is due to leave the EU next month, but has not yet agreed a divorce settlement with the bloc, creating uncertainty in the financial sector.

Several EU states have pledged to put in place laws to help avoid the worst fallout from any hard or no-deal Brexit.

But a regulatory source told Reuters that these laws have yet to be put into effect by EU member states.

"Sadly, I am ashamed to say I cannot give you the reassurance that you deserve. It is our duty to put you in a position of greater certainty and that is what we are trying to do," Jenrick said.

The insurance sector is a success story, contributing £30 billion to the economy annually, but it must continually adapt to keep up with developments such as financial technology, or fintech, he said.

"We cannot assume the UK is predestined to remain at the heart of this market for ever," Jenrick said.

He said the government will publish a proposal to ensure that regulation in financial services and other sectors like utilities stays "smart and nimble" after Brexit.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn, editing by Ed Osmond)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA -0.42% 427.2 Delayed Quote.14.19%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.28% 1563.5 Delayed Quote.12.91%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP -0.74% 535 Delayed Quote.4.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIVA
04:56aUK finance sector ready for any type of Brexit - minister
RE
02/20Wholesale insurers given all clear by British watchdog
RE
02/19Aviva, NatWest to join 'Brexodus' of business to EU
RE
02/19AVIVA : EU insurance watchdog seeks to avoid Brexit no-deal disruption
RE
02/19AVIVA : Matching Share Plan
PU
02/06Virtual Reality May Reduce the Pain of Childbirth -- Journal Report
DJ
02/05AVIVA : Form 8.3 - BTG
PU
02/05AVIVA : Form 8.3 - RPC
PU
01/29AVIVA : New boss, familiar strategy in sight for insurer Aviva
RE
01/24Britain and Switzerland agree post-Brexit deal for insurers
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 36 043 M
EBIT 2018 3 098 M
Net income 2018 1 487 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,00%
P/E ratio 2018 10,56
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 16 735 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,19  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA14.19%21 985
AXA15.60%59 464
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.91%51 942
METLIFE8.96%44 151
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL16.51%38 859
AFLAC7.46%37 112
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.