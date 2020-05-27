Aviva : Master Trust appoints two new Trustees

A change to the Chair of the Board also announced

Two new trustees - including a new Chair of Trustees - have been appointed to the board of the Aviva Master Trust.

Elizabeth Renshaw-Ames has been named as the new Chair. She was the former Trustee CEO of the HSBC UK pension scheme and is the current Chair of the Management Board of Barnett Waddingham LLP. She was previously a Senior Partner at Mercer, where her last role was UK Head of Client Management. Elizabeth is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Colin Richardson from PTL, who has been Chair of the Aviva Master Trust since its inception six years ago, will remain as a Trustee of the Aviva Master Trust.

In order to further strengthen the Aviva Master Trust, Tilly Ross will also be joining the Trustee Board. Tilly was a Non-Executive Director (NED) of the Pensions Regulator until the end of April 2020. She is Independent Chair of Electricity Pensions Ltd and has also previously been NED of The Pensions Advisory Service as well as Global Head of Pensions at National Grid PLC. Tilly is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Both Elizabeth and Tilly were appointed following an extensive recruitment process utilising the executive search firm, Hoffmann Reed.

Colin Williams

'I am delighted to announce that Elizabeth will be leading the Trustee Board for the Aviva Master Trust. I'm looking forward to working closely with her in further developing and enhancing the Master Trust.

Colin Richardson

'Tilly also brings a wealth of experience and skills and will be a great addition to the Trustee Board.

'Colin Richardson has played a key role in growing and establishing the Aviva Master Trust as a leading Master Trust in the UK, and I am pleased that he will remain on the Board and work with Elizabeth, Tilly and the other Trustees.'

Elizabeth Renshaw-Ames

'Core to my career in pensions for over 20 years is my passionate belief that excellent governance delivers positive outcomes for members and value for all stakeholders.

'In an evolving marketplace for Master Trusts, and at this uniquely challenging time for employers and their workforce, I am delighted to work with my fellow Trustees and colleagues at Aviva to lead the further enhancement of the Master Trust.'

Tilly Ross

'I'm very much looking forward to working with the other Trustees and Aviva at an important time in the development of Master Trusts.'

For more information about the Aviva Master Trust please visit the website.

