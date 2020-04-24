Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aviva : Insurers feel the heat as chefs, Trump join calls for payouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:54am EDT
Customers sit in the Lazy Claire Patisserie run by Daniel Duckett in Belfast in 2019

Daniel Duckett, owner of the Lazy Claire patisserie in Belfast, was hoping for an insurance payout of up to 100,000 pounds ($123,460.00) to cover losses during the coronavirus lockdown. Now he fears for the future as he battles for the compensation.

Duckett is one of thousands who have called their insurers to claim on business disruption policies as the spread of the new coronavirus forces large parts of the global economy to shut down, with the answer for most a straight "no".

As the industry increasingly comes under fire, critics ranging from U.S. President Donald Trump to groups of celebrity chefs have joined the call for payouts to be made.

But insurers, already facing huge payouts on travel and trade credit insurance and the cancellation of sporting events such as the Wimbledon tennis championship, say clauses allowing claims due to government closures or communicable diseases often do not apply to the widespread lockdowns in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, market volatility has also slashed normally comfortable investment income and if insurers were forced to make payouts on policies that do not cover the pandemic, "it would damage or destroy the insurance industry in a terrible way," Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb, one of the world's largest insurers, said this week.

Greenberg said the pandemic would in any case likely spur the largest single loss in insurance history.

UBS estimates industry insured losses for non-U.S. business interruption total $7-22 billion.

In the U.S., monthly small business losses are seen at between $255 billion and $431 billion, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, dwarfing the roughly $6 billion a month in premiums the local industry receives for key property insurance lines. It is unclear how much of their losses are insured for the pandemic.

A payout can't come soon enough for Larry Brehm, owner of a Play It Again Sports store in Torrance, California, who has been told by insurer Nova Casualty Company, a unit of The Hanover Insurance Group that he is not eligible to make a claim as his policy does not cover the virus.

"If I don't get some kind of help, either from the government or from the...loss of business insurance, then I might have to close. It's the only way that I feed my family and it's very sad to think about."

Hanover said it could not comment on the particular case, but was "committed to delivering on our promises to our customers".

Lazy Claire's Duckett is in one of at least three groups of small businesses in Britain squaring up to Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox.

Lawyers at Fieldfisher and DMH Stallard also said they had clients seeking payouts from Hiscox and other UK-based insurers.

Hiscox said this week it would work with the industry, regulators and customers to "seek means of expediting resolution through the range of independent mechanisms available".

RESTAURANTS IN CRISIS

Trump weighed in on the issue during an April 10 briefing, saying he had spoken to restaurateurs who had been paying for business interruption cover for 35 years.

"They've been paying a lot of money for a lot of years...And then when they finally need it, the insurance company says, 'we're not going to give it'," Trump said. "We can't let that happen."

A group of famed U.S. restaurateurs, including Wolfgang Puck and Thomas Keller, owner of the upmarket French Laundry in California's Napa Valley, last month banded together with Louisiana lawyer John W. Houghtaling to form the "Business Interruption Group," or BIG, a non-profit organisation launched to push for payouts.

"If insurers do not start paying...we will bring BIG legal action in every state," the group said.

In Britain, celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, who runs 36 restaurants through his Brasserie Barco group, has hired law firm Legal Risk.

"We think our policy is bullet-proof," Brasserie Barco Chairman Mark Derry said.

ALL IN THE WORDING

Analysts say it is hard to strip out business interruption from other commercial property policies, though McKinsey estimates the specific cover earns $40 billion in annual premiums globally.

One issue is whether a virus can be described as causing physical damage, often a pre-requisite to trigger payments.

Epidemics are generally excluded although businesses can buy additional cover. But that extra policy might specify the diseases it covers - meaning the new coronavirus that only appeared in recent months would not be included.

Some businesses buy extra coverage for a government-mandated shutdown, but again, this may not apply to a pandemic.

Whether businesses will be covered depends on the wording of individual policies, said Ling Ong, vice president of the London Forum of Insurance Lawyers.

Travelers Companies Inc has pushed back against a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by celebrity criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos, who said his business had been hurt by shut-down orders.

"Insurers don't collect premiums to cover losses that policies weren't written to cover," said Travelers chief executive officer Alan Schnitzer on Tuesday in an earnings call. Travelers' standard coverage excludes viruses.

Chubb and Lloyd's of London are among other insurers facing U.S. class action suits. The insurers declined to comment.

However, some businesses have found they are covered - the British Columbia Dental Association's members can claim under Aviva's pandemic policy, it said this week.

GOVERNMENT PRESSURE

Insurers' protests may be futile. Eight U.S. states have introduced legislation which would require insurers to pay claims, mainly to small businesses, despite exclusions. Many of the bills would let insurers seek reimbursement from the states.

Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, a Democrat, said he introduced the bill after many small businesses told him that insurers wouldn't pay their claims and government aid programs had ran out of money.

Insurers say such laws make retroactive changes to contracts, with global trade body the Institute of International Finance saying earlier this month in a letter to regulators that this could lead to "decreased availability of insurance, the withdrawal of insurers from certain markets and overall increases in the price of available coverage".

In France, President Emmanuel Macron said last week that insurers "must be there" to help stabilise the economy.

French insurers have said they would put 3.2 billion euros ($3.47 billion) on the table including a 1.5 billion investment programme and donations to the government's aid fund.

By Carolyn Cohn, Suzanne Barlyn and Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -3.49% 230.4 Delayed Quote.-43.16%
HISCOX LIMITED -1.04% 742.2 Delayed Quote.-47.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
11:54aAVIVA : Insurers feel the heat as chefs, Trump join calls for payouts
RE
04/21AVIVA : UK insurance industry working with Pool Re to develop pandemic cover
RE
04/21AVIVA : Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/16AVIVA : Update on senior manager remuneration
PU
04/16AVIVA : British insurer Aviva halts executive bonuses, pay rises
RE
04/15Most small UK companies not insured for pandemic - watchdog
RE
04/13AVIVA : Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
04/09China plans to make it easier for foreign life insurers to buy domestic firms..
RE
04/08EUROPE : European shares inch up, all eyes on euro zone fiscal package
RE
04/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 45 117 M
EBIT 2020 2 546 M
Net income 2020 1 782 M
Debt 2020 6 216 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,74x
P/E ratio 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 9 331 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 377,83  GBp
Last Close Price 238,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-43.16%11 563
AXA-41.22%38 140
PRUDENTIAL PLC-27.88%33 647
METLIFE, INC.-37.41%29 215
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.76%25 317
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-38.96%22 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group