AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Aviva : Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

04/21/2020 | 04:33am EDT

The Company announces that it has today made available to shareholders the Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Form of Proxy.

Copies of the documents mentioned above have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting is available to view on the Company's website at www.aviva.com/agm.

Impact of Covid-19

The Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 13.30 at the Queen Elizabeth Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3EE.

The Covid-19 pandemic will affect the format of our AGM this year, and our priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all stakeholders. In our preparations we will align with government guidance to tackle the spread of the virus, including advice related to public gatherings whilst continuing to review the most appropriate way to engage with shareholders in the proceedings.

We recognise that the current government guidance prohibits all non-essential travel and the gathering of more than two people from different households (the Stay at Home Measures). We fully support the Stay at Home Measures, and therefore shareholders must not attend the AGM in person this year if restrictions on public gatherings remain in force. The AGM will focus on the formal business of the meeting only.

We recognise that the AGM is valued as an opportunity for shareholders to engage with and hear from the Board and we will do what we can within the confines of the government restrictions to support this principle. Instead of attending in person, shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post. To ensure their vote counts, shareholders should appoint the Chairman of the AGM (and not another named person) as their proxy. In addition, if a shareholder has a question that they would have raised at the meeting, we would ask that the question be submitted by email to aviva.shareholders@aviva.com. Full details on registering a proxy or asking a question are available in the Notice of AGM.

We will continue to monitor any changes to government guidance over the coming weeks and will adapt our AGM arrangements accordingly. The Company will communicate any updates to the AGM arrangements via its website www.aviva.com/agm. Shareholders are advised to check the Company's website for the most up to date position.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented times and wish them well as we all navigate the impact of Covid-19.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Media:

Andrew Reid

+44 (0)7800 694 276

Sarah Swailes

+44 (0)7800 694 859

Analysts:

Chris Esson

ir@aviva.com

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 08:31:59 UTC
