Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aviva : Expects GBP160 Million Insurance Hit From Coronavirus; Warns of Uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:39am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Aviva PLC said Thursday that it currently estimates the impact of coronavirus-related claims on its general insurance business is 160 million pounds ($193.5 million), as it warned that uncertainty could give rise to a severe economic downturn.

The U.K. insurer said it is still in the early stages of claims development on Covid-19 and that the pandemic's ultimate impact on the business has a high level of uncertainty. Its current expectation is based on analysis as at April 30 and on estimated claims in business interruption insurance, other commercial lines and travel insurance and allows for favorable impacts in other product lines, the company said.

In the first quarter, global net written premiums in general insurance rose 3% to GBP2.4 billion, while new business in life insurance rose 28% to GBP12.3 billion, Aviva said. At March 31, Aviva's Solvency II cover ratio was estimated at 182%, down from 206% at the end of 2019, reflecting coronavirus-related effects.

"The economic outlook remains uncertain and will affect our business, however the strength of our capital and liquidity means we are well positioned to manage this crisis and continue to support our customers," Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
02:42aAVIVA : first quarter sales rise, estimates $195 million COVID-19 claims
RE
02:39aAVIVA : Expects GBP160 Million Insurance Hit From Coronavirus; Warns of Uncertai..
DJ
05/19Ex-Lloyds finance chief George Culmer takes Aviva Chairman role
RE
05/19Aviva Appoints George Culmer as New Chairman
DJ
05/19Lloyd's, Hiscox among donors to 100 million pound COVID-19 insurance fund - t..
RE
05/18AVIVA PLC : quaterly sales release
05/14UK watchdog says pandemic relief measures in insurance to start May 18
RE
05/13AVIVA : announces £350m bulk annuity transaction with the trustee of the Co-oper..
PU
05/12AVIVA : Update on arrangements for Annual General Meeting
PU
05/07Bank of England asks insurers to be ready to raise capital if needed
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 45 871 M
EBIT 2020 2 474 M
Net income 2020 1 722 M
Debt 2020 6 216 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,66x
P/E ratio 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 9 383 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 377,55 GBp
Last Close Price 239,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-42.92%11 517
AXA-37.95%40 950
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.08%35 646
METLIFE, INC.-34.94%29 397
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.22%24 130
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-40.29%22 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group