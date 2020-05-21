Aviva : Expects GBP160 Million Insurance Hit From Coronavirus; Warns of Uncertainty

By Adria Calatayud



Aviva PLC said Thursday that it currently estimates the impact of coronavirus-related claims on its general insurance business is 160 million pounds ($193.5 million), as it warned that uncertainty could give rise to a severe economic downturn.

The U.K. insurer said it is still in the early stages of claims development on Covid-19 and that the pandemic's ultimate impact on the business has a high level of uncertainty. Its current expectation is based on analysis as at April 30 and on estimated claims in business interruption insurance, other commercial lines and travel insurance and allows for favorable impacts in other product lines, the company said.

In the first quarter, global net written premiums in general insurance rose 3% to GBP2.4 billion, while new business in life insurance rose 28% to GBP12.3 billion, Aviva said. At March 31, Aviva's Solvency II cover ratio was estimated at 182%, down from 206% at the end of 2019, reflecting coronavirus-related effects.

"The economic outlook remains uncertain and will affect our business, however the strength of our capital and liquidity means we are well positioned to manage this crisis and continue to support our customers," Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com